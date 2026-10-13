MAS Markets Strengthens APAC Expansion with Appointment of Simon Naish as Head of APAC
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) London, UK – 13th October, 2026
MAS Markets, a globally recognised provider of institutional-grade liquidity and trading solutions, has today announced the appointment of Simon Naish as Head of APAC. The appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to establish a strong regional footprint in the Asia-Pacific market, capitalising on growing institutional demand for sophisticated trading infrastructure and multi-asset liquidity solutions.
Naish, who took up the role in October 2026, brings extensive leadership experience across financial services, having spent over 30 years in institutional banking, brokerage operations, and financial markets trading. His appointment reflects MAS Markets’ commitment to building world-class regional leadership and infrastructure to serve the APAC institutional trading community.
In his new role, Naish will lead the development and execution of MAS Markets’ strategic vision across the Asia-Pacific region. Working closely with MAS Group’s senior leadership, he will focus on driving market penetration, building high-performing teams, and establishing MAS Markets as a trusted institutional liquidity partner for regional brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional trading firms.
Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of MAS Markets, said:
“Simon’s appointment to lead our APAC operations is a game-changer for MAS Markets. His deep expertise in institutional trading, his track record of building and scaling successful financial services operations across the region, and his strategic mindset align perfectly with our vision to become the go-to liquidity provider in Asia-Pacific. We’re delighted to have him leading this critical phase of our regional expansion.”
Simon Naish, Head of APAC at MAS Group, stated:
“MAS Markets has earned credibility in the global institutional space, and there’s a genuine appetite in APAC for what we’re offering. I’m committed to building the operational foundations and strategic partnerships needed to capture that opportunity and support the firm’s growth trajectory across the region.”
With over three decades of experience in foreign exchange, institutional sales, financial markets trading, and strategic business development, Simon has established himself as a respected leader in the APAC financial services sector. Most recently, he served as Country Head at ATFX Global, where he oversaw market operations and drove growth across Australia. Before this, he held senior roles at National Australia Bank (NAB), where he spent 33 years building expertise across foreign exchange trading, institutional sales, and business development across Asia-Pacific and global markets.
Simon’s appointment is part of MAS Markets’ broader strategy to invest in regional leadership, technology infrastructure, and strategic partnerships to support anticipated growth in institutional trading and liquidity demand across APAC.
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MAS Markets, a globally recognised provider of institutional-grade liquidity and trading solutions, has today announced the appointment of Simon Naish as Head of APAC. The appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to establish a strong regional footprint in the Asia-Pacific market, capitalising on growing institutional demand for sophisticated trading infrastructure and multi-asset liquidity solutions.
Naish, who took up the role in October 2026, brings extensive leadership experience across financial services, having spent over 30 years in institutional banking, brokerage operations, and financial markets trading. His appointment reflects MAS Markets’ commitment to building world-class regional leadership and infrastructure to serve the APAC institutional trading community.
In his new role, Naish will lead the development and execution of MAS Markets’ strategic vision across the Asia-Pacific region. Working closely with MAS Group’s senior leadership, he will focus on driving market penetration, building high-performing teams, and establishing MAS Markets as a trusted institutional liquidity partner for regional brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional trading firms.
Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of MAS Markets, said:
“Simon’s appointment to lead our APAC operations is a game-changer for MAS Markets. His deep expertise in institutional trading, his track record of building and scaling successful financial services operations across the region, and his strategic mindset align perfectly with our vision to become the go-to liquidity provider in Asia-Pacific. We’re delighted to have him leading this critical phase of our regional expansion.”
Simon Naish, Head of APAC at MAS Group, stated:
“MAS Markets has earned credibility in the global institutional space, and there’s a genuine appetite in APAC for what we’re offering. I’m committed to building the operational foundations and strategic partnerships needed to capture that opportunity and support the firm’s growth trajectory across the region.”
With over three decades of experience in foreign exchange, institutional sales, financial markets trading, and strategic business development, Simon has established himself as a respected leader in the APAC financial services sector. Most recently, he served as Country Head at ATFX Global, where he oversaw market operations and drove growth across Australia. Before this, he held senior roles at National Australia Bank (NAB), where he spent 33 years building expertise across foreign exchange trading, institutional sales, and business development across Asia-Pacific and global markets.
Simon’s appointment is part of MAS Markets’ broader strategy to invest in regional leadership, technology infrastructure, and strategic partnerships to support anticipated growth in institutional trading and liquidity demand across APAC.
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