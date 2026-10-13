FAB Launches API Developer Portal to Accelerate Client Integration and Digital Adoption
(MENAFN- Edelman) FAB Launches API Developer Portal to Accelerate Client Integration and Digital Adoption
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13 October 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched its API Developer Portal. The portal makes it easier for existing and prospective clients to explore FAB’s API-enabled banking solutions, thereby supporting the seamless integration of banking services into their own business systems.
Accessible through the FABeAccess login page, the portal provides a structured view of 65 available APIs, including payments, trade finance and cash management. Designed for both existing and prospective clients, the portal enable businesses and their technology partners to evaluate banking solutions that support their treasury and operational needs.
Through self-service discovery, clients can explore relevant APIs and review integration guidance in one place, helping them plan how to connect FAB’s banking services with the systems they use every day.
The launch reinforces FAB’s continued investment in digital solutions that make banking simpler for businesses. By helping clients bring banking services into their existing workflows, FAB is supporting more efficient financial operations and giving businesses greater control over payments and cash management.
-ENDS-
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13 October 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched its API Developer Portal. The portal makes it easier for existing and prospective clients to explore FAB’s API-enabled banking solutions, thereby supporting the seamless integration of banking services into their own business systems.
Accessible through the FABeAccess login page, the portal provides a structured view of 65 available APIs, including payments, trade finance and cash management. Designed for both existing and prospective clients, the portal enable businesses and their technology partners to evaluate banking solutions that support their treasury and operational needs.
Through self-service discovery, clients can explore relevant APIs and review integration guidance in one place, helping them plan how to connect FAB’s banking services with the systems they use every day.
The launch reinforces FAB’s continued investment in digital solutions that make banking simpler for businesses. By helping clients bring banking services into their existing workflows, FAB is supporting more efficient financial operations and giving businesses greater control over payments and cash management.
-ENDS-
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