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Middle East And Africa Telehealth Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $7.7 Billion As AI, Remote Monitoring, And Digital Health Drive 14.4% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-13 05:16:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government-led digital health programs, AI, remote monitoring and mobile apps drive cost-effective, time-saving telehealth and home-based care across the Middle East and Africa.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Disease Area, Delivery Mode, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa telehealth market was valued at an estimated USD 2.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for remote healthcare services, digital health technologies, and more accessible models of care.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease, is strengthening demand for virtual consultations and remote patient monitoring across the region. These services enable healthcare providers to manage patients outside conventional clinical settings while supporting timely intervention and continuity of care.

Government-led initiatives and national digital health programs are also accelerating telehealth adoption. Public-sector investment in healthcare modernization, digital infrastructure, and connected care platforms is encouraging the integration of telehealth into national health systems. These developments are particularly important in areas affected by limited access to specialists, healthcare workforce shortages, and geographic barriers.

Technological advancements are improving the efficiency, quality, and convenience of telehealth services. Artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring tools, mobile health applications, connected medical devices, and cloud-based platforms are supporting more responsive healthcare delivery. Growing smartphone adoption and improved internet connectivity are further expanding access to virtual care for patients in urban and underserved communities.

Demand for cost-effective and time-saving healthcare solutions is expected to remain a major market driver. Teleconsultations and home-based care models can reduce unnecessary hospital visits, streamline clinical workflows, and help providers manage larger patient populations. As healthcare organizations pursue scalable digital strategies, investment in telehealth hardware, software, and services is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends and growth opportunities across key market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product type, delivery mode, disease area, end use, and country.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hardware
    • Monitors
    • Medical Peripheral Devices
    • Blood Pressure Meters
    • Blood Glucose Meters
    • Weighing Scales
    • Pulse Oximeters
    • Peak Flow Meters
    • ECG Monitors
    • Others
  • Software
    • Integrated Software
    • Standalone Software
  • Services
    • Remote Patient Monitoring
    • Real-Time Interactions
    • Store and Forward
    • Other Services

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • On-Premises
  • Web-Based
  • Cloud-Based

Disease Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Psychiatry
  • Substance Use
  • Radiology
  • Endocrinology
  • Dermatology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Neurological Medicine
  • ENT
  • Cardiology
  • Oncology
  • Dental
  • Gynecology
  • General Medicine
  • Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Payers
  • Providers
  • Patients

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Kuwait
  • Oman
  • Qatar

Across these countries, the outlook for telehealth remains favorable as healthcare systems prioritize digital transformation, broader service coverage, and patient-centered care. Continued improvements in connectivity, supportive government policies, and adoption of advanced healthcare technologies are expected to create sustained opportunities for telehealth providers, software developers, medical device companies, and healthcare organizations through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4%
Regions Covered Africa, Middle East


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Delivery Mode
1.2.3. Disease Area
1.2.4. End Use
1.2.5. Country scope
1.3. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased database
1.5.2. Internal database
1.5.3. Secondary sources
1.5.4. Primary research
1.5.5. Details of primary research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.6.1. Data analysis models
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1): Commodity flow approach
1.8.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2): Volume price analysis approach
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. List of Primary Sources
1.11. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Regional outlook
2.4. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising chronic diseases increasing telehealth demand
3.2.1.2. Government digital health transformation initiatives
3.2.1.3. High smartphone and internet penetration
3.2.1.4. Expanding health insurance coverage regionally
3.2.1.5. Adoption of AI and wearable technologies
3.2.1.6. Healthcare workforce shortage in remote areas
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Poor interoperability between healthcare systems
3.2.2.2. Data privacy and cybersecurity concerns
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3.1. Growth in hybrid care models
3.2.3.2. Expansion of mental health teleconsultations
3.2.3.3. Rising demand for home healthcare services
3.2.3.4. AI-driven diagnostics and predictive analytics
3.2.3.5. Cross-border telemedicine collaborations are increasing
3.2.3.6. Private sector investment in digital health
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.2.4.1. Regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions
3.2.4.2. Building patient trust in telehealth
3.3. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic landscape
3.3.2.3. Social landscape
3.3.2.4. Technological landscape
3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape
3.3.2.6. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033
4.5. Hardware
4.5.1. Monitors
4.5.2. Medical Peripheral Devices
4.5.2.1. Blood Pressure Meters
4.5.2.2. Blood Glucose Meters
4.5.2.3. Weighing Scales
4.5.2.4. Pulse Oximeters
4.5.2.5. Peak Flow Meters
4.5.2.6. ECG Monitors
4.5.2.7. Others
4.6. Software
4.6.1. Integrated Software
4.6.2. Standalone Software
4.7. Services
4.7.1. Remote Patient Monitoring
4.7.2. Real-Time Interactions
4.7.3. Store and Forward
4.7.4. Other Services
Chapter 5. Middle East and Africa Telehealth: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: Delivery Mode Movement Analysis
5.3. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market by Delivery Mode Outlook (USD Million)
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033
5.5. On-Premises
5.6. Web-Based
5.7. Cloud-Based
Chapter 6. Middle East and Africa Telehealth: Disease Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: Disease Area Movement Analysis
6.3. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market by Disease Area Outlook (USD Million)
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033
6.5. Psychiatry
6.6. Substance Use
6.7. Radiology
6.8. Endocrinology
6.9. Dermatology
6.10. Gastroenterology
6.11. Neurological Medicine
6.12. ENT
6.13. Cardiology
6.14. Oncology
6.15. Dental
6.16. Gynecology
6.17. General Medicine
6.18. Others
Chapter 7. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: End Use Movement Analysis
7.3. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market by End Use Outlook (USD Million)
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033
7.5. Payers
7.6. Providers
7.7. Patients
Chapter 8. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product Type, by Delivery Mode, by Disease Area, and by End Use
8.1. Country Dashboard
8.2. Country Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
8.3. Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033
8.5. Country Analysis Framework
8.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.2. Competitive Scenario
8.5.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.4. Reimbursement scenario
8.5.5. Telehealth Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Country Coverage
8.6.1. South Africa
8.6.2. Saudi Arabia
8.6.3. UAE
8.6.4. Kuwait
8.6.5. Oman
8.6.6. Qatar
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.2. Company Share Analysis, 2025
9.3. Pricing Analysis
9.4. Key Company Profile Framework
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Financial performance
9.4.3. Product benchmarking
9.4.4. Strategic initiatives
9.5. Companies Profiled
9.5.1. Altibbi
9.5.2. Vezeeta
9.5.3. Okadoc
9.5.4. Cura
9.5.5. Alma Health
9.5.6. Yodawy
9.5.7. DoctorUna
9.5.8. WebTeb
9.5.9. Babylon Health
9.5.10. Careem Health
9.5.11. Medisense
9.5.12. Tabeebak
9.5.13. Sehat Kahani
9.5.14. MyDoctor (Egypt)
9.5.15. Healthigo
List of Tables [31]
List of Figures [65]

Companies Featured

  • Altibbi
  • Vezeeta
  • Okadoc
  • Cura
  • Alma Health
  • Yodawy
  • DoctorUna
  • WebTeb
  • Babylon Health
  • Careem Health
  • Medisense
  • Tabeebak
  • Sehat Kahani
  • MyDoctor (Egypt)
  • Healthigo

For more information about this report visit

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