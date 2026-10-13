Feeling Bloated After Festive Feasts? Try These Simple Tips To Keep Acidity In Check

Celebrations involve sumptuous meals, junk food, fried delicacies, sweet drinks and unusual eating habits. While eating like this sometimes is completely fine, notable changes in eating behavior can lead to bloating, burning sensation, gas and gut problems. The big portion of food, too quick eating, too late food intake and lying down after eating increases pressure on the gastrointestinal system. Luckily, there are some easy habits that can lead to enjoying delicious festive food without the need to worry about your stomach.

Why Do Bloating and Acid reflux Increase During Festivities?

Bloating happens when gas collects in digestive tubes or when the digestive process becomes too hard because of the great quantity of food eaten. When food is eaten in a fast way, people manage to swallow more air. Moreover, heavy and oily foods slow down the process of digesting food, so that it takes a longer time for the stomach to get rid of it and the feeling of fullness increases. On the other hand, acid reflux, which happens because of the fact that food moves back to the esophagus from the empty stomach, is the result of too spicy or too heavy food eaten and lying down immediately after the process of having a meal.

Practise Portion Control Without Missing Out

You are not required to abstain from your favorite dishes. What you have to do is eat small quantities of these items and enjoy your meals slowly as this will give your body time to realize that you are full. Eat your meals in a discipline way and fixed interval srather than trying to sample everything at once.

Be Mindful of Fried Foods and Sweets

Fried foods, creamy gravies and other foods may cause you problems due to overconsumption. It is recommended that you balance such heavy foods by eating more fiber-containing and vegetable foods. You might want to consider avoiding carbonated drinks if you get bloated as a result of their intake.

Avoid Long Gaps Between Meals

Skipping meals in order to prepare for the holiday meal could end up being a bad move as it could make you very hungry afterward. Stick to your usual routine of having meals at a reasonable time and eat balanced meals that include protein, vegetables, and grains.

Do Not Lie Down Immediately After Eating

Try to stay upright for a while after having meals and take a leisurely stroll for about 10-15 minutes in order to aid digestion. Individuals who have acid reflux need to wait for at least three hours after eating before they lie down, especially after having dinner.

When Should You Seek Medical Advice?

An occasional feeling of bloating and acidity can be handled with dietary changes. Persistent and recurrent symptoms, however, call for a doctor's attention. In case of severe pain in the abdomen, vomiting, problems in swallowing, unexplained weight loss, and vomiting blood, seek medical attention immediately.

Festive eating is about having fun, not about depriving yourself. Mindful eating, portion control, physical activity, and consistent meal times can ensure that you enjoy your festivity without experiencing any digestive issues.

-This article is authored by Dr. Balaji G Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore