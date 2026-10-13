Just 11% Of Americans Prioritize Addressing Movement Issues Before They Worsen

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New survey reveals Americans often overlook movement's role in pain, sleep, mobility and long-term health.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October is National Physical Therapy Month, and new survey findings from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) reveal a gap in how Americans approach movement and long-term health. While 38% of Americans recognize the importance of establishing healthy routines early in life, just 11% identify addressing physical or movement issues before they worsen as a top strategy for their future health.The findings highlight how Americans often think about health concerns separately, rather than recognizing the connection between movement, pain, sleep, mobility, pelvic health and aging.“Movement influences many aspects of our health, including pain, sleep, and more,” explains Leada Malek, PT, DPT, American Physical Therapy Association spokesperson.“As movement experts, physical therapists help people stay active, address concerns early, and support lifelong health and mobility.”The survey found that 83% of Americans experienced at least one pain-related issue in the past year, with more than half saying it disrupted daily life or limited activities they enjoy. Yet people are more likely to manage discomfort on their own than seek help from a physical therapist.“Prioritizing movement throughout your life can help support strength, function, and mobility for the future,” emphasizes Leo Arguelles, PT, DPT, CCS, American Physical Therapy Association spokesperson. Physical therapists can help people take a proactive approach to movement and mobility at every stage of life, supporting strength, function and independence before concerns become more limiting.APTA's“PT For Future Me” campaign highlights physical therapy as a resource not only for recovery, but also for prevention, wellness and long-term health.“It's never too early or too late to see a physical therapist. They can help address movement concerns before they become limiting, helping you stay active and independent,” Arguelles adds.For more information about APTA's“PT For Future Me” campaign and to find a licensed physical therapist, visit ChoosePT/future-me.

Colleen Fogarty

American Physical Therapy Association

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Just 11% of Americans Prioritize Addressing Movement Issues Before They Worsen News Provided By American Physical Therapy Association October 13, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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