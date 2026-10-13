U.S. Drone Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, BVLOS And Defense Investment Drive 8.3% CAGR Toward USD 58.52 Billion By 2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$29.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$58.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Information Or Data Analysis
1.4.2. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.4.3. Data Validation & Publishing
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.5.1. List Of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Drone Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3. U.S. Drone Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat Of New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. Pestel Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political Landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic Landscape
3.3.2.3. Social Landscape
3.3.2.4. Technological Landscape
3.3.2.5. Environmental Landscape
3.3.2.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. U.S. Drone Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Drone Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1. Hardware
4.2.1.1. Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.2. Frames
4.2.1.2.1. Frames Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.3. Control System
4.2.1.3.1. Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.4. Power & Product System
4.2.1.4.1. Power & Product System Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.5. Camera System
4.2.1.5.1. Camera System Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.6. Navigation System
4.2.1.6.1. Navigation System Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.7. Transmitter
4.2.1.7.1. Transmitter Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.8. Wings
4.2.1.8.1. Wings Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.1.9. Others
4.2.1.9.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Software
4.2.2.1. Software Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3. Services
4.2.3.1. Services Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.2. Integration & Engineering
4.2.3.2.1. Integration & Engineering Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.3. Maintenance & Support
4.2.3.3.1. Maintenance & Support Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.4. Training & Education
4.2.3.4.1. Training & Education Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.2.3.5. Others
4.2.3.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. U.S. Drone Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Drone Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.1. Fixed-Wing
5.2.1.1. Fixed-Wing Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Multi-Rotor
5.2.2.1. Multi-Rotor Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.3. Single-Rotor
5.2.3.1. Single-Rotor Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.4. Hybrid
5.2.4.1. Hybrid Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. U.S. Drone Market: Technology & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Drone Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.1. Remotely Operated
6.2.1.1. Remotely Operated Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Semi-Autonomous
6.2.2.1. Semi-Autonomous Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.3. Fully Autonomous
6.2.3.1. Fully Autonomous Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. U.S. Drone Market: Payload Capacity & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Drone Market: Payload Capacity Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.1. Up To 2kg
7.2.1.1. Up To 2kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.2. 2kg to 19kg
7.2.2.1. 2kg to 19kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.3. 20kg to 200kg
7.2.3.1. 20kg to 200kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.4. Over 200kg
7.2.4.1. Over 200kg Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. U.S. Drone Market: Power Source & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. U.S. Drone Market: Power Source Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.1. Battery-Powered
8.2.1.1. Battery-Powered Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. Gasoline-Powered
8.2.2.1. Gasoline-Powered Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.3. Hydrogen Fuel Cell
8.2.3.1. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.4. Solar
8.2.4.1. Solar Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. U.S. Drone Market: End Use & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. U.S. Drone Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1. Consumer
9.2.1.1. Consumer Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1.2. Prosumer
9.2.1.2.1. Prosumer Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1.3. Toy/Hobbyist
9.2.1.3.1. Toy/Hobbyist Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.1.4. Photogrammetry
9.2.1.4.1. Photogrammetry Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2. Commercial
9.2.2.1. Commercial Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.2. Inspection/Maintenance
9.2.2.2.1. Inspection/Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.3. Mapping & Surveying
9.2.2.3.1. Mapping & Surveying Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.4. Photography/Filming
9.2.2.4.1. Photography/Filming Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.5. Surveillance & Monitoring
9.2.2.5.1. Surveillance & Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.6. Localization/Detection
9.2.2.6.1. Localization/Detection Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.7. Spraying/Seeding
9.2.2.7.1. Spraying/Seeding Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2.8. Others
9.2.2.8.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3. Military
9.2.3.1. Military Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.2. Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, And Reconnaissance (ISTAR)
9.2.3.2.1. Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, And Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.3. Communication
9.2.3.3.1. Communication Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.4. Combat Operations
9.2.3.4.1. Combat Operations Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.5. Military Cargo Transport
9.2.3.5.1. Military Cargo Transport Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.6. Precision Strikes
9.2.3.6.1. Precision Strikes Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.3.7. Others
9.2.3.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.2.4. Government & Law Enforcement
9.2.4.1. Government & Law Enforcement Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
10.2. Company/Competition Categorization
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. AeroVironment Inc.
10.3.1.1. Company overview
10.3.1.2. Financial performance
10.3.1.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.1.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation.
10.3.2.1. Company overview
10.3.2.2. Financial performance
10.3.2.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.2.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.3. RTX Corporation
10.3.3.1. Company overview
10.3.3.2. Financial performance
10.3.3.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.3.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.4. L3Harris Technologies
10.3.4.1. Company overview
10.3.4.2. Financial performance
10.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
10.3.5.1. Company overview
10.3.5.2. Financial performance
10.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.6. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
10.3.6.1. Company overview
10.3.6.2. Financial performance
10.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.7. Teledyne FLIR LLC
10.3.7.1. Company overview
10.3.7.2. Financial performance
10.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.8. Boeing
10.3.8.1. Company overview
10.3.8.2. Financial performance
10.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.9. 3DR, Inc.
10.3.9.1. Company overview
10.3.9.2. Financial performance
10.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.10. Skydio
10.3.10.1. Company overview
10.3.10.2. Financial performance
10.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.11. BlueHalo
10.3.11.1. Company overview
10.3.11.2. Financial performance
10.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3.12. Shield AI, Inc.
10.3.12.1. Company overview
10.3.12.2. Financial performance
10.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
List of Tables [51]
List of Figures [61]
Companies Featured
- AeroVironment Inc. Northrop Grumman Corporation RTX Corporation L3Harris Technologies Lockheed Martin Corporation General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. Teledyne FLIR LLC Boeing Skydio BlueHalo 3DR, Inc. Shield AI Inc.
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