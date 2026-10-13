Sutherland, Schutt Climb In ODI Rankings, Perry Breaks Into Top 10

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 13 (IANS) Australia's dominant start to their home ODI series against Bangladesh has translated into significant gains in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, with Ellyse Perry returning to the top 10 among batters while Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt moved into the top five of the bowling standings.

Australia hold a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Women's Championship, with several players making notable contributions across the opening two matches in Brisbane.

Sutherland was among the standout performers in the first ODI at Allan Border Field, taking four wickets before scoring an unbeaten 25 to help Australia secure victory. Her all-round contribution has lifted her three places to 17th in the ODI batting rankings, while a one-place rise has taken her to fourth among bowlers.

Schutt has also benefited from Australia's strong performances, climbing two positions to fifth in the ODI bowling rankings after claiming four wickets in the second match against Bangladesh.

There has been movement in the batting standings as well, with Perry rising two places to 10th, re-entering the top 10, while Georgia Voll made one of the biggest gains among Australia's batters. Voll climbed eight places to 28th following her contributions in the series.

Despite trailing 0-2, Bangladesh have also had players make progress in the latest update. Captain Nigar Sultana Joty moved up 11 places to share 24th position in the ODI batting rankings, while Sobhana Mostary gained 11 spots to share 35th.

The latest rankings update also reflects performances in the women's T20I series between West Indies and Zimbabwe, where Stafanie Taylor emerged as one of the biggest movers following an impressive display in the final match in Harare.

Taylor struck 64 off just 39 deliveries to help West Indies complete a 3-0 series sweep. The 35-year-old climbed seven places to share 40th position among T20I batters and made an even bigger jump in the all-rounders' standings, rising 29 places to 39th.

Zimbabwe may have lost the series, but Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza also registered gains. Ndhlovu moved up five places to 67th in the T20I batting rankings, while Biza climbed 10 positions to share 45th among T20I all-rounders.

The latest rankings reflect the impact of performances across both series, with Australia's players strengthening their positions in ODI cricket and Taylor's decisive contribution providing a boost to her standing in the T20I format.