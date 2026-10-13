(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Del., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeatViz is an AI music video generator designed to turn full-length songs into complete, editable music videos. Unlike standalone video models such as Runway Gen-4.5 and Adobe Firefly Video, which primarily generate individual clips, BeatViz combines music analysis, AI-powered direction, lip sync, and timeline editing in one workflow. What Is BeatViz? An AI Music Video Generator Built for Full-Length Songs BeatViz helps independent musicians, songwriters, and AI music creators transform existing audio tracks into multi-scene music videos. Rather than generating disconnected video clips, BeatViz analyzes the uploaded song, develops visual concepts, organizes scenes, and supports video generation and assembly.

Platform Primary Focus BeatViz Complete, editable music videos Runway Gen-4.5 Cinematic AI video clips Adobe Firefly Video Short-form video generation



How BeatViz Combines Chat-Guided Editing, Workflow, and Timeline Control

AI Director: Create Through Conversation

BeatViz's AI Director allows creators to describe visual styles, characters, locations, and scene concepts through natural-language conversations.

Workflow: From Song to Music Video

Workflow guides users through music analysis, creative planning, character development, scene generation, and video assembly.

Editor: Refine Individual Scenes

The timeline-based Editor gives creators control over generated clips, scene timing, and visual adjustments without requiring an entirely new production.

BeatViz Features: Lip Sync, Character References, and Scene-Level Editing

BeatViz includes three capabilities for music video production:



Lip Sync: Create AI singing performances synchronized with music.

Character References: Help maintain recurring performers across different scenes. Scene-Level Editing: Replace or refine individual shots within a music video.

AI-generated results may still require review and revisions, particularly for facial consistency and singing performances.

Who Is BeatViz For? Independent Musicians, Songwriters, and AI Music Creators

BeatViz serves artists releasing original songs, producers developing visual concepts, and AI music creators seeking complete music videos without traditional filming.

Its combination of conversational direction and timeline editing supports both guided creation and hands-on creative control.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can BeatViz create music videos for entire songs?

Yes. BeatViz supports full-song production through multi-scene planning, generation, and editing.

Does BeatViz support lip sync?

Yes. BeatViz includes lip-sync tools for AI-generated singing performances.

Final Verdict

BeatViz bridges the gap between short AI video generation and complete music video production, offering independent creators a music-focused workflow with AI Director, character references, lip sync, and timeline editing.

CONTACT: Contact Name: Eva Company: BeatViz Phone: +1 (646) 671-7225