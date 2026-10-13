Ram Kadam Questions Imran Khan's Participation In Mumbai Protest, Calls For Strict Police Action

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) BJP leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday criticised actor Imran Khan for participating in a protest in Mumbai, questioning the role of foreign nationals in political demonstrations in India and calling for strict police action.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said that although every individual has the right to protest in a democracy, the participation of foreign nationals in such demonstrations raised questions.

“In a democracy, every individual has the right to protest. But what role do foreign nationals have in such protests in our country? We have repeatedly seen the country's Opposition staging protests and deliberately attempting to create unrest. Look at their statements every other day. When India has become the world's fourth-largest economy, they are comparing the country with the anarchy in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh,” Kadam said.

Questioning Khan's participation, the BJP leader alleged that the authorities should investigate the possible sources of funding behind protests aimed at creating unrest.

“You have come here from a foreign country, so why should you be concerned about protests in the country? Are they funding people who are trying to create anarchy? Our leader, Kirit Somaiya, has raised questions about Imran Khan's participation in the protest. The police will take strict action in this matter,” he said.

Kadam also referred to a leader of the CJP who had returned from the United States, alleging that attempts were being made to create unrest in the country. He called for an investigation into the alleged funding links.

Khan's participation in the Mumbai protest on October 10 drew a sharp response from BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya, who demanded the actor's deportation, claiming that he is a US citizen. Somaiya also urged Mumbai Police to verify Khan's citizenship and questioned whether a foreign national should participate in a political agitation.

Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were among more than 400 people detained during Saturday's protest at August Kranti Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Khan said he had attended the demonstration as a Mumbai resident and not as a representative of any political organisation.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city,” he said, questioning restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices. He added that he was not associated with any organisation and had attended in his capacity as a citizen.

The gathering was called by author Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, in support of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms' demand for Kumar's resignation. The protest focused on concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and allegations of voter-list manipulation. Tushar Gandhi was also detained while travelling to the proposed protest site and was later released.