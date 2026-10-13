Calcutta HC Declines Urgent Hearing On Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against Media Coverage On Probes

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee seeking restrictions on the publication of news reports concerning ongoing investigations against him by various state and central agencies.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, heading a single-judge bench, ruled that an urgent hearing was not possible under the present circumstances. The petition is likely to be taken up in November or December this year, depending on the court's cause list.

Last week, Banerjee, nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had approached another single-judge bench, presided over by Justice Krishna Rao, with the petition. Justice Rao recused himself from hearing the matter but did not dismiss it. He advised Banerjee to approach the appropriate bench, given that the petition alleged that investigating agencies were leaking information to the media.

Subsequently, Banerjee's counsel moved Justice Bhattacharya's bench and sought an urgent hearing, arguing that his client was facing a“media trial” because crucial details concerning investigations against him were being leaked and published.

However, Justice Bhattacharya declined the request for an immediate hearing and said the matter would be taken up according to the cause list.

Banerjee has been facing investigations in various cases by central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), for some time.

Following the change of government in West Bengal after the Assembly elections earlier this year, state agencies, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), also initiated investigations into certain other matters involving him. CID officials have questioned the Diamond Harbour MP several times in connection with these probes.

Banerjee's counsel has contended that details of his client's interrogation, including the questions asked by investigators, were being leaked to the media. The petition also raised concerns over reports concerning Banerjee's foreign travels and other personal matters that, according to his counsel, were not directly connected with the cases under investigation.

The counsel argued that such reports infringed upon Banerjee's rights to personal privacy and affected his dignity and reputation. The plea seeks to prevent the publication of reports relating to the ongoing investigations, citing concerns over the disclosure of investigative details and personal information.

The court, however, did not agree to advance the hearing and left the matter to be listed in the usual course.