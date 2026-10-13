Global Power Module Market Analysis And Forecast By Application, Product, And Country-Level, 2026-2036 Sic, EV, And Grid Demand Fuel 12.92% CAGR To $47.34 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through application-specific SiC and IGBT portfolios, OEM co-engineering, long-term supply agreements, regional manufacturing, and measurable system-level savings.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Module Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power module market is projected to increase from $12,128.2 million in 2025 to $47,340.5 million by 2036, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.92% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by electric-vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure investment, industrial automation, renewable-energy capacity, battery storage, grid modernization, and expanding data-center power requirements.

Power modules are increasingly important to the efficiency, power density, thermal performance, operating cost, and reliability of electric vehicles, industrial drives, inverters, chargers, renewable-energy converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and grid equipment. Demand is shifting toward solutions that combine high-performance semiconductor materials with advanced packaging, optimized cooling, reliable interconnects, and integrated gate-driver compatibility.

Technology and Market Outlook

Silicon IGBT and MOSFET technologies continue to support a broad range of industrial, transportation, and energy applications. IGBT power modules retain a strong position because of their manufacturing maturity, proven reliability, and favorable cost-performance characteristics in medium- and high-power systems.

SiC power modules are gaining market share in traction inverters, fast chargers, energy storage, data centers, and advanced industrial equipment. Their higher switching frequencies, lower power losses, and improved high-temperature performance can reduce cooling requirements and system size. The report forecasts IGBT modules to reach $22,171.8 million by 2036, while SiC modules are expected to reach $23,181.2 million, creating a more balanced competitive environment between established silicon platforms and wide-bandgap technologies.

Advanced packaging is also becoming a major area of differentiation. Substrate materials, sintering, bonding, encapsulation, thermal interfaces, cooling designs, and reliability validation increasingly determine module performance. Suppliers that combine semiconductor expertise with application engineering, customer-specific integration, and manufacturing scale are positioned to secure higher-value design wins.

Power Module Market Segmentation

Electric vehicles and charging infrastructure represented the leading application segment at $5,627.2 million in 2025 and are forecast to reach $22,617.1 million by 2036. Growth is supported by rising semiconductor content per vehicle, higher-voltage vehicle architectures, wider deployment of SiC-based traction systems, and continued investment in high-power charging networks.

Other major applications include motor drives, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, battery storage, data centers, and specialized electrical equipment. Industrial users are investing in variable-frequency drives, robotics, process equipment, HVAC systems, and digitally controlled manufacturing platforms to improve productivity and energy efficiency.

Automotive and transportation was the largest end-use industry in 2025, generating $5,576.8 million, and is projected to reach $22,227.0 million by 2036. The segment includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, rail systems, traction inverters, onboard chargers, and charging infrastructure. Energy and power applications are expanding through renewable-energy converters, utility-scale storage, grid equipment, and transmission infrastructure.

By voltage range, low-voltage modules are forecast to remain the largest category and reach $25,394.9 million by 2036. Demand comes from electric vehicles, charging systems, data centers, industrial equipment, and consumer power applications. Medium-voltage modules support industrial drives, renewable-energy systems, storage installations, and utility equipment, while high-voltage modules serve HVDC transmission, rail traction, grid stabilization, and large industrial projects.

Regional Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position through 2036. The region benefits from extensive semiconductor manufacturing, power-module assembly, electric-vehicle production, industrial automation, renewable-energy deployment, and domestic electronics demand.

China remains central to the regional market through its automotive, charging, solar, battery-storage, and electronics ecosystems. Japan and South Korea contribute established semiconductor and automotive capabilities, while India offers growth opportunities linked to industrialization, renewable energy, and electric mobility. Local manufacturing, supply-chain partnerships, technical support, and customer qualification will remain important to regional expansion.

Recent Power Module Market Developments



In June 2026, Mitsubishi Electric and Semikron Danfoss jointly developed a standardized LV100-type power-module package with an integrated three-level circuit for compact and efficient industrial-drive and renewable-energy inverter designs.

In May 2026, Infineon Technologies introduced a 1,300 V HybridPACK Drive silicon carbide module capable of continuous operation at 205C, supporting higher electric-vehicle inverter output and reduced system complexity. In September 2025, ROHM launched the DOT-247 two-in-one SiC molded module, offering 2.3-times-higher power density, approximately 15% lower thermal resistance, and 50% lower inductance for industrial power-conversion applications.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Electric-vehicle production and charging deployment represent the strongest market drivers. Electrified platforms require traction inverters, onboard chargers, DC-DC conversion, and charging power electronics, while higher-voltage architectures increase module value per platform. Renewable-energy additions, battery storage, industrial automation, electrified rail, and grid modernization provide further demand for efficient and reliable power conversion.

Market challenges include the higher cost of wide-bandgap materials, complex manufacturing requirements, limited fabrication and packaging capacity, and lengthy customer qualification processes. Advanced packaging requires effective management of substrates, bonding, sintering, thermal materials, encapsulation, and lifecycle testing. Suppliers must also address long product cycles, automotive reliability requirements, and regional supply-chain expectations.

Significant opportunities are emerging in high-voltage grid equipment, rail systems, data centers, utility-scale energy storage, and large industrial installations. Integrated modules, application-specific reference designs, gate-driver compatibility, digital monitoring, and co-engineering services can help suppliers translate device-level performance into measurable reductions in energy losses, cooling requirements, system size, and total cost of ownership.

Competitive Landscape

Competition depends on semiconductor performance, packaging capability, manufacturing capacity, application coverage, qualification expertise, and long-term supply assurance. Leading companies are investing in SiC, gallium nitride, advanced thermal management, wafer-to-module integration, and regionalized production. Strategic partnerships with automotive OEMs, inverter manufacturers, industrial automation vendors, renewable-energy companies, battery-storage integrators, and data-center operators remain essential to securing design wins and supply agreements.

Companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semikron Danfoss, ROHM Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi Energy Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Power Integrations, Vincotech, StarPower Semiconductor Ltd., and Littelfuse, Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports market-entry analysis, product planning, capacity investment, partnership development, customer prioritization, and competitive benchmarking. It provides insight into application growth, technology transitions, voltage categories, regional opportunities, supply-chain requirements, and the evolving balance between IGBT and SiC power modules.

The research combines interviews with senior industry participants and extensive secondary analysis using company reports, industry associations, databases, directories, and market publications. Findings were validated through data triangulation, segmentation analysis, competitive assessment, statistical modeling, and review of market developments from January 2022 to June 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Modules

1.1.2 Rising Integration of High-Power-Density and Advanced Packaging Technologies

1.1.3 Expansion of Power Modules in Electrified Transportation and Energy Systems

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Case

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.2.2.1 End Users

1.2.2.2 Buying Criteria

1.3 Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.1.1 Accelerating Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Deployment

1.3.1.2 Growing Industrial Automation and Motor Drive Installations

1.3.1.3 Increasing Renewable Energy Capacity Additions and Grid Modernization

1.3.2 Market Challenges

1.3.2.1 High Cost of Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Materials and Manufacturing

1.3.2.2 Supply Chain Complexity for Advanced Power Semiconductor Packaging

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.3.1 Emerging Adoption of High-Voltage Power Modules in Grid and Rail Applications

1.3.3.2 Expansion of Power Electronics Demand from Data Centers and Energy Storage Systems

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.6 Value Chain Analysis

1.7 Global Pricing Analysis

2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Power Module Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure

2.2.2 Motor Drives

2.2.3 Renewable Energy Systems

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Power Module Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.3.1 Automotive and Transportation

2.3.2 Industrial

2.3.3 Energy and Power

2.3.4 Others

3 Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Power Module Market (by Module Type)

3.2.1 IGBT Power Modules

3.2.2 SiC Power Modules

3.2.3 MOSFET Power Modules

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Power Module Market (by Voltage Range)

3.3.1 Low Voltage

3.3.2 Medium Voltage

3.3.3 High Voltage

4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.2 Application

4.2.3 Product

4.2.4 North America (by Country)

4.2.4.1 U.S.

4.2.4.1.1 Application

4.2.4.1.2 Product

4.2.4.2 Canada

4.2.4.2.1 Application

4.2.4.2.2 Product

4.2.4.3 Mexico

4.2.4.3.1 Application

4.2.4.3.2 Product

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.2 Application

4.3.3 Product

4.3.4 Europe (by Country)

4.3.4.1 Germany

4.3.4.1.1 Application

4.3.4.1.2 Product

4.3.4.2 France

4.3.4.2.1 Application

4.3.4.2.2 Product

4.3.4.3 Italy

4.3.4.3.1 Application

4.3.4.3.2 Product

4.3.4.4 Spain

4.3.4.4.1 Application

4.3.4.4.2 Product

4.3.4.5 U.K.

4.3.4.5.1 Application

4.3.4.5.2 Product

4.3.4.6 Rest-of-Europe

4.3.4.6.1 Application

4.3.4.6.2 Product

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.2 Application

4.4.3 Product

4.4.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

4.4.4.1 China

4.4.4.1.1 Application

4.4.4.1.2 Product

4.4.4.2 Japan

4.4.4.2.1 Application

4.4.4.2.2 Product

4.4.4.3 India

4.4.4.3.1 Application

4.4.4.3.2 Product

4.4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.4.4.1 Application

4.4.4.4.2 Product

4.4.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.4.4.5.1 Application

4.4.4.5.2 Product

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.2 Product

4.5.3 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)

4.5.3.1 South America

4.5.3.1.1 Application

4.5.3.1.2 Product

4.5.3.2 Middle East and Africa

4.5.3.2.1 Application

4.5.3.2.2 Product

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Strategic Initiatives

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Infineon Technologies AG

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Top Competitors

5.3.1.4 Target Customers

5.3.1.5 Key Personnel

5.3.1.6 Analyst View

5.3.1.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5.3.2.1 Overview

5.3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.2.3 Top Competitors

5.3.2.4 Target Customers

5.3.2.5 Key Personnel

5.3.2.6 Analyst View

5.3.2.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.3 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

5.3.3.1 Overview

5.3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.3.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.4 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

5.3.4.1 Overview

5.3.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.4.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4.4 Target Customers

5.3.4.5 Key Personnel

5.3.4.6 Analyst View

5.3.4.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.5 Semikron Danfoss

5.3.5.1 Overview

5.3.5.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.5.3 Top Competitors

5.3.5.4 Target Customers

5.3.5.5 Key Personnel

5.3.5.6 Analyst View

5.3.5.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.6 ROHM Co., Ltd

5.3.6.1 Overview

5.3.6.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.6.3 Top Competitors

5.3.6.4 Target Customers

5.3.6.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6.6 Analyst View

5.3.6.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.7 STMicroelectronics

5.3.7.1 Overview

5.3.7.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.7.3 Top Competitors

5.3.7.4 Target Customers

5.3.7.5 Key Personnel

5.3.7.6 Analyst View

5.3.7.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.8 TOSHIBA CORPORATION

5.3.8.1 Overview

5.3.8.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.8.3 Top Competitors

5.3.8.4 Target Customers

5.3.8.5 Key Personnel

5.3.8.6 Analyst View

5.3.8.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.9 Hitachi Energy Ltd

5.3.9.1 Overview

5.3.9.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.9.3 Top Competitors

5.3.9.4 Target Customers

5.3.9.5 Key Personnel

5.3.9.6 Analyst View

5.3.9.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

5.3.10.1 Overview

5.3.10.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.10.3 Top Competitors

5.3.10.4 Target Customers

5.3.10.5 Key Personnel

5.3.10.6 Analyst View

5.3.10.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated

5.3.11.1 Overview

5.3.11.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.11.3 Top Competitors

5.3.11.4 Target Customers

5.3.11.5 Key Personnel

5.3.11.6 Analyst View

5.3.11.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.12 Power Integrations

5.3.12.1 Overview

5.3.12.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.12.3 Top Competitors

5.3.12.4 Target Customers

5.3.12.5 Key Personnel

5.3.12.6 Analyst View

5.3.12.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.13 Vincotech

5.3.13.1 Overview

5.3.13.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.13.3 Top Competitors

5.3.13.4 Target Customers

5.3.13.5 Key Personnel

5.3.13.6 Analyst View

5.3.13.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.14 StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.

5.3.14.1 Overview

5.3.14.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.14.3 Top Competitors

5.3.14.4 Target Customers

5.3.14.5 Key Personnel

5.3.14.6 Analyst View

5.3.14.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.15 Littelfuse, Inc.

5.3.15.1 Overview

5.3.15.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.15.3 Top Competitors

5.3.15.4 Target Customers

5.3.15.5 Key Personnel

5.3.15.6 Analyst View

5.3.15.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4 List of Other Key Companies

6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.1.3 Data Triangulation

6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

Companies Featured



Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Semikron Danfoss

ROHM Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Hitachi Energy Ltd

Microchip Technology Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Power Integrations

Vincotech

StarPower Semiconductor Ltd. Littelfuse, Inc.

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