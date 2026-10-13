CRYPTOCURRENCIES DECLINE AMID OIL PRESSURE AND INSTITUTIONAL CAPITAL OUTFLOWS
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The cryptocurrency market declined on Monday, October 12, amid rising oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and reduced investor willingness to take risks. Bitcoin retreated toward $82,450, while Ethereum and the leading altcoins also lost ground. The move reflects widespread pressure on digital assets, with no clear signs of a sustained recovery.
The main source of uncertainty was rising energy prices after the attacks in Saudi Arabia and concerns about potential supply disruptions. Brent rose above $106 per barrel, while WTI traded above $93. For cryptocurrencies, higher energy costs can intensify inflationary pressures and reduce the likelihood of rapid interest rate cuts, limiting the appeal of riskier assets.
Donal’ Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine partially eased these concerns. However, the lack of confirmation from either country maintained uncertainty over its scope and implementation. An effective reduction in attacks on energy infrastructure could ease pressure on fuel prices, although diplomatic expectations have so far been insufficient to halt selling in the cryptocurrency market.
Dollar strength added another obstacle for digital assets. During the session, the dollar index stood at around 102.45 points, while total cryptocurrency market capitalization hovered near $2.8 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for approximately 59.3% of that value and Ethereum for nearly 11%. The weight of these two assets means their declines can significantly influence sentiment and the broader market's direction.
Institutional flows also contributed to the cautious mood. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of approximately $681 million during the week ended October 9. This weakened a major source of demand and showed less willingness to maintain short-term exposure. Continued withdrawals could prolong the pressure, particularly if accompanied by a strong dollar and expectations of elevated interest rates.
In contrast to fund outflows, Strategy added 250 bitcoins to its reserves, bringing its holdings to 848,250 units. The acquisition shows that long-term corporate demand persists despite volatility. However, these purchases failed to offset broader market pressure, as investors continue to focus more on macroeconomic risks and liquidity conditions.
Ethereum also lost ground and remained around the $2,510 level, mirroring weakness across the cryptocurrency market. Capital outflows from its U.S. ETFs and deteriorating risk appetite have compounded pressure on its price. Its performance shows that uncertainty also extends to assets tied to smart contracts, decentralized finance, and other blockchain applications.
Selling spread to XRP, which traded near $1.36, as well as Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, and BNB. The simultaneous decline of projects with different uses and characteristics suggests that broader market factors are outweighing cryptocurrency-specific developments. Under these conditions, assets with lower liquidity or a larger speculative component can move more sharply as caution increases.
Volatility also showed up in leveraged positions, with liquidations totaling about $344 million over 24 hours. Of that amount, around $191 million came from long positions and $153 million from short positions. Forced closures can amplify price moves and accelerate losses when key levels are breached, making it harder for prices to stabilize while selling pressure persists.
In conclusion, cryptocurrencies are experiencing widespread declines, driven by rising oil prices, a stronger dollar, and institutional capital outflows. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the leading altcoins indicate that caution extends across the sector. More durable stabilization will depend on easing energy tensions, improved liquidity conditions, and a sustained return of demand that can absorb selling pressure.
The main source of uncertainty was rising energy prices after the attacks in Saudi Arabia and concerns about potential supply disruptions. Brent rose above $106 per barrel, while WTI traded above $93. For cryptocurrencies, higher energy costs can intensify inflationary pressures and reduce the likelihood of rapid interest rate cuts, limiting the appeal of riskier assets.
Donal’ Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine partially eased these concerns. However, the lack of confirmation from either country maintained uncertainty over its scope and implementation. An effective reduction in attacks on energy infrastructure could ease pressure on fuel prices, although diplomatic expectations have so far been insufficient to halt selling in the cryptocurrency market.
Dollar strength added another obstacle for digital assets. During the session, the dollar index stood at around 102.45 points, while total cryptocurrency market capitalization hovered near $2.8 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for approximately 59.3% of that value and Ethereum for nearly 11%. The weight of these two assets means their declines can significantly influence sentiment and the broader market's direction.
Institutional flows also contributed to the cautious mood. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of approximately $681 million during the week ended October 9. This weakened a major source of demand and showed less willingness to maintain short-term exposure. Continued withdrawals could prolong the pressure, particularly if accompanied by a strong dollar and expectations of elevated interest rates.
In contrast to fund outflows, Strategy added 250 bitcoins to its reserves, bringing its holdings to 848,250 units. The acquisition shows that long-term corporate demand persists despite volatility. However, these purchases failed to offset broader market pressure, as investors continue to focus more on macroeconomic risks and liquidity conditions.
Ethereum also lost ground and remained around the $2,510 level, mirroring weakness across the cryptocurrency market. Capital outflows from its U.S. ETFs and deteriorating risk appetite have compounded pressure on its price. Its performance shows that uncertainty also extends to assets tied to smart contracts, decentralized finance, and other blockchain applications.
Selling spread to XRP, which traded near $1.36, as well as Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, and BNB. The simultaneous decline of projects with different uses and characteristics suggests that broader market factors are outweighing cryptocurrency-specific developments. Under these conditions, assets with lower liquidity or a larger speculative component can move more sharply as caution increases.
Volatility also showed up in leveraged positions, with liquidations totaling about $344 million over 24 hours. Of that amount, around $191 million came from long positions and $153 million from short positions. Forced closures can amplify price moves and accelerate losses when key levels are breached, making it harder for prices to stabilize while selling pressure persists.
In conclusion, cryptocurrencies are experiencing widespread declines, driven by rising oil prices, a stronger dollar, and institutional capital outflows. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the leading altcoins indicate that caution extends across the sector. More durable stabilization will depend on easing energy tensions, improved liquidity conditions, and a sustained return of demand that can absorb selling pressure.
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