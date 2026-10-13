'They May Opt For A Little Bit More Spinning Wicket': Nurul Hasan Anticipates Afghanistan's Strategy In ODI Tri-Series

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 13 (IANS) Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan expects Afghanistan to rely on their spin resources during the ODI tri-series featuring Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, which begins in Abu Dhabi on October 17, as the teams prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Speaking to reporters before departing for the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Nurul backed Bangladesh to compete for the title while identifying the conditions and the return of Afghanistan's leading spinners as key factors in the contest.

Afghanistan have opted for a pace-oriented attack in their ongoing one-off Test, but Nurul believes their approach could change in the limited-overs competition with Rashid Khan and other specialist spinners returning to the setup.

“I think they (Afghanistan) will try to back their strong zone and their spin attack (in the ODIs) is good. So I feel they may opt for a little bit more spinning wicket,” Nurul told reporters at the airport before departing for the UAE, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Afghanistan's 15-member ODI squad includes Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar and Nangyali Khan, giving the side several spin options for the tri-series. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will have mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam available, a development Nurul believes could strengthen their bowling attack, particularly in overseas conditions.

“Aliss has been doing well for a long time and I definitely think that is good for the Bangladesh team. Having a mystery spinner like that when we play abroad, I think every team has some bowlers (mystery) like him and I feel that can be a very good aspect for the Bangladesh team from that point of view,” he said.

Beyond the tactical battle, Nurul made it clear that Bangladesh would be travelling with the ambition of winning the competition. With two major ODI assignments on the horizon, he views the tri-series as an opportunity to build momentum and establish confidence within the squad.

“I think that if we play as a team, we should play the final and become champions,” said Nurul.“We have two big tournaments in the ODI format, the Asia Cup and then the World Cup. So I think it's a good platform and if we can do well here the confidence will also be boosted up ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup,” he said.

The UAE's hot weather presents another challenge for the touring side, particularly after conditions became a talking point during Afghanistan's ongoing Test. However, Nurul stressed that both teams would face similar circumstances and that Bangladesh would need to adapt rather than use the heat as an excuse.

“It's a little hot, but I think it'll be equal for both teams. So we'll try to adjust as much as we can through whatever capability we have,” he concluded.

Bangladesh's ODI squad members left Dhaka on Tuesday to join the players already in the UAE for the Test against Afghanistan. The tri-series begins in Abu Dhabi on October 17, with Bangladesh aiming to turn the tournament into a springboard for their preparations for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.