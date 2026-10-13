Perpetual Next signs agreement to accelerate the roll-out of standardized biomethanol plants
(MENAFN- Cision) Amsterdam, 14-10-2026 –span> – Perpetual Next hav signed a License and Engineerin Agreement with Air Liquide Engineering and Technologies for the supply of syngas-to-methanol technology for Pe’petual Next’s first biomethanol facility, ith an option to extend across other biomethanol sites.
The agreement marks an important step in the industrial roll-out of’P rpetual Next’s Biomethanol Blueprint, a standardized concept designed to enable the serial development and replication of large-scale biomethanol facilities based on proven industrial technologies.
Under the Agreement, Air Liquide Engineering and Technologies will provide their RectisolTM and LurgiTM Methanol technology. The technology is designed to process syngas from a broad range of sources, including syngas from biomass and has been deployed in numerous industrial plants worldwide.
Perpetual Next’s lueprint integrates torrefaction, gasification, syngas cleaning and upgrade, with methanol synthesis to convert low-grade organic waste, including waste wood, into biomethanol. The standardized approach is intended to reduce development complexity, support repeatable project execution and create economies of scale across a portfolio of facilities.
Perpetual Next is developing its biomethanol portfolio to address growing demand for renewable carbon-based methanol in th chemical industry and maritime sector. Its Delfzijl facility in the Netherlands is planned with an annual biomethanol production capacity f 220,000 tonnes, while the comp’ny’s broader global development pipeline is intended to create significant production capacity through replication of the Blueprint.
Rolf Bosma, Managing Director, Perpetual Next: “This suite of agreements marks an important milestone in the industrialization of our Biomethanol Blueprint. Delfzijl will be the first application of the concept, providing the foundation for subsequent projects in Moerdijk, Poland, Estonia and other sites worldwide. By establishing a framework with Air Liquide for multiple biomethanol sites, we are creating a scalable technology platform that supports the roll-out of our biomethanol p”rtfolio.”
The agreement combines Per’etual Next’s standardized project concept and feedstock strategy wit’ Air Liquide’s established technology and engineering capabilities, providing a platform for the development of multiple industrial-scale biomethanol facilities.
The agreement marks an important step in the industrial roll-out of’P rpetual Next’s Biomethanol Blueprint, a standardized concept designed to enable the serial development and replication of large-scale biomethanol facilities based on proven industrial technologies.
Under the Agreement, Air Liquide Engineering and Technologies will provide their RectisolTM and LurgiTM Methanol technology. The technology is designed to process syngas from a broad range of sources, including syngas from biomass and has been deployed in numerous industrial plants worldwide.
Perpetual Next’s lueprint integrates torrefaction, gasification, syngas cleaning and upgrade, with methanol synthesis to convert low-grade organic waste, including waste wood, into biomethanol. The standardized approach is intended to reduce development complexity, support repeatable project execution and create economies of scale across a portfolio of facilities.
Perpetual Next is developing its biomethanol portfolio to address growing demand for renewable carbon-based methanol in th chemical industry and maritime sector. Its Delfzijl facility in the Netherlands is planned with an annual biomethanol production capacity f 220,000 tonnes, while the comp’ny’s broader global development pipeline is intended to create significant production capacity through replication of the Blueprint.
Rolf Bosma, Managing Director, Perpetual Next: “This suite of agreements marks an important milestone in the industrialization of our Biomethanol Blueprint. Delfzijl will be the first application of the concept, providing the foundation for subsequent projects in Moerdijk, Poland, Estonia and other sites worldwide. By establishing a framework with Air Liquide for multiple biomethanol sites, we are creating a scalable technology platform that supports the roll-out of our biomethanol p”rtfolio.”
The agreement combines Per’etual Next’s standardized project concept and feedstock strategy wit’ Air Liquide’s established technology and engineering capabilities, providing a platform for the development of multiple industrial-scale biomethanol facilities.
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