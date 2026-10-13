Lucid and Saudi Logistics Academy Partner to Build Workforce Capabilities for AMP-2
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – 13 October 202– – Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the w’rld’s most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, and the Saudi Logistics Academy (SLA) today announced a partnership to prepare Saudi talent for logistics and supply-chain roles supporting’Lucid’s Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-2) in King Abdullah Economic City.
The 12-month Associate Diploma Program will begin in October 2026 and provide practical training in logistics operations, warehousing, inventory management and supply-chain functions tied to advanced vehicle manufacturing. The program is also supported by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), and will build capabilities necessary for AMP-2's expanding operations.
“Building the skilled workforce is essential to our progress in Saudi Arabia and to t’e Kingdom’s ambition to build a globally competitive automotive and technolog” ecosystem,” said Hamad Almosa, Director of Human Resources for the Middle E“st at Lucid. “This partnership will prepare Saudi talent for critical roles, strengthens our local team and culture, and supports advanced manufacturing”in the Kingdom.”
“At the Saudi Logistics Academy, we connect education directly to th” needs of industry,” said Abdulaziz “lyousef, CEO of SLA. “Working with Lucid gives participants practical training aligned with advanced manufacturing standards and creates clear pathways to long-term’careers in Saudi Arabia’s ”rowing automotive sector.”
Building Saudi Talent to Support AMP-2 and Vision 2030
Lucid is expanding AMP-2 from semi-knockdown assembly toward full vehicle manufacturing, with systems for stamping, body-in-white, paint, general assembly, drive-unit manufacturing and battery-pack assembly being installed and commissioned. Developing skilled Saudi talent in parallel ’s essential to the facility’s readiness and long-term performance.
T’e SLA program builds on Lucid’s broader workforce-development efforts with the National Automotive and Vehicles Academy and the HRDF. Lucid’s investment in local talent and manufacturing supports the economic diversification, knowledge transfer and high-value employment goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The 12-month Associate Diploma Program will begin in October 2026 and provide practical training in logistics operations, warehousing, inventory management and supply-chain functions tied to advanced vehicle manufacturing. The program is also supported by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), and will build capabilities necessary for AMP-2's expanding operations.
“Building the skilled workforce is essential to our progress in Saudi Arabia and to t’e Kingdom’s ambition to build a globally competitive automotive and technolog” ecosystem,” said Hamad Almosa, Director of Human Resources for the Middle E“st at Lucid. “This partnership will prepare Saudi talent for critical roles, strengthens our local team and culture, and supports advanced manufacturing”in the Kingdom.”
“At the Saudi Logistics Academy, we connect education directly to th” needs of industry,” said Abdulaziz “lyousef, CEO of SLA. “Working with Lucid gives participants practical training aligned with advanced manufacturing standards and creates clear pathways to long-term’careers in Saudi Arabia’s ”rowing automotive sector.”
Building Saudi Talent to Support AMP-2 and Vision 2030
Lucid is expanding AMP-2 from semi-knockdown assembly toward full vehicle manufacturing, with systems for stamping, body-in-white, paint, general assembly, drive-unit manufacturing and battery-pack assembly being installed and commissioned. Developing skilled Saudi talent in parallel ’s essential to the facility’s readiness and long-term performance.
T’e SLA program builds on Lucid’s broader workforce-development efforts with the National Automotive and Vehicles Academy and the HRDF. Lucid’s investment in local talent and manufacturing supports the economic diversification, knowledge transfer and high-value employment goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
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