Goat Funded Futures Becomes The First Futures Firm With A Dedicated Mobile App

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Traders on iOS and Android can download the app starting today.

- Zeeshan Sabqi - CMO of Goat Funded FuturesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goat Funded Futures (GFF) today became the first futures firm with a dedicated mobile app. Traders can download the app from the App Store or Google Play and keep their GFF program within reach on a phone.Futures markets move quickly across sessions, and traders rarely stay at a desk all day. The GFF app gives them a dedicated home on their phones, built for iPhone and Android devices, so the program moves with them wherever the day leads. Becoming the first futures firm to reach this milestone reflects how traders now work, switching between desk, commute, and travel while markets keep moving.The app arrives on the heels of Daily Payouts, a model designed to allow traders to request rewards every day. By shortening the wait between results and rewards, Daily Payouts gives traders faster access to what they earn.With the release of our official app, these 2 additions point to a program built around trader flexibility.As usual, traders in futures markets have access to 6 plans on our platform. This includes the Evaluations segment: EOD, 1-Day-Pass, and FLEX, alongside Instant Funded routes like Instant Classic and Instant Lite.Supported platforms remain NinjaTrader, Tradovate, TradingView, ATAS, Quantower, Deepmap, and Deepcharts. The mobile app extends this program to the devices traders carry every day."Futures trading belongs in your pocket. GFF is proud to deliver the industry's first dedicated mobile app built for futures traders on the move" said Zeeshan Sabqi, Chief Marketing Officer at Goat Funded Futures.The GFF mobile app is available to download today on iOS and Android. Rules, plan details, and app features may change with notice, and terms apply.About Goat FundedGoat Funded Futures provides funded accounts for futures trading. GFF is part of Goat Funded, which also operates Goat Funded Trader for CFD trading.DisclaimerGFF accounts operate in a simulated environment, and rewards are paid on performance within those conditions. Futures trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Results vary and terms apply. Not financial advice.

Zeeshan Sabqi

Goat Funded Futures

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Goat Funded Futures Becomes the First Futures Firm With a Dedicated Mobile App News Provided By WISHES TOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED October 13, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology



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