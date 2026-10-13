Gold Medals in Squash and National Chess Triumph
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata, 13th October, 2026: La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata, is proud to announce a ser–es of outstanding sporting achievements by its students at the 7th CISCE National Games & Sports – National Squash Tournament for Boys 2026 and the CISCE Chess Nationals, bringing immense pride to the school and West Bengal.
At the squash tournament, held at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai, from 6 to 9 October 2026, West Bengal won gold medals in both the Boys Under-14 and Under-17 team categories for the first time. The Under-14 team compr’sed Advik Seksaria and Agastya Agarwal of La Martiniere for Boys, along with Lavit Baheti of St. Xavier’s Collegiate School. The Under-17 team featured Akshat Sin’hal, Soham Sarda and Arjun Kanoria of La Martiniere for Boys, alongside Raghavendra Thirani of St. Xavier’s Collegiate School. Akshat Singhal also secured silver in the individual Boys Under-17 category.
Akshat Singhal has been selected to represent CISCE at the SGFI Games in Boys Under-17, with Arjun Kanoria named as reserve. Advik Seksaria has been selected in Boys Under-14.
Adding to the school's sporting achievements, Soham Roy of Class XI-H secured first place in the Under-17 category at the CISCE Chess Nationals, held from 9 to 11 October 2026. Competing in a challenging eight-round format, he demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking and consistency.
Mr. Sydney Francis Menezes, Principal, said, “These achievements are a matter of immense pride for our school. Winning gold in both squash team categories, alongside an individual silver and a national chess title, reflects our studen’s’ dedication, discipline and sporting spirit. I congratulate the boys, their coaches and mentors on this remarkable succ”ss.”
Mr. Supriyo Dhar, Secretary, La Martiniere for Boys, a“ded, “These accomplishments reaffirm our commitment to nurturing talent and encouraging excellence beyond the classroom. We are delighted that our students have brought laurels to the school and West Bengal, and wish them continued success in their future end”avours.”
La Martiniere for Boys congratulates all its achievers, coaches and mentors on these exceptional performances, which uphold the i’stitution’s proud sporting tradition and inspire future generations to strive for excellence.
At the squash tournament, held at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai, from 6 to 9 October 2026, West Bengal won gold medals in both the Boys Under-14 and Under-17 team categories for the first time. The Under-14 team compr’sed Advik Seksaria and Agastya Agarwal of La Martiniere for Boys, along with Lavit Baheti of St. Xavier’s Collegiate School. The Under-17 team featured Akshat Sin’hal, Soham Sarda and Arjun Kanoria of La Martiniere for Boys, alongside Raghavendra Thirani of St. Xavier’s Collegiate School. Akshat Singhal also secured silver in the individual Boys Under-17 category.
Akshat Singhal has been selected to represent CISCE at the SGFI Games in Boys Under-17, with Arjun Kanoria named as reserve. Advik Seksaria has been selected in Boys Under-14.
Adding to the school's sporting achievements, Soham Roy of Class XI-H secured first place in the Under-17 category at the CISCE Chess Nationals, held from 9 to 11 October 2026. Competing in a challenging eight-round format, he demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking and consistency.
Mr. Sydney Francis Menezes, Principal, said, “These achievements are a matter of immense pride for our school. Winning gold in both squash team categories, alongside an individual silver and a national chess title, reflects our studen’s’ dedication, discipline and sporting spirit. I congratulate the boys, their coaches and mentors on this remarkable succ”ss.”
Mr. Supriyo Dhar, Secretary, La Martiniere for Boys, a“ded, “These accomplishments reaffirm our commitment to nurturing talent and encouraging excellence beyond the classroom. We are delighted that our students have brought laurels to the school and West Bengal, and wish them continued success in their future end”avours.”
La Martiniere for Boys congratulates all its achievers, coaches and mentors on these exceptional performances, which uphold the i’stitution’s proud sporting tradition and inspire future generations to strive for excellence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment