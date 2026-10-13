Finland Presses EU to Tighten Russian Visa Rules
(MENAFN) Finland is pressing the European Union to shut the door on Russian tourists until the Kremlin ends its war in Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen calling Monday for a bloc-wide halt to tourist visas for Russian citizens.
Valtonen asked the European Commission to tighten its rules for handling Russian visa applications and set out the legislative changes needed to make a full tourist visa ban possible, according to a statement from the Finnish Foreign Ministry.
“As long as Russia continues its invasion, Russian citizens should not be issued tourist visas,” she said.
“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is now in its fifth year. It is not right that Russians can travel to Europe to enjoy the way of life and freedoms here while their country bombs the homes of Ukrainians.”
Her push comes as visa numbers climb. Schengen countries have issued more tourist visas to Russians in recent years, Valtonen said, granting almost half a million in 2025.
Finland has already acted alone. “Issuing visas to Russians for non-essential travel was banned by government resolution in Finland already in 2022,” Valtonen said. “The same must finally happen at the EU level.”
She has invited other member states to co-sign a letter to the European Commission backing the ban. The letter also calls for:
barring Schengen visas for the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
introducing visa restrictions for Russian athletes.
enforcing an existing visa ban on current and former Russian combatants, which EU members agreed this summer, the statement said.
Finland has the longest border with Russia of any EU member, stretching 1,343 kilometers (834 miles). The Soviet Union invaded Finland in November 1939. The conflict, known as the Winter War, ran for more than three months, and the USSR prevailed despite heavy losses.
Valtonen asked the European Commission to tighten its rules for handling Russian visa applications and set out the legislative changes needed to make a full tourist visa ban possible, according to a statement from the Finnish Foreign Ministry.
“As long as Russia continues its invasion, Russian citizens should not be issued tourist visas,” she said.
“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is now in its fifth year. It is not right that Russians can travel to Europe to enjoy the way of life and freedoms here while their country bombs the homes of Ukrainians.”
Her push comes as visa numbers climb. Schengen countries have issued more tourist visas to Russians in recent years, Valtonen said, granting almost half a million in 2025.
Finland has already acted alone. “Issuing visas to Russians for non-essential travel was banned by government resolution in Finland already in 2022,” Valtonen said. “The same must finally happen at the EU level.”
She has invited other member states to co-sign a letter to the European Commission backing the ban. The letter also calls for:
barring Schengen visas for the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
introducing visa restrictions for Russian athletes.
enforcing an existing visa ban on current and former Russian combatants, which EU members agreed this summer, the statement said.
Finland has the longest border with Russia of any EU member, stretching 1,343 kilometers (834 miles). The Soviet Union invaded Finland in November 1939. The conflict, known as the Winter War, ran for more than three months, and the USSR prevailed despite heavy losses.
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