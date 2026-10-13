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U.S. Drone Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, BVLOS And Defense Investment Drive 8.3% CAGR Toward USD 58.52 Billion By 2033


Date: 2026-10-13 05:16:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven autonomy, 5G, IoT, counter-UAS investments and strategic partnerships enhance efficiency, market penetration and dual-use applications.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Product, Technology, Payload Capacity, Power Source, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. drone market was valued at an estimated USD 29.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 58.52 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by increasing drone adoption across aerial surveillance, precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, mapping, photography, and last-mile delivery services.

Advances in autonomous navigation, AI-powered analytics, and real-time data processing are improving operational efficiency while expanding the range of commercial and government applications. The integration of drones with IoT, 5G, and augmented reality (AR) is also strengthening connectivity, automation, and data collection capabilities across complex operating environments.

Defense and homeland security investments remain major contributors to U.S. drone industry growth. Military modernization programs increasingly prioritize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, reconnaissance, communication, combat support, cargo transport, and precision strike missions. These systems deliver persistent monitoring across large operational areas while supporting faster and more informed decision-making.

Demand for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (counter-UAS) is also increasing as government agencies and defense organizations address threats from unauthorized or adversarial drones. New counter-UAS platforms combine detection, tracking, jamming, and neutralization technologies across air, ground, and maritime operations, creating opportunities for defense contractors, technology companies, and specialized drone manufacturers.

Nationwide 5G deployment is enabling faster, low-latency transmission of high-volume drone data, supporting FAA-approved beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations at logistics hubs and other commercial sites. IoT connectivity is improving automated surveillance for border security, infrastructure monitoring, and precision agriculture. Regulatory progress, including FAA waivers for advanced operations, is expected to support broader drone deployment in logistics, energy, public safety, and delivery services.

Investment in next-generation technologies such as AI-driven autonomy, 5G-enabled swarming, and counter-UAS defense systems is strengthening domestic innovation and manufacturing. NDAA-compliant production requirements are encouraging U.S.-based supply chains while contributing to job creation in established drone hubs, including Silicon Valley and North Dakota. These developments are also advancing dual-use technologies for precision agriculture, autonomous logistics, infrastructure inspection, and urban air mobility.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating product development and market penetration. In January 2026, Northrop Grumman partnered with Kratos to integrate PRISM autonomy software, advanced sensors, and mission systems with the XQ-58 Valkyrie drone airframe for the Marine Corps' MUX TACAIR program. Collaborations of this kind are expected to advance next-generation UAV deployment and support commercial applications based on autonomous flight and intelligent monitoring.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes technology trends across U.S. drone market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by component, product, technology, payload capacity, power source, and end use.

  • Component: Hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes frames, control systems, power and product systems, camera systems, navigation systems, transmitters, wings, and other components. Services include integration and engineering, maintenance and support, training and education, and other services.
  • Product: Fixed-Wing, Multi-Rotor, Single-Rotor, and hybrid drones.
  • Technology: Remotely operated, Semi-Autonomous, and fully autonomous systems.
  • Payload capacity: Up to 2KG, 2KG to 19KG, 20KG to 200KG, and over 200KG.
  • Power source: Battery-Powered, Gasoline-Powered, hydrogen fuel cell, and solar.
  • End use: Consumer, prosumer, toy and hobbyist, photogrammetry, commercial, military, and government and law enforcement applications.

Commercial end uses include inspection and maintenance, mapping and surveying, photography and filming, surveillance and monitoring, localization and detection, spraying and seeding, and other specialized operations. Military applications include Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR), communication, combat operations, military cargo transport, precision strikes, and additional mission requirements.

Continued investment in autonomy, secure communications, domestic manufacturing, and regulatory frameworks is expected to reinforce long-term U.S. drone market expansion through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.32 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $58.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3%
Regions Covered United States


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Information Or Data Analysis
1.4.2. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.4.3. Data Validation & Publishing
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.5.1. List Of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Drone Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3. U.S. Drone Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat Of New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. Pestel Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political Landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic Landscape
3.3.2.3. Social Landscape
3.3.2.4. Technological Landscape
3.3.2.5. Environmental Landscape
3.3.2.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. U.S. Drone Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Drone Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1. Hardware
4.2.1.1. Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.2. Frames
4.2.1.2.1. Frames Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.3. Control System
4.2.1.3.1. Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.4. Power & Product System
4.2.1.4.1. Power & Product System Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.5. Camera System
4.2.1.5.1. Camera System Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.6. Navigation System
4.2.1.6.1. Navigation System Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.7. Transmitter
4.2.1.7.1. Transmitter Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.8. Wings
4.2.1.8.1. Wings Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.9. Others
4.2.1.9.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Software
4.2.2.1. Software Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3. Services
4.2.3.1. Services Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.2. Integration & Engineering
4.2.3.2.1. Integration & Engineering Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.3. Maintenance & Support
4.2.3.3.1. Maintenance & Support Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.4. Training & Education
4.2.3.4.1. Training & Education Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.5. Others
4.2.3.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. U.S. Drone Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Drone Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.1. Fixed-Wing
5.2.1.1. Fixed-Wing Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Multi-Rotor
5.2.2.1. Multi-Rotor Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.3. Single-Rotor
5.2.3.1. Single-Rotor Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.4. Hybrid
5.2.4.1. Hybrid Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. U.S. Drone Market: Technology & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Drone Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.1. Remotely Operated
6.2.1.1. Remotely Operated Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Semi-Autonomous
6.2.2.1. Semi-Autonomous Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.3. Fully Autonomous
6.2.3.1. Fully Autonomous Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. U.S. Drone Market: Payload Capacity & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Drone Market: Payload Capacity Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.1. Up To 2kg
7.2.1.1. Up To 2kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.2. 2kg to 19kg
7.2.2.1. 2kg to 19kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.3. 20kg to 200kg
7.2.3.1. 20kg to 200kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.4. Over 200kg
7.2.4.1. Over 200kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. U.S. Drone Market: Power Source & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. U.S. Drone Market: Power Source Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.1. Battery-Powered
8.2.1.1. Battery-Powered Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. Gasoline-Powered
8.2.2.1. Gasoline-Powered Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.3. Hydrogen Fuel Cell
8.2.3.1. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.4. Solar
8.2.4.1. Solar Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. U.S. Drone Market: End Use & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. U.S. Drone Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1. Consumer
9.2.1.1. Consumer Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1.2. Prosumer
9.2.1.2.1. Prosumer Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1.3. Toy/Hobbyist
9.2.1.3.1. Toy/Hobbyist Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1.4. Photogrammetry
9.2.1.4.1. Photogrammetry Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2. Commercial
9.2.2.1. Commercial Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.2. Inspection/Maintenance
9.2.2.2.1. Inspection/Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.3. Mapping & Surveying
9.2.2.3.1. Mapping & Surveying Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.4. Photography/Filming
9.2.2.4.1. Photography/Filming Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.5. Surveillance & Monitoring
9.2.2.5.1. Surveillance & Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.6. Localization/Detection
9.2.2.6.1. Localization/Detection Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.7. Spraying/Seeding
9.2.2.7.1. Spraying/Seeding Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.8. Others
9.2.2.8.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3. Military
9.2.3.1. Military Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.2. Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, And Reconnaissance (ISTAR)
9.2.3.2.1. Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, And Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.3. Communication
9.2.3.3.1. Communication Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.4. Combat Operations
9.2.3.4.1. Combat Operations Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.5. Military Cargo Transport
9.2.3.5.1. Military Cargo Transport Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.6. Precision Strikes
9.2.3.6.1. Precision Strikes Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.7. Others
9.2.3.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.4. Government & Law Enforcement
9.2.4.1. Government & Law Enforcement Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
10.2. Company/Competition Categorization
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. AeroVironment Inc.
10.3.1.1. Company overview
10.3.1.2. Financial performance
10.3.1.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.1.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation.
10.3.2.1. Company overview
10.3.2.2. Financial performance
10.3.2.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.2.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.3. RTX Corporation
10.3.3.1. Company overview
10.3.3.2. Financial performance
10.3.3.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.3.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.4. L3Harris Technologies
10.3.4.1. Company overview
10.3.4.2. Financial performance
10.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
10.3.5.1. Company overview
10.3.5.2. Financial performance
10.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.6. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
10.3.6.1. Company overview
10.3.6.2. Financial performance
10.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.7. Teledyne FLIR LLC
10.3.7.1. Company overview
10.3.7.2. Financial performance
10.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.8. Boeing
10.3.8.1. Company overview
10.3.8.2. Financial performance
10.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.9. 3DR, Inc.
10.3.9.1. Company overview
10.3.9.2. Financial performance
10.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.10. Skydio
10.3.10.1. Company overview
10.3.10.2. Financial performance
10.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.11. BlueHalo
10.3.11.1. Company overview
10.3.11.2. Financial performance
10.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.12. Shield AI, Inc.
10.3.12.1. Company overview
10.3.12.2. Financial performance
10.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
List of Tables [51]
List of Figures [61]
Companies Featured

  • AeroVironment Inc.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • RTX Corporation
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
  • Teledyne FLIR LLC
  • Boeing
  • Skydio
  • BlueHalo
  • 3DR, Inc.
  • Shield AI Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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