Sivakarthikeyan Tells Music Director Sai Abhyankkar: First Day First Show Of #SK27 Is Going To Be Hot With Your Music!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan has now welcomed young music sensation Sai Abhyannkar on board the unit of his upcoming film #SK27, saying the first day first show of his upcoming film was going to be sizzling hot with Sai Abhyankkar's music!

Taking to his X timeline to respond to Sai Abhyankkar's post expressing excitement at being a part of #SK27, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Thambi! Super excited to have you on board! This FDFS is going to be (fire symbol) with your music!#SK27."

Sai Abhyankkar, in his post to Sivakarthikeyan, had said, "Super excited and thrilled to be working with @Siva_Kartikeyan anna on #sk27. Have NEVER missed a single FDFS of your films, na! And now, being a part of this... This is gonna be an absolute BLAST in theatres!"

For the unaware, popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's next film, which is being directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in the city in September this year.

The film, which is yet to be titled, is tentatively being referred to as #SK27 and is being produced by well known production house Sathya Jyothi Films.

Sharing a video clip of the inaugural function on its social media handles, the popular production house had said, "A powerful start to a promising story. #SK27 begins with a pooja. On floors today. Starring @sivakarthikeyan. A film by @ramkumar_dir. Produced by @sathyajyothifilms. @kayadu_lohar_official @omdop #TGThyagarajan #SendhilThyagarajan @arjun1on @saisiddharth @kalai_editor #ARajesh @praveenraja @stevenkumar_action @appoo_dir @teamaimpro @pro_barani @themugdigital."

The film will feature Kayadu Lohar, who has been making waves with her performances in the superhit films 'Dragon' and 'Immortal', as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Kayadu Lohar, the film is likely to feature popular comedians Sudhakar and VTV Ganesh among others. Sources say character artistes George Maryan and Babloo Prithviraj too are likely to be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by one of the best in the business, Om Prakash, and editing by Kalaivanan, who was also the editor of Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster film, 'Amaran'. Music for the film is by Sai Abhyankkar. Costumes for the new film are being designed by Praveen Raja while stunts in the film are being choreographed by Steven Kumar.

Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the superhit Tamil film 'Parking' which walked away with three National Awards including the award for Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil) at the 71st National Film Awards.