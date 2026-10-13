Zee 5 Global to premiere psychological thriller Aasha, starring Urvashi, on 16th October
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, 13th October 2026: Zee 5 Global has announced the digital premiere of Aasha, the psychological thriller starring veteran actor Urvashi in a powerful and deeply layered titular role. Directed by Safar Sanal and produced by Vinayaka Ajith, the film also features Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi and Ajayan Adat in pivotal roles. Following its theatrical release on 11th September, Aasha will premiere on Zee 5 Global on 16th October 2026, bringing its tense, character-driven narrative to audiences across languages, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
At the centre of Aasha is a seemingly ordinary woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after a chance road accident brings her into conflict with Jeemon, played by Joju George. Aasha, a widowed mother fiercely protective of her daughters, is already shaped by the fears and experiences of her past. What begins as an everyday confrontation gradually sets off a chain of events that alters the lives of everyone involved. As the consequences of their choices unfold, the film moves beyond the immediate conflict to explore what happens when fear, pride, anger, and the instinct to protect collide.
What makes Aasha particularly compelling is its refusal to offer easy answers. Rather than dividing its characters into heroes and villains, the film constantly shifts the audience’s perspective, asking whether an action can truly be judged without understanding the circumstances that led to it. The film’s central idea stems from the butterfly effect: how seemingly insignificant decisions can trigger consequences far beyond what was initially imagined. Safar Sanal has described the film as a story that began with the question of what could happen if an ordinary mother were pushed into an extraordinary situation, while deliberately resisting the conventions of a typical revenge story.
Lloyd C Xavier, Business Head – Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam, added, "At Zee5 Global, our vision extends far beyond bringing audiences films that are conventionally perceived as successful. As a leading platform in the market, we firmly believe in backing stories that challenge perspectives and celebrate unconventional storytelling. We are deeply committed to championing cinema that deserves appreciation for its artistic depth and emotional impact.
Aasha is a perfect reflection of that philosophy. It is a film that lingers long after the credits roll because it refuses to tell audiences what to think. Instead, it invites them to question their own assumptions and perceptions of its characters. Safar Sanal has crafted a deeply immersive world where every choice carries consequences, and the boundaries between right and wrong are constantly blurred. Legendary actress Urvashi's performance brings extraordinary depth to Aasha, making her vulnerability, strength, and contradictions feel incredibly real. We are delighted to bring this layered and thought-provoking Malayalam film to Zee 5 Global audiences across India and give viewers the opportunity to experience its emotional and psychological intensity from 16th October.”
How far can a mother go to protect the ones she loves? Unravel the truth behind Aasha, streaming on 16th October, only on Zee 5 Global
At the centre of Aasha is a seemingly ordinary woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after a chance road accident brings her into conflict with Jeemon, played by Joju George. Aasha, a widowed mother fiercely protective of her daughters, is already shaped by the fears and experiences of her past. What begins as an everyday confrontation gradually sets off a chain of events that alters the lives of everyone involved. As the consequences of their choices unfold, the film moves beyond the immediate conflict to explore what happens when fear, pride, anger, and the instinct to protect collide.
What makes Aasha particularly compelling is its refusal to offer easy answers. Rather than dividing its characters into heroes and villains, the film constantly shifts the audience’s perspective, asking whether an action can truly be judged without understanding the circumstances that led to it. The film’s central idea stems from the butterfly effect: how seemingly insignificant decisions can trigger consequences far beyond what was initially imagined. Safar Sanal has described the film as a story that began with the question of what could happen if an ordinary mother were pushed into an extraordinary situation, while deliberately resisting the conventions of a typical revenge story.
Lloyd C Xavier, Business Head – Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam, added, "At Zee5 Global, our vision extends far beyond bringing audiences films that are conventionally perceived as successful. As a leading platform in the market, we firmly believe in backing stories that challenge perspectives and celebrate unconventional storytelling. We are deeply committed to championing cinema that deserves appreciation for its artistic depth and emotional impact.
Aasha is a perfect reflection of that philosophy. It is a film that lingers long after the credits roll because it refuses to tell audiences what to think. Instead, it invites them to question their own assumptions and perceptions of its characters. Safar Sanal has crafted a deeply immersive world where every choice carries consequences, and the boundaries between right and wrong are constantly blurred. Legendary actress Urvashi's performance brings extraordinary depth to Aasha, making her vulnerability, strength, and contradictions feel incredibly real. We are delighted to bring this layered and thought-provoking Malayalam film to Zee 5 Global audiences across India and give viewers the opportunity to experience its emotional and psychological intensity from 16th October.”
How far can a mother go to protect the ones she loves? Unravel the truth behind Aasha, streaming on 16th October, only on Zee 5 Global
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