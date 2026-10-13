Alzheim’r’s disease market to reach $14.7 billion in 8MM by 2033, forecasts GlobalData
(MENAFN- Cision) The Alzhe’mer’s disease (AD) market across the eight major markets (8MM*) is forecast to grow from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $14.7 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%, primarily driven by the entry of expensive disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), an aging global population leading to an increase in prevalent cases, and the launch of novel symptomatic therapies to treat agitation and psychosis associated with AD, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.
GlobalData’s latest report“ “Alzhe’mer’s Disease: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Ana–ysis – Update (2026),” reveals that DMTs are expected to dominate the global AD market, contributing 63.7% of total sales by 2033, with drugs targeting amyloid beta βAβ) making up the majority of this. They are also likely to result in increased treatment rates as more options become available.
Philippa Salter, Managing Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “As the first DMTs to be approved in the 8MM, GlobalData forecasts that Eli Lil’y’s Kisunla (donanemab) and Eisai/Bi’gen’s Leqembi (lecanemab) will become the top-selling drugs in the AD market and could generate global sales of approximately $2.9 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, by”2033.”
Although the approval of the first DMTs for the treatment of AD is a significant step forward, a key limiting factor affecting their uptake has been integrating them into clinical practice to make them widely available for patients. Frequent IV administration and access to positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans are key economic and operational barriers to patient access to these drugs.
Salter adds: “In addition to logistical factors, these new DMTs are significantly more expensive than the current highly genericized symptomatic treatments used in the management of AD, providing a further access challenge in the form of reimbursement and payer restrictions. Indeed, in Japan, a 15% price reduction for Leqembi took effect in November 2025, while across Europe, Leqembi and Kisunla are facing reimbursement challenges due to cost-benefit analyses. Developers of these early DMTs are therefore investigating alternative routes of admin”stration.”
In the US, Leqembi Iqlik, a subcutaneous autoinjector formulation of lecanemab, became the first DMT to offer at-home dosing from the start of treatment. There are also several oral late-stage pipeline products with a variety of mechanisms of action (MOAs) that, if approved, should be easier to integrate into clinical practice. Not only is oral dosing convenient, but in clinical trials these oral drugs have not been associated with amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), the key side effect of the anti-Aβ monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that requires MRI monitoring, which would further improve access to these drugs.
Salter continues: “GlobalData identifies AriB’o’s AR1001 (mirodenafil), Annovis’Bio’s buntanetap, and Bristol Myers ’quibb’s Cobenfy (xanomeline + trospium) to be some of the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs in AD, owing to their oral administration and novel MOAs. If these drugs succeed in their ongoing Phase III trials, they are expected to make a meaningful contribution to market growth and broaden the treatment options available beyond thβ anti-”β mAbs.”
While the AD market is projected to experience strong growth throughout the forecast period across the 8MM, unmet needs beyond access to treatment will remain. Current DMTs are only considered moderately effective, so significant opportunity remains for more effective DMTs that do not just slow progression but also stop the disease, with prevention being the end goal.
Beyond DMTs, drugs that can effectively improve cognition in the late stages of the disease, as well as more effective options for secondary symptoms such as agitation and psychosis, also provide opportunities for developers.
Salter concludes: “Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData do not believe that a single product will ever cure AD. Rather, they consistently expressed that the future of AD treatment will entail the combined use of preventive, symptomatic, and disease-modifying products. Despite the significant growth anticipated for the AD market, many opportunities remain for developers in this highly active marke”.”
*8MM = US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China
GlobalData’s latest report“ “Alzhe’mer’s Disease: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Ana–ysis – Update (2026),” reveals that DMTs are expected to dominate the global AD market, contributing 63.7% of total sales by 2033, with drugs targeting amyloid beta βAβ) making up the majority of this. They are also likely to result in increased treatment rates as more options become available.
Philippa Salter, Managing Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “As the first DMTs to be approved in the 8MM, GlobalData forecasts that Eli Lil’y’s Kisunla (donanemab) and Eisai/Bi’gen’s Leqembi (lecanemab) will become the top-selling drugs in the AD market and could generate global sales of approximately $2.9 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, by”2033.”
Although the approval of the first DMTs for the treatment of AD is a significant step forward, a key limiting factor affecting their uptake has been integrating them into clinical practice to make them widely available for patients. Frequent IV administration and access to positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans are key economic and operational barriers to patient access to these drugs.
Salter adds: “In addition to logistical factors, these new DMTs are significantly more expensive than the current highly genericized symptomatic treatments used in the management of AD, providing a further access challenge in the form of reimbursement and payer restrictions. Indeed, in Japan, a 15% price reduction for Leqembi took effect in November 2025, while across Europe, Leqembi and Kisunla are facing reimbursement challenges due to cost-benefit analyses. Developers of these early DMTs are therefore investigating alternative routes of admin”stration.”
In the US, Leqembi Iqlik, a subcutaneous autoinjector formulation of lecanemab, became the first DMT to offer at-home dosing from the start of treatment. There are also several oral late-stage pipeline products with a variety of mechanisms of action (MOAs) that, if approved, should be easier to integrate into clinical practice. Not only is oral dosing convenient, but in clinical trials these oral drugs have not been associated with amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), the key side effect of the anti-Aβ monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that requires MRI monitoring, which would further improve access to these drugs.
Salter continues: “GlobalData identifies AriB’o’s AR1001 (mirodenafil), Annovis’Bio’s buntanetap, and Bristol Myers ’quibb’s Cobenfy (xanomeline + trospium) to be some of the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs in AD, owing to their oral administration and novel MOAs. If these drugs succeed in their ongoing Phase III trials, they are expected to make a meaningful contribution to market growth and broaden the treatment options available beyond thβ anti-”β mAbs.”
While the AD market is projected to experience strong growth throughout the forecast period across the 8MM, unmet needs beyond access to treatment will remain. Current DMTs are only considered moderately effective, so significant opportunity remains for more effective DMTs that do not just slow progression but also stop the disease, with prevention being the end goal.
Beyond DMTs, drugs that can effectively improve cognition in the late stages of the disease, as well as more effective options for secondary symptoms such as agitation and psychosis, also provide opportunities for developers.
Salter concludes: “Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData do not believe that a single product will ever cure AD. Rather, they consistently expressed that the future of AD treatment will entail the combined use of preventive, symptomatic, and disease-modifying products. Despite the significant growth anticipated for the AD market, many opportunities remain for developers in this highly active marke”.”
*8MM = US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment