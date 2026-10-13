(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The S&P 500 closed the October 12 session at 7,807.24, down slightly by 0.06%, but remained near its all-time high and up around 14% year to date. Expectations for corporate earnings are supporting the market, while high interest rates and inflation pressures are keeping investors cautious about the’index’s ability to extend its gains substantially.

The third-quarter earnings season will be an important test of the S&a’p;P 500’s current strength. According to LSEG I/B/E/S data updated on October 9, earnings for companies in the index are estimated to grow by 30.6% year over year in the third quarter of 2026. Expectations for strong growth are helping support the market despite high interest rates.

However, with expectations already elevated, year-over-year earnings growth alone may not be enough to drive share prices higher. Investors will pay closer attention to the extent to which results beat forecasts and whether companies can sustain growth, as reflected in revenue, profit margins and their business outlook for the coming quarters.

On the other hand, the interest rate outlook remains a significant hurdle, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield at around 5.24%, making bonds a more competitive alternative to equities and putting pressure on market valuations. Minutes from the recent September Fed meeting showed that most participants considered another interest rate increase before year-end potentially appropriate, although the decision would still depend on incoming data.

The September CPI report, due on October 14, will therefore be an important factor shaping market developments ahead. If inflation comes in below expectations, particularly the core measure, concerns about further Fed tightening could ease, supporting equities. Conversely, higher-than-expected readings could reinforce expectations for an interest rate increase and put additional pressure on the S&P 500.

What makes me cautious about the S&P 500’s ability to rise sharply in the period ahead is that gains remain heavily concentrated in the technology sector. The sector has contributed more than 10 percentage points to the ind’x’s roughly 14% year-to-date gain, while more than 40% of its constituent stocks are still down.

In my view, this divergence suggests that investors remain selective, favouring companies with growth prospects strong enough to offset the pressure from high interest rates. The S&P 500 could therefore continue to rise if its leading stocks maintain strong earnings performance, but sustaining the rally would become more difficult if those same companies disappoint.

During the upcoming earnings season, market participants should watch whether better-than-expected results in other sectors attract additional buying. If more groups of stocks participate in the rally, the i’dex’s ability to sustain new highs will become more convincing. If buying remains concentrated in technology, I would still favour a scenario of gradual gains interspersed with corrections.

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