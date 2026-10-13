Tajikistan And Austria Discuss Further Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar met with Director of the Political Department of Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs Thomas Mühlmann in Dushanbe on October 12, 2026, to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The meeting between the deputy minister and the director of the Political Department took place as part of political consultations between Tajikistan and Austria.

"On October 12, 2026, as part of political consultations between Tajikistan and Austria, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar met with Director of the Political Department of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Thomas Mühlmann," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of relations between Tajikistan and Austria, and expressed their interest in strengthening and expanding cooperation in various fields.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan continues to pursue economic diversification and attract foreign investment, with international cooperation playing a role in developing trade, infrastructure, energy and industry. The country's geographic position in Central Asia also creates opportunities to strengthen transport connectivity and expand economic ties with European and Asian markets.

Austria, as a member of the European Union, maintains economic relations with international partners in areas such as industrial development, technology, financial services and environmental protection. European companies and institutions can contribute expertise in modernizing infrastructure, improving business practices and supporting sustainable development.

For Tajikistan, expanding international partnerships can create opportunities to access new technologies, attract investment and develop export-oriented sectors. Cooperation with European countries may also support knowledge exchange, professional training and the introduction of modern standards across different areas of the economy.