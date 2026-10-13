Zee 5 Global Unveils The Trailer of Sumo Didi, A powerful story of grit, resilience, and breaking Stereotypes!
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, October 12, 2026: In a world where women are often expected to fit into predefined ideas of strength, beauty and success, Zee 5 Global has unveiled the trailer of Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films and MA+TH Entertainment Networks’ - Sumo Didi, an inspiring sports biopic based on the extraordinary life of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla, Arunava Sengupta and Amit Chandrra. the film is directed by Jayant Rohatgi and stars Shriyam Bhagnani in the titular role alongside Chaitnya Sharma and will premiere exclusively on Zee 5 Global on 23rd October 2026.
At its heart, Sumo Didi is the story of a woman who refuses to let society define what she can become. As Hetal finds her calling in the unconventional world of sumo wrestling, she embarks on a journey that challenges perceptions around women, their bodies and their abilities. Shriyam Bhagnani steps into the demanding role of Hetal Dave, bringing alive her determination and emotional journey, with Chaitnya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor also featuring in the film. Sumo Didi is shot in real locations of Japan, Kolkata and Mumbai.
The film has also travelled to prestigious international film festivals, including the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Trailer link:
Key Details:
Title: Sumo Didi
Language: Hindi
Genre: Fiction drama
Premiere: 23rd October 2026
Produced by: Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films and MA+TH Entertainment Networks
Directed by: Jayant Rohatgi
Cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaianya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dheer
Streaming: Exclusively on Zee 5 Global
What is Sumo Didi about?
Sumo Didi is inspired by the remarkable life of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler. The film explores her pursuit of an unconventional dream; the challenges she faces along the way and the strength it takes to create an identity beyond society’s expectations. It delves into the pressures women often navigate around how they should look, behave and fit into predefined ideas of who they should be, and the resilience it takes to rise above them. It is a story of self-belief, perseverance and the courage to challenge the norms that seek to define you.
Why Sumo Didi stands out:
•An extraordinary true story: Inspired by the pioneering journey of Hetal Dave.
•Breaking stereotypes: Challenges conventional ideas around women, strength, body image and what women can achieve.
•A story of resilience: At its core, the film is about finding the confidence to embrace one’s individuality in the face of judgement.
•A demanding transformation: Shriyam Bhagnani takes on the physical and emotional challenge of portraying Hetal Dave.
•International recognition: The film has travelled to the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Official Statements:
Director Jayant Rohtagi said, “Sumo Didi is an inspiring underdog story of grit, resilience and rising from the depths of despair. A young woman from a conservative Marwari household defies all odds, turning her perceived weakness into strength and breaking the glass ceiling. What drew me to Hetal’s story was her courage in challenging patriarchy, social pressure, gender bias and body politics. From the narrow lanes of Kolkata to the serene Japanese countryside, her journey is intimate and cinematic. Shriyam has given everything - physically and emotionally, to bring Hetal’s story to life and I’m grateful to Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films, MA+TH Entertainment Network and Zee 5 for believing in it. At its core, our film is not just about Hetal becoming an accomplished sumo wrestler; it is about her reclaiming her space, her body and her power”
Actor Shriyam Bhagnani said, “This film is my first lead outing and that was a huge responsibility to shoulder on top of that the role was complex. It felt like an uphill climb when I started and I still can't believe that it's releasing this month. Playing Hetal Dave has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life. Her journey is not just about becoming a sumo wrestler; it is about learning to believe in yourself when the world keeps telling you that you are different. Preparing for the role pushed me physically and emotionally, but it also changed the way I look at strength and resilience. Hetal’s story stayed with me long after we finished filming, and I’m really happy that the trailer is now out. I hope audiences discover her journey, feel inspired by it and carry a little bit of her courage with them. I’m excited for the film to reach audiences on 23rd October on Zee 5 Global.”
Hetal Dave whose journey has been highlighted in the film said, "I think many of us have, at some point, been told that we are too different, that we should change something about ourselves or that a certain dream is not meant for us. My journey in sumo wrestling has had its share of such moments, but it has also taught me to trust myself and keep moving forward. What makes Sumo Didi special is that it goes beyond the sport and explores what it means to stand by your choices when the world expects you to be someone else. I'm grateful that Zee 5 Global is bringing this story to audiences, and I hope it encourages people to embrace who they are and pursue what matters to them."
Actor Chaitnya Sharma said, “Sumo Didi is a very special film because beneath the sport is a deeply human story about ambition, relationships and the courage to keep moving forward despite everything and everyone against you. Hetal’s journey is inspiring because she chose to pursue something completely unconventional, extremely difficult and converted what she was made to believe is her was her biggest weakness into her biggest strength. Working with Jayant and Shriyam on this film was a wonderful experience. Jayant is a very honest story teller which is rare to find and Shriyam is one of the most inspiring actors I have worked with. Her grit and determination to pull this off is very admirable! I’m excited for audiences to see this story and experience the world we have created when the film premieres on Zee 5 Global.”
Get ready to witness the extraordinary journey of a woman who turned expectations into strength and chose to define her own path, only on Zee 5 Global, 23rd October 2026 onwards.
At its heart, Sumo Didi is the story of a woman who refuses to let society define what she can become. As Hetal finds her calling in the unconventional world of sumo wrestling, she embarks on a journey that challenges perceptions around women, their bodies and their abilities. Shriyam Bhagnani steps into the demanding role of Hetal Dave, bringing alive her determination and emotional journey, with Chaitnya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor also featuring in the film. Sumo Didi is shot in real locations of Japan, Kolkata and Mumbai.
The film has also travelled to prestigious international film festivals, including the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Trailer link:
Key Details:
Title: Sumo Didi
Language: Hindi
Genre: Fiction drama
Premiere: 23rd October 2026
Produced by: Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films and MA+TH Entertainment Networks
Directed by: Jayant Rohatgi
Cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaianya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dheer
Streaming: Exclusively on Zee 5 Global
What is Sumo Didi about?
Sumo Didi is inspired by the remarkable life of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler. The film explores her pursuit of an unconventional dream; the challenges she faces along the way and the strength it takes to create an identity beyond society’s expectations. It delves into the pressures women often navigate around how they should look, behave and fit into predefined ideas of who they should be, and the resilience it takes to rise above them. It is a story of self-belief, perseverance and the courage to challenge the norms that seek to define you.
Why Sumo Didi stands out:
•An extraordinary true story: Inspired by the pioneering journey of Hetal Dave.
•Breaking stereotypes: Challenges conventional ideas around women, strength, body image and what women can achieve.
•A story of resilience: At its core, the film is about finding the confidence to embrace one’s individuality in the face of judgement.
•A demanding transformation: Shriyam Bhagnani takes on the physical and emotional challenge of portraying Hetal Dave.
•International recognition: The film has travelled to the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Official Statements:
Director Jayant Rohtagi said, “Sumo Didi is an inspiring underdog story of grit, resilience and rising from the depths of despair. A young woman from a conservative Marwari household defies all odds, turning her perceived weakness into strength and breaking the glass ceiling. What drew me to Hetal’s story was her courage in challenging patriarchy, social pressure, gender bias and body politics. From the narrow lanes of Kolkata to the serene Japanese countryside, her journey is intimate and cinematic. Shriyam has given everything - physically and emotionally, to bring Hetal’s story to life and I’m grateful to Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films, MA+TH Entertainment Network and Zee 5 for believing in it. At its core, our film is not just about Hetal becoming an accomplished sumo wrestler; it is about her reclaiming her space, her body and her power”
Actor Shriyam Bhagnani said, “This film is my first lead outing and that was a huge responsibility to shoulder on top of that the role was complex. It felt like an uphill climb when I started and I still can't believe that it's releasing this month. Playing Hetal Dave has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life. Her journey is not just about becoming a sumo wrestler; it is about learning to believe in yourself when the world keeps telling you that you are different. Preparing for the role pushed me physically and emotionally, but it also changed the way I look at strength and resilience. Hetal’s story stayed with me long after we finished filming, and I’m really happy that the trailer is now out. I hope audiences discover her journey, feel inspired by it and carry a little bit of her courage with them. I’m excited for the film to reach audiences on 23rd October on Zee 5 Global.”
Hetal Dave whose journey has been highlighted in the film said, "I think many of us have, at some point, been told that we are too different, that we should change something about ourselves or that a certain dream is not meant for us. My journey in sumo wrestling has had its share of such moments, but it has also taught me to trust myself and keep moving forward. What makes Sumo Didi special is that it goes beyond the sport and explores what it means to stand by your choices when the world expects you to be someone else. I'm grateful that Zee 5 Global is bringing this story to audiences, and I hope it encourages people to embrace who they are and pursue what matters to them."
Actor Chaitnya Sharma said, “Sumo Didi is a very special film because beneath the sport is a deeply human story about ambition, relationships and the courage to keep moving forward despite everything and everyone against you. Hetal’s journey is inspiring because she chose to pursue something completely unconventional, extremely difficult and converted what she was made to believe is her was her biggest weakness into her biggest strength. Working with Jayant and Shriyam on this film was a wonderful experience. Jayant is a very honest story teller which is rare to find and Shriyam is one of the most inspiring actors I have worked with. Her grit and determination to pull this off is very admirable! I’m excited for audiences to see this story and experience the world we have created when the film premieres on Zee 5 Global.”
Get ready to witness the extraordinary journey of a woman who turned expectations into strength and chose to define her own path, only on Zee 5 Global, 23rd October 2026 onwards.
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