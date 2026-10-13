" Today's markets analysis on behalf of Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals '
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Copper prices moved higher on Monday, extending their gains as supply disruptions in Chile and fresh fiscal support in China underpinned the market. Beijing released 550 billion yuan in unused government debt quotas on Friday to support local government finances and expand infrastructure investment. The measure could support expectations for copper consumption.
Supply risks provide a more immediate tailwind. Strikes at Antofagasta's Centinela mine affect output. Codelco also partially halted operations at El Teniente following a landslide. Production levels in the Kamoa-Kakula mine offer some offset, with a 19% increase in the third quarter.
Looking ahead, this week's US inflation data could influence copper if interest rate expectations change significantly. Markets currently expect one Federal Reserve hike by year-end, and firmer inflation could reinforce tightening expectations, raise financing costs and weigh on the global demand outlook. Softer data would provide some relief. Over the medium term, continued investment in power grids, data centres and AI infrastructure remains an important structural source of copper demand.
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Supply risks provide a more immediate tailwind. Strikes at Antofagasta's Centinela mine affect output. Codelco also partially halted operations at El Teniente following a landslide. Production levels in the Kamoa-Kakula mine offer some offset, with a 19% increase in the third quarter.
Looking ahead, this week's US inflation data could influence copper if interest rate expectations change significantly. Markets currently expect one Federal Reserve hike by year-end, and firmer inflation could reinforce tightening expectations, raise financing costs and weigh on the global demand outlook. Softer data would provide some relief. Over the medium term, continued investment in power grids, data centres and AI infrastructure remains an important structural source of copper demand.
Appreciate your cooperation in publishing the analysis.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
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