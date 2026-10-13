Hoffmann Green Cement Continues its Collaboration with the World Cement Association to Promote its 0% Clinker Cement Technologies Internationally
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Chaillé-sous-les-Ormeaux, 13 October 2026 – Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the continuation of its collaboration with the World Cement Association (WCA), a leading international organization in the cement industry.
As part of this collaboration, Hoffmann Green welcomed Philippe Richart, CEO of the WCA, to its industrial site in Bournezeau. This visit builds on a collaboration initiated in September 2023 and reflects the shared ambition of both organisations to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions to decarbonise the cement industry worldwide.
An international network committed to transforming the cement industry
Founded in 2016, the World Cement Association is an independent, non-profit international organisation that brings together cement producers and stakeholders from across the cement value chain. It works to strengthen cooperation among its members and promote the sharing of industrial and technological best practices, particularly in decarbonisation, innovation and competitiveness.
By bringing together industry stakeholders from around the world, the WCA provides a valuable forum for exchanging ideas and expertise to support the sustainable transformation of the cement industry.
Collaboration to raise the international profile of Hoffmann Green technologies
By continuing its collaboration with the WCA, Hoffmann Green remains part of an international network that enables it to contribute to industry discussions on decarbonisation and raise awareness among international stakeholders of its model based on eliminating clinker and using low-energy production processes. This initiative is fully aligned with the company’s international development strategy, which notably aims to leverage the replication of its industrial model and licensing agreements to accelerate the deployment of its technologies abroad.
“We were delighted to have welcomed Philippe Richart to our site and shown him our industrial facilities and technologies. Our membership in the WCA is driven by a shared ambition to decarbonise the cement industry worldwide, with a clear need to move into a phase of large-scale deployment. In this regard, exchanges within the WCA provide a tremendous opportunity to share our experience and help accelerate the adoption of new solutions in France and internationally,” said Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, Co-founders of Hofmann Green Cement Technologies.
“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Hoffmann Green, whose innovative approach demonstrated practical solutions that can contribute to decarbonising the cement industry. Given the sector’s environmental challenges, accelerating the deployment of low-carbon technologies is a major priority. Hoffman Green’s industrial model, based on producing clinker-free cements, offers promising prospects for supporting this transition internationally,” adds Philippe Richart, CEO of WCA.
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As part of this collaboration, Hoffmann Green welcomed Philippe Richart, CEO of the WCA, to its industrial site in Bournezeau. This visit builds on a collaboration initiated in September 2023 and reflects the shared ambition of both organisations to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions to decarbonise the cement industry worldwide.
An international network committed to transforming the cement industry
Founded in 2016, the World Cement Association is an independent, non-profit international organisation that brings together cement producers and stakeholders from across the cement value chain. It works to strengthen cooperation among its members and promote the sharing of industrial and technological best practices, particularly in decarbonisation, innovation and competitiveness.
By bringing together industry stakeholders from around the world, the WCA provides a valuable forum for exchanging ideas and expertise to support the sustainable transformation of the cement industry.
Collaboration to raise the international profile of Hoffmann Green technologies
By continuing its collaboration with the WCA, Hoffmann Green remains part of an international network that enables it to contribute to industry discussions on decarbonisation and raise awareness among international stakeholders of its model based on eliminating clinker and using low-energy production processes. This initiative is fully aligned with the company’s international development strategy, which notably aims to leverage the replication of its industrial model and licensing agreements to accelerate the deployment of its technologies abroad.
“We were delighted to have welcomed Philippe Richart to our site and shown him our industrial facilities and technologies. Our membership in the WCA is driven by a shared ambition to decarbonise the cement industry worldwide, with a clear need to move into a phase of large-scale deployment. In this regard, exchanges within the WCA provide a tremendous opportunity to share our experience and help accelerate the adoption of new solutions in France and internationally,” said Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, Co-founders of Hofmann Green Cement Technologies.
“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Hoffmann Green, whose innovative approach demonstrated practical solutions that can contribute to decarbonising the cement industry. Given the sector’s environmental challenges, accelerating the deployment of low-carbon technologies is a major priority. Hoffman Green’s industrial model, based on producing clinker-free cements, offers promising prospects for supporting this transition internationally,” adds Philippe Richart, CEO of WCA.
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