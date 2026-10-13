Kerala's visual communication industry gets an expanded B2B platform at Sign India powered by Media Expo Kochi 2026

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai, Maharashtra, 13th October 2026: Reflecting the rapid growth of the print, signage and visual communication industries, Sign India returns to the Adlux Convention Centre, Kochi, as Sign India powered by Media Expo Kochi 2026, with Media Expo making its first appearance in the city. Organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and BusinessLive Trade Fairs, the exhibition will feature 55+ exhibitors, over 75 brands, 250 products across approximately 5,000 sqm. It will serve as a dedicated B2B platform, connecting industry stakeholders in Kerala and across South India with the latest technologies, materials and solutions shaping the sector.

Kerala's retail, tourism and hospitality sectors are expanding, with shopping centres, supermarkets, resorts, hotels, restaurants and wellness centres creating steady demand for printing, signage, branding and other visual communication solutions. Unlike markets that depend largely on one metropolitan centre, Kerala has commercial activity spread across Kochi, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and the North Malabar region. Against this backdrop, the show combines Sign India's established presence in the state with Media Expo's industry reach and product category variety. The upcoming expo will become a high business engagement platform for the signage manufacturers, fabricators, advertising agencies, printers, retailers, architects, and government and infrastructure stakeholders across Kerala and the wider South Indian market.

The exhibition will see participation from leading companies including Bharat Textile Group, CMT, Chittilappilly, Colorjet, FF Tech, ITS Unique, JX, Mehta, Monarch, Monotech, Newclear, Pidilite, Insight, Mimaki along with several other prominent names. The visitors will have the opportunity to explore new innovations, discover solutions and build meaningful business relationships while meeting brands and manufacturers from across India. The expo is supported by the Sign Printing Industries Association.

The show will cover digital signage, LED display solutions, large-format digital printing, signage materials, printing machinery and consumables, POP/POS branding solutions, sign-making and fabrication equipment, and textile printing solutions.

Commenting on the show, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "Kerala presents a unique opportunity for the visual communication industry, with its existing network of printing and signage businesses across the region. Through Sign India powered by Media Expo Kochi, we aim to provide an exclusive platform that works as a catalyst for stakeholders, enabling meaningful business growth and opportunities for the industry."

Likewise, Mr Siva Prasad Palnati, Director, BusinessLive Trade Fairs, added: "Kerala has emerged as a growing market for the printing, signage and visual communication industries. Recognising this potential, Sign India powered by Media Expo Kochi provides a platform that connects manufacturers and technology providers from Kochi and across the country with businesses seeking new solutions and innovations. The exhibition helps local and national players explore technologies, build partnerships and identify opportunities that can contribute to the sector's continued growth."

According to IMARC Group, India's digital OOH advertising market was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.39%. India's LED display market is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5%. In line with these trends, the show will highlight themes seeing growing demand, including LED display solutions, large-format and digital printing, POP/POS and retail branding solutions, sign-making and fabrication technologies, and textile and speciality printing solutions.

The growing momentum and reach of Media Expo reflect the expanding reach of the print, signage and visual communication industry. Media Expo is established in Delhi and Mumbai and with Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai – the trade fair further strengthens the industry connect and reach across key markets of India.

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