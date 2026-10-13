Global Digital Radiography Market - Global And Regional Analysis, 2026-2036 AI, Mobile Imaging, And Retrofits Drive Growth To $9.36 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Radiography Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Portability, Product Type, Application, End User, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital radiography market is positioned for sustained growth as healthcare providers invest in faster diagnostic workflows, advanced image quality, radiation dose optimization, and modern imaging infrastructure. According to the report, the market was valued at $5.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $9.36 billion by 2036 under the realistic scenario, expanding at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2026 to 2036.

Market expansion is being supported by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing chronic disease prevalence, growing diagnostic imaging volumes, and stronger demand for early and accurate diagnosis. Orthopedic imaging, chest imaging, oncology, trauma care, and dental applications remain important sources of demand across hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, ambulatory care facilities, and dental practices.

Technological innovation continues to reshape the digital radiography market. Wireless flat-panel detectors, AI-assisted image enhancement, automated workflow solutions, cloud-based image management, and improved interoperability with hospital information systems are helping healthcare organizations increase efficiency and diagnostic confidence. Adoption is also benefiting from the transition away from conventional and computed radiography systems, along with growing demand for mobile digital radiography and point-of-care imaging.

Digital Radiography Market Segmentation Highlights



By portability: Fixed digital radiography systems accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to their extensive use in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and high-volume radiology departments. Mobile digital radiography is forecast to record the fastest CAGR during 2026-2036, supported by bedside imaging, emergency care, critical care diagnostics, and decentralized healthcare delivery.

By product type: New digital radiography systems led the market as healthcare providers replaced aging infrastructure and adopted advanced imaging platforms. Retrofit digital radiography systems are expected to grow at the fastest rate as facilities pursue cost-effective modernization without replacing complete radiography installations.

By application: Chest imaging represented 47.16% of the market in 2025. Orthopedic imaging is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 6.17% during 2026-2036. By end user: Hospitals held a 54.67% market share in 2025, supported by high patient volumes, broad clinical requirements, emergency imaging demand, and larger equipment budgets. Orthopedic and specialty clinics are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.63% over the forecast period.

Regional Digital Radiography Market Outlook

North America led the global digital radiography market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2036. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic imaging volumes, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and continued investment in equipment modernization. The U.S. accounts for the largest share of regional revenue, with digital radiography systems widely deployed across hospitals, outpatient imaging centers, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest CAGR during 2026-2036. Growth across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia is being driven by hospital expansion, increased healthcare expenditure, government accessibility initiatives, and rising investment in digital healthcare technologies. Expanding access to diagnostic imaging and greater emphasis on early disease detection are expected to accelerate regional adoption.

Europe remains a significant market as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain continue replacing older radiography equipment and investing in workflow automation, dose optimization, and digital healthcare transformation. Latin America is experiencing steady development, led by Brazil and Mexico, while healthcare modernization programs in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa are supporting adoption across the Middle East and Africa.

Recent Digital Radiography Industry Developments



In March 2026, OXOS Medical announced pediatric imaging clearance for its MC2 system. The expanded indications included broader anatomy coverage in a stand-mounted configuration and handheld Dynamic Digital Radiography use for distal extremities.

In March 2026, Samsung Medison consolidated Boston Imaging and NeuroLogica under Samsung HME America, bringing its U.S. ultrasound, digital radiography, and CT operations into one organization.

In February 2026, FUJIFILM Corporation introduced the FDR Smart X Essential series in India. The compact system includes Dynamic Visualization, Virtual Grid, dose-efficiency capabilities, and optional AI-enabled image optimization and workflow tools.

In November 2025, Canon Inc. launched the Mobirex i9/Smart Edition, featuring a secondary tube-head monitor, 3D camera-based positioning, laser navigation, and dose optimization using CXDI-Elite BiAA technology. In June 2025, GE HealthCare received U.S. FDA clearance for the Definium Pace Select ET Edition, which incorporates intelligent automation, enhanced image quality, and simplified operation.

Strategic Value for Healthcare and Imaging Organizations

The report supports product and innovation planning by identifying demand for wireless detectors, AI-enabled image processing, automated positioning, battery efficiency, dose optimization, and integration with PACS/RIS and electronic medical records. These insights can help organizations prioritize R&D investments in platforms designed to improve bedside workflows, reduce technologist workload, and support decentralized care.

For growth and marketing teams, the report identifies high-growth regions, applications, end users, and product categories. Organizations can use the findings to strengthen commercialization strategies, refine market entry plans, allocate resources, and develop targeted value propositions for hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and specialty clinics.

The competitive assessment also enables companies to benchmark product portfolios, pricing, distribution, regulatory progress, partnerships, and technology capabilities. Key areas of differentiation include image quality, detector performance, artificial intelligence integration, workflow automation, installation requirements, service support, and total cost of ownership.

Research Methodology and Market Validation

The market analysis uses 2025 as the base year, with historical assessment covering FY2023-FY2024 and forecasts extending from FY2026-FY2036. The realistic scenario serves as the forecast baseline, while optimistic and pessimistic scenarios evaluate sensitivity related to adoption rates, procurement budgets, replacement cycles, and healthcare infrastructure expansion.

The scope includes fixed and mobile digital radiography systems, room components, retrofit solutions, integrated software, detectors supplied within complete systems, and associated imaging platforms. It excludes computed radiography systems, analog radiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arms, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, independently sold flat-panel detectors, aftermarket components, and standalone service or maintenance revenue.

Findings were validated through primary interviews and secondary research involving manufacturers, distributors, hospital procurement stakeholders, radiology decision-makers, product managers, clinical application specialists, company disclosures, regulatory documents, product portfolios, installation trends, pricing benchmarks, and healthcare infrastructure indicators.

Competitive Landscape

The global digital radiography market includes established medical imaging companies with broad portfolios and international distribution networks, alongside emerging providers focused on portable and point-of-care X-ray imaging. Major participants are investing in detector innovation, AI-enabled software, workflow optimization, regulatory clearances, and integrated imaging ecosystems.



GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers AG

FUJIFILM Corporation

Canon Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Konica Minolta

Carestream Health

Samsung

United Imaging OXOS Medical

Continued healthcare digitization, increasing use of wireless detectors, and demand for cloud-enabled imaging platforms are expected to intensify competition while creating opportunities for product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion through 2036.

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