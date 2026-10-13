Education Ministry Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe IIIT-Ranchi Student's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of student Aditya Kumar at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi.

The committee will be headed by Prof Rajni Abbi, Director of the South Campus, University of Delhi, and will include a senior psychiatrist and a senior Ministry of Education official.

The panel has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and assessing the implementation of relevant guidelines, particularly with regard to basic facilities, institutional support systems, counselling and mentoring arrangements, and student grievance redressal mechanisms.

It will also identify systemic gaps and recommend measures to strengthen student well-being and prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The committee will interact with stakeholders and examine relevant records and documents as required.

The Ministry said it was also making suitable interim administrative arrangements to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of the institute, keeping in view the interests and well-being of students.

IIIT-Ranchi is a public-private partnership institute established under the PPP model.

Meanwhile, students at IIIT-Ranchi continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Tuesday following the death of first-year student Aditya. They are demanding the removal of institute Director Prof. Rajeev Srivastava and improvements in hostel and other basic facilities.

The protesting students have warned that they will intensify their agitation if concrete action is not taken on their demands.

Students on Tuesday gathered at the hostel premises in Khelgaon Housing Society, raised slogans against the institute management and put up banners and posters demanding the Director's removal.

They alleged that the institute has been facing several problems for the past few months and that repeated complaints have failed to resolve them.

The students said they pay around Rs 4 lakh annually towards tuition fees and other charges but continue to face difficulties in accessing basic facilities.

They also raised concerns over canteen food, hostel security, CCTV cameras and the overall surveillance system.

Earlier on Monday, Board of Governors Chairman Lt Gen A.K. Bhatt (retd), Director Prof Srivastava and faculty and staff members met the protesting students.

During the interaction, the students presented their grievances and remained firm on their demand for the Director's removal. The Chairman heard their concerns and indicated that efforts would be made to reach a conclusion by Tuesday.

Students said Aditya's death had heightened concerns over facilities and emergency medical arrangements at the institute. They alleged that facilities such as lifts, ambulances, electricity supply, and oxygen support were inadequate.

The protesters claimed that Aditya's life could have been saved had timely medical assistance been provided. The allegation, however, could not be independently verified.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Aditya Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district, was found unconscious and hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Saturday, October 10. He died while being taken to hospital. Students have alleged that the institute failed to respond in time to save the student.