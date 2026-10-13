Emirates Motor Company And Captain AI Introduce AI-Powered Customer Communication Across Whatsapp And Website

Emirates Motor Company introduces AI-powered customer communication across WhatsApp and website

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24/7 AI support for EMC customers on WhatsApp and web across sales, leasing and after-sales, replying in about five seconds in 50+ languages

- Walid Salame, Emirates Motor CompanyABU DHABI, DUBAI, ABU DHABI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - New AI-powered customer communication solution supports EMC customers across sales, leasing and after-sales- 24/7 access through EMC's existing WhatsApp channel and website, with no additional app or registration required- Customer enquiries receive an initial response in approximately five seconds, with support available in more than 50 languagesEmirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, introduces a new AI-powered customer communication solution across its official WhatsApp channel and website, supporting customer enquiries across sales, leasing and after-sales.Developed in collaboration with Captain AI, the AI-powered solution launched in August 2026 following a five-week implementation period. It provides customers with round-the-clock access to EMC, with a seamless handover to an advisor whenever personal assistance is required.Supporting customers around the clockThrough EMC's existing WhatsApp number and website, customers receive an initial response in approximately five seconds, 24/7, with no additional app or registration required. Captain AI also arranges callbacks and directs enquiries to the relevant EMC team.Combining digital convenience with personal supportInitial usage data shows that 83% of WhatsApp conversations are managed end to end through the AI-powered solution, while 17% are transferred to an EMC advisor within the same chat. The full conversation history is retained during the handover, allowing the conversation to continue without customers having to repeat information.In one sample week, 57 callback requests were recorded across sales, leasing and after-sales.“At EMC, we are continuously looking at how technology can enhance the customer experience. With AI becoming an increasingly important part of how customers interact with brands, collaborating with Captain AI reflects our focus on creating more connected and efficient customer interactions, while maintaining the personal service our customers expect.”Walid Salame, Manager, Operations & Business Support, Emirates Motor Company“A dealership is judged on how fast it answers, and no team can staff every hour in every language. Captain AI takes the first line so the dealer is always the one that replies - and hands the customer to a person the moment it matters. EMC ran it on their real customers, under the Mercedes-Benz name, from day one. That is the only kind of proof that counts.”Eugene Muravjev, Founder & CEO, Captain AICaptain AI is now live on EMC's website chat and official WhatsApp channel for customers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, across sales, leasing and after-sales.About Emirates Motor CompanyAs the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through SUVs, sporty AMG vehicles as well as electric cars, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.About Captain AICaptain AI builds AI agents for car dealers and vehicle importers. The agents run the customer conversation end to end - answering enquiries on WhatsApp, web chat, social channels and inbound calls, qualifying the enquiry, booking test drives and service visits, and handing the customer to a person with full context whenever a person is needed. They answer only from the dealer's own approved data, in more than 50 languages, around the clock. Every conversation is recorded and analysed, so dealers can see demand, response quality and where enquiries are lost. Captain AI is deployed per channel and per department, across sales, after-sales and customer retention. Website:ContactsCaptain AIKate Alekseeva, Head of Marketing and PR ·...Emirates Motor CompanyMarijana Petrovic, Brand Manager ·...

Eugene Muravyev

Captain AI

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Emirates Motor Company and Captain AI Introduce AI-Powered Customer Communication Across WhatsApp and Website News Provided By Captain AI October 13, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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