stc presents live orchestral performance experience for “Batman 1989 in concert” at JACC
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 13th October 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, successfully concluded the globally renowned “Batman 1989 in Concert” orchestral performance experience at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre (JACC). The event attracted strong audience turnout, particularly from fans of the globally recognized Batman franchise from DC and Warner Bros.
The distinguished arts and entertainment event was presented in collaboration with Kuwait Airways and sponsored by National Bank of Kuwait. It aligned with stc’s corporate social responsibility strategy and its efforts to support initiatives that enrich Kuwait’s entertainment sector and contribute to the country’s tourism initiative.
The collaboration added a distinctive cultural experience to Kuwait’s events calendar and expanded the range of international entertainment experiences available to local audiences. It also demonstrated the important role that partnerships between national organizations can play in supporting public events and contributing to the continued development of Kuwait’s cultural and entertainment experiences.
“Batman 1989 in Concert” featured Tim Burton’s iconic film on the National Theatre’s giant screen across two consecutive performances, accompanied by a live orchestral rendition of Danny Elfman’s original score by the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Nicolas Mann. The event also included a range of entertainment activities and a special exhibition, creating an exceptional experience for attendees.
The event also aligns with the objectives of Kuwait’s tourism and cultural guide, which highlights the country’s cultural attractions and entertainment offerings for residents and visitors. Featuring distinctive events such as Batman 1989 in Concert contributes to presenting Kuwait as a destination capable of hosting varied, high-quality experiences. It also complements efforts to promote the country’s contemporary cultural identity and encourage greater public participation in the local cultural scene.
In a statement, stc expressed its satisfaction with the strong audience turnout and the positive vistors response following the event. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting similar events that resonate with a broad segment of the community and to introducing more initiatives in the future that offer enjoyable and unique experiences.
In this context, stc highlighted that its support for the initiative reflects its long-term commitment to engaging with the community through meaningful and enjoyable experiences that go beyond telecommunications. Entertainment initiatives can bring people together while adding greater variety to Kuwait’s local events calendar. Supporting this type of experience also aligns with the objectives defined under stc’s CSR framework and its broader role as an active member of the community, beyond its pioneering position in the telecom and digital solutions sectors.
stc added that it will continue collaborating with national organizations to support initiatives with broad community appeal that respond to evolving public interests. Through these partnerships, the Company seeks to create a positive and lasting impact by contributing to the development of Kuwait’s cultural and entertainment sectors and making distinctive experiences more accessible to the public.
Since its premiere in 1989, the film has remained a worldwide fan favorite, while Elfman’s Grammy-nominated score and globally recognized Batman Theme have become closely associated with the world of the Dark Knight. The event offered audiences a distinctive way to experience one of cinema’s most recognizable superhero films while introducing an international entertainment concept within one of Kuwait’s leading cultural venues. It reflected the growing variety of programming available to the public and the continued evolution of Kuwait’s entertainment landscape.
The distinguished arts and entertainment event was presented in collaboration with Kuwait Airways and sponsored by National Bank of Kuwait. It aligned with stc’s corporate social responsibility strategy and its efforts to support initiatives that enrich Kuwait’s entertainment sector and contribute to the country’s tourism initiative.
The collaboration added a distinctive cultural experience to Kuwait’s events calendar and expanded the range of international entertainment experiences available to local audiences. It also demonstrated the important role that partnerships between national organizations can play in supporting public events and contributing to the continued development of Kuwait’s cultural and entertainment experiences.
“Batman 1989 in Concert” featured Tim Burton’s iconic film on the National Theatre’s giant screen across two consecutive performances, accompanied by a live orchestral rendition of Danny Elfman’s original score by the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Nicolas Mann. The event also included a range of entertainment activities and a special exhibition, creating an exceptional experience for attendees.
The event also aligns with the objectives of Kuwait’s tourism and cultural guide, which highlights the country’s cultural attractions and entertainment offerings for residents and visitors. Featuring distinctive events such as Batman 1989 in Concert contributes to presenting Kuwait as a destination capable of hosting varied, high-quality experiences. It also complements efforts to promote the country’s contemporary cultural identity and encourage greater public participation in the local cultural scene.
In a statement, stc expressed its satisfaction with the strong audience turnout and the positive vistors response following the event. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting similar events that resonate with a broad segment of the community and to introducing more initiatives in the future that offer enjoyable and unique experiences.
In this context, stc highlighted that its support for the initiative reflects its long-term commitment to engaging with the community through meaningful and enjoyable experiences that go beyond telecommunications. Entertainment initiatives can bring people together while adding greater variety to Kuwait’s local events calendar. Supporting this type of experience also aligns with the objectives defined under stc’s CSR framework and its broader role as an active member of the community, beyond its pioneering position in the telecom and digital solutions sectors.
stc added that it will continue collaborating with national organizations to support initiatives with broad community appeal that respond to evolving public interests. Through these partnerships, the Company seeks to create a positive and lasting impact by contributing to the development of Kuwait’s cultural and entertainment sectors and making distinctive experiences more accessible to the public.
Since its premiere in 1989, the film has remained a worldwide fan favorite, while Elfman’s Grammy-nominated score and globally recognized Batman Theme have become closely associated with the world of the Dark Knight. The event offered audiences a distinctive way to experience one of cinema’s most recognizable superhero films while introducing an international entertainment concept within one of Kuwait’s leading cultural venues. It reflected the growing variety of programming available to the public and the continued evolution of Kuwait’s entertainment landscape.
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