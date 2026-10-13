Bengaluru Pub Raid: IAS Officer And Friends Booked After Clash With Police, Video Surfaces

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre and three others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police inspector, abusing police personnel and obstructing them from performing their duties during a late-night inspection at a Bengaluru pub. The case was registered at Cubbon Park police station on October 10 against Vikas Marmat, who serves as Special Officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, and his friends Abhay Uday Singh, Nitish and Roshan.

Andhra Pradesh के एक IAS ऑफिसर Vikas Marmat पर बेंगलुरु के एक "Pub" में पुलिस के साथ गाली देने दुर्व्यवहार और हाथापाई करने का मामला दर्ज हुआ है.

Bengaluru के कबब्बन पार्क पुलिस स्टेशन क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले एक "बार में यह घटना आधी रात के बाद हुई. बेंगलुरु सेंट्रल क्राइम ब्रांच CCB की पुलिस टीम रुटीन चेकिंग और पब के संचालन के समय की जाँच के लिए वहाँ पहुँची थी. पुलिस वहाँ मौजूद लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही थी और उम्र की पुष्टि की पहचाना ID Card मांग रही थी.

जाँच के दौरान जब विकास मर्मत और उनके दोस्तों से पूछताछ की गई, तो उन्होंने खुद के आईएएस अधिकारी होने का रोब दिखाया. बस इसी बात पर बहस हो गई और आईएएस अधिकारी और उनके साथियों ने ड्यूटी पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों को गालियाँ दीं और उनके साथ कथित तौर पर हाथापाई की.

- Ruby Arun रूबी अरुण (@arunruby08) October 13, 2026

The incident reportedly took place around 1.30 am on October 10 at Cavore, a bar and restaurant on Residency Road. A video purportedly showing the group arguing with police personnel and hurling abuses at them circulated on social media on Tuesday.

What happened during the pub inspection?

According to the FIR, Police Inspector Arun Salunke of the Central Crime Branch's Special Enquiry Wing was inspecting bars and restaurants under the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police station limits.

The inspection was part of a city-wide operation ordered by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh.

When the police team reached Cavore, officers began checking customers' identity cards to verify their ages. The four men allegedly objected to the checks and picked a quarrel with the personnel.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre and three others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police inspector and other police personnel, abusing them, and obstructing them from discharging their duty during a late-night inspection at a pub in Bengaluru.

The case was registered at Cubbon Park police station on October 10 against Vikas Marmat, an IAS officer serving as Special Officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, and three others identified as Abhay Uday Singh, Nitish, and Roshan.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. on October 10 at Cavore, a bar and restaurant on Residency Road, within the Cubbon Park police station limits.

Police Inspector Arun Salunke of the Special Enquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police, who is the complainant, stated that he and his team were inspecting bars and restaurants under the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police station limits on the directions of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.

When the team reached Cavore around 1.30 a.m. and began checking identity cards of customers to verify their age, four men allegedly picked a quarrel with the police personnel.

The group of men allegedly used foul language, assaulted the inspector and his colleagues, and threatened them, besides obstructed the police from performing their duties, the complaint states.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The inspector reportedly underwent medical treatment following the alleged assault and subsequently approached the Cubbon Park police to lodge the complaint.

The FIR records that he had been on duty throughout October 9 and submitted the complaint after receiving treatment and taking rest.

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) October 13, 2026

The complaint states that the group abused and threatened the officers and assaulted Salunke and his colleagues. The alleged actions also obstructed the police from carrying out their official duties.

Salunke reportedly sought medical treatment before approaching Cubbon Park police station to lodge his complaint.

What charges have been filed against the IAS officer?

The FIR invokes Sections 115(2), 351(2), 352, 132 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These provisions relate to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, assault or criminal force against a public servant to deter official duty, and acts committed with common intention.

Police sources said CCTV footage of the incident was available. They also alleged that the accused were initially let off following the intervention of senior officials. These claims form part of the reported circumstances surrounding the case and require further verification.

An investigation has been initiated. Further details about the evidence and action against the accused are awaited.

Bengaluru police conduct late-night pub raids

The incident occurred amid a wider crackdown on pubs and bars across Bengaluru. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh had led inspections involving around 1,500 personnel at 400 to 500 locations.

The operation focused on compliance with closing hours, underage drinking and licensing conditions. Under the prescribed guidelines cited in the reports, liquor service must stop by 1 am, after which customers are expected to leave.

Police also inspected establishments on Brigade Road and other parts of the city for alleged violations, including concerns involving underage customers.

The investigation into the alleged assault is continuing and the accusations against the IAS officer and his companions have not been established in court.