Hexnode expands enterprise controls for Linux with patch management and cloud identity login in MEA
(MENAFN- Hexnode) Dubai, UAE – October 13, 2026 — Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has expanded Linux support through patch management in Hexnode UEM and cloud identity-based device login through Hexnode Access. The expansion gives IT teams greater control over how software changes reach devices and how employees authenticate to them.
For enterprises across the Middle East and Africa managing devices across multiple locations, separate Linux update tools and device accounts can complicate administration. Bringing Linux into established change control and identity practices helps IT teams apply consistent standards across offices and operating systems.
“Enterprises should be able to choose the operating systems their workloads demand while maintaining consistent standards of control,” said Sahad M, CTO of Hexnode. “That means deciding which software changes reach which devices, controlling how those changes are introduced, and connecting device access to identities the organization already manages. This expansion brings Linux further into that operating model.”
Bringing Linux patch management into a controlled deployment process
Hexnode UEM’s Linux patch management helps IT teams balance patch urgency with the operational requirements of different device groups, reducing reliance on separate tools and custom update scripts.
Key capabilities include:
•Automated and manual patch deployment: Automate updates based on criteria such as severity or release date or select specific patches for targeted deployment.
•Patch scheduling and approval controls: Schedule deployments, require administrator approval, and restrict automated installation and reboots to defined maintenance windows.
•Deployment rings: Roll out updates in stages across device groups, assessing results before expanding deployment. This helps teams identify compatibility issues before they affect the wider fleet.
•Centralized patch metrics: Review missing updates and deployment outcomes across managed Linux devices from the Hexnode UEM console.
Linux patch management supports Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and later, Linux Mint 21 and later, Debian 10 and later, and Fedora 36 and later.
For organizations also managing Macs, N−1 patching targets the release immediately preceding the latest, while regular expression (regex) rules select specific update versions. These macOS-only controls give teams time to test newer releases for application compatibility.
Extending enterprise identity to Linux device access
Employees commonly use cloud accounts for business applications while maintaining separate passwords for their computers. Hexnode Access extends their existing work identity to device sign-in, with Linux joining Windows and macOS as supported platforms.
Available on Ubuntu, Fedora, Red Hat, and Linux Mint, Hexnode Access supports authentication through Google Workspace, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, OneLogin, and Hexnode IdP.
Its capabilities include:
•Cloud identity authentication: A dedicated “Login with work account” option lets employees sign in to their devices using existing organizational credentials.
•Automatic account provisioning: Creates or links local device accounts after successful authentication, reducing manual setup for IT teams.
•Limit Offline Access (LOA): Allows administrators to define how long a linked user can access the desktop before re-authentication is required.
•Offline fallback: Helps users retain access to their devices during connectivity interruptions, subject to configured access limits.
To learn more, visit Hexnode’s Linux device management page and the Hexnode Access page.
For enterprises across the Middle East and Africa managing devices across multiple locations, separate Linux update tools and device accounts can complicate administration. Bringing Linux into established change control and identity practices helps IT teams apply consistent standards across offices and operating systems.
“Enterprises should be able to choose the operating systems their workloads demand while maintaining consistent standards of control,” said Sahad M, CTO of Hexnode. “That means deciding which software changes reach which devices, controlling how those changes are introduced, and connecting device access to identities the organization already manages. This expansion brings Linux further into that operating model.”
Bringing Linux patch management into a controlled deployment process
Hexnode UEM’s Linux patch management helps IT teams balance patch urgency with the operational requirements of different device groups, reducing reliance on separate tools and custom update scripts.
Key capabilities include:
•Automated and manual patch deployment: Automate updates based on criteria such as severity or release date or select specific patches for targeted deployment.
•Patch scheduling and approval controls: Schedule deployments, require administrator approval, and restrict automated installation and reboots to defined maintenance windows.
•Deployment rings: Roll out updates in stages across device groups, assessing results before expanding deployment. This helps teams identify compatibility issues before they affect the wider fleet.
•Centralized patch metrics: Review missing updates and deployment outcomes across managed Linux devices from the Hexnode UEM console.
Linux patch management supports Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and later, Linux Mint 21 and later, Debian 10 and later, and Fedora 36 and later.
For organizations also managing Macs, N−1 patching targets the release immediately preceding the latest, while regular expression (regex) rules select specific update versions. These macOS-only controls give teams time to test newer releases for application compatibility.
Extending enterprise identity to Linux device access
Employees commonly use cloud accounts for business applications while maintaining separate passwords for their computers. Hexnode Access extends their existing work identity to device sign-in, with Linux joining Windows and macOS as supported platforms.
Available on Ubuntu, Fedora, Red Hat, and Linux Mint, Hexnode Access supports authentication through Google Workspace, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, OneLogin, and Hexnode IdP.
Its capabilities include:
•Cloud identity authentication: A dedicated “Login with work account” option lets employees sign in to their devices using existing organizational credentials.
•Automatic account provisioning: Creates or links local device accounts after successful authentication, reducing manual setup for IT teams.
•Limit Offline Access (LOA): Allows administrators to define how long a linked user can access the desktop before re-authentication is required.
•Offline fallback: Helps users retain access to their devices during connectivity interruptions, subject to configured access limits.
To learn more, visit Hexnode’s Linux device management page and the Hexnode Access page.
Hexnode
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