Global Digital Radiography Market - Global And Regional Analysis, 2026-2036 AI, Mobile Imaging, And Retrofits Drive Growth To $9.36 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|208
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2036
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036
|$9.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Global Digital Radiography Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem
1.2 Market Trends
1.2.1 Impact Analysis
1.2.2 Increasing Launch of Workflow-Optimized, Automation-Supported, and Portable Digital Radiography Systems
1.3 Technological Advancements
1.3.1 Advancements in Detector Technology
1.3.2 Dose Optimization and Radiation Safety
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.4.1 North America
1.4.1.1 U.S.
1.4.1.2 Canada
1.4.2 Europe
1.4.2.1 EU Countries
1.4.2.2 U.K.
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific
1.4.3.1 Japan
1.4.3.2 China
1.4.3.3 India
1.4.4 Latin America
1.4.4.1 Brazil
1.4.4.2 Mexico
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa
1.4.5.1 KSA
1.4.5.2 South Africa
1.5 Supply Chain Analysis
1.6 Market Dynamics
1.6.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.6.2 Market Drivers
1.6.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Associated Rise in Disease Incidence
1.6.2.2 Increased Investments to Enhance Healthcare Facilities and Digital Imaging Technologies
1.6.3 Market Challenges
1.6.3.1 High Cost of Digital Radiography Limiting Adoption in Cost-Sensitive Facilities
1.6.4 Market Opportunities
1.6.4.1 Sustainable and Workflow-Efficient Digital Radiography Solutions
2 Portability
2.1 Overview
2.1.1 Fixed Digital Radiography
2.1.2 Mobile Digital Radiography
3 Product Type
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Retrofit Digital Radiography System
3.1.2 New Digital Radiography System
4 Application
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Orthopedic Imaging
4.1.2 Chest Imaging
4.1.3 Dental Imaging
4.1.4 Others
5 End User
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Hospitals
5.1.2 Orthopedic and Specialty Centers
5.1.3 Diagnostics Imaging Centers
5.1.4 Other End Users
6 Region
6.1 Regional Summary
6.2 North America
6.2.1 Regional Overview
6.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
6.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
6.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
6.2.4.1 U.S.
6.2.4.2 Canada
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Regional Overview
6.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
6.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
6.3.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
6.3.4.1 U.K.
6.3.4.2 Germany
6.3.4.3 France
6.3.4.4 Italy
6.3.4.5 Spain
6.3.4.6 Rest-of-the- Europe
6.4 Asia Pacific
6.4.1 Regional Overview
6.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
6.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market
6.4.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
6.4.4.1 China
6.4.4.2 Japan
6.4.4.3 India
6.4.4.4 Australia
6.4.4.5 South Korea
6.4.4.6 Rest-of-the-Asia Pacific
6.5 Latin America
6.5.1 Regional Overview
6.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
6.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market
6.5.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
6.5.4.1 Brazil
6.5.4.2 Mexico
6.5.4.3 Rest-of-Latin America
6.6 Middle-East and Africa
6.6.1 Regional Overview
6.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
6.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market
6.6.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
6.6.4.1 KSA
6.6.4.2 U.A.E.
6.6.4.3 South Africa
6.6.4.4 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
7 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
7.1 Global Digital Radiography Market, Key Strategies and Developments, February 2022-March 2026
7.2 Key Developments Analysis (by Company), October 2025-March 2026
7.3 Company Profiles
Profile Coverage: Overview; Top Products/Product Portfolio; Top Competitors; Target Customers; Key Personnel; Analyst View
7.3.1 GE HealthCare
7.3.2 Siemens Healthineers AG
7.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
7.3.4 FUJIFILM Corporation
7.3.5 Canon Inc.
7.3.6 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
7.3.7 Shimadzu Corporation
7.3.8 Konica Minolta, Inc.
7.3.9 Agfa-Gevaert Group
7.3.10 Samsung
7.3.11 Carestream Health
7.3.12 BPL Medical Technologies
7.3.13 OXOS Medical
7.3.14 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.
7.3.15 Acteon
8 Research Methodology
8.1 Data Sources
8.1.1 Primary Data Sources
8.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
8.1.3 Data Triangulation
8.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured
- GE HealthCare Siemens Healthineers AG Koninklijke Philips N.V. FUJIFILM Corporation Canon Inc. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Shimadzu Corporation Konica Minolta, Inc. Agfa-Gevaert Group Samsung Carestream Health BPL Medical Technologies OXOS Medical Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. Acteon
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