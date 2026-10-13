Why Do Airlines Dim Cabin Lights During Takeoff And Landing? Here's The Safety Reason

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Frequent flyers must have noticed this. Flight attendants always dim the cabin lights during takeoff and landing. Do you know the real reason behind this? It is actually a major safety protocol.

You must have noticed this while flying. Flight attendants dim the cabin lights right before takeoff and landing. Many people think airlines do this to help passengers relax. But a major safety reason actually exists behind this rule. Takeoff and landing are the most critical phases of a flight. Flight crew might need to evacuate passengers quickly if any unexpected problem happens. They take these precautions just to handle such emergencies.

Dimming the cabin lights helps your eyes adjust to low light. Human eyes usually take some time to see clearly when moving from a bright space to sudden darkness. This delay can cause major trouble during an emergency evacuation. Flight attendants dim the lights early to prevent this issue. Passengers stay ready to navigate their surroundings even if the outside is completely dark. This precaution also helps if the plane loses power and normal lights go off. Night flights especially require this safety measure.

Airplanes have special exit routes for emergency situations. Airlines install exit boards and floor-level emergency lights to help you spot them. These emergency markers become clearly visible when the cabin lights go dim. Passengers can quickly spot the safe way out during a crisis. Flight attendants also ask you to keep the window shades open to check outside conditions. They can easily block an exit and choose another route if they spot fire or smoke outside. Dimming the lights looks like a small thing, but it acts as a crucial safety step for quick passenger response.