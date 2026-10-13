Shree Cement commissions 3 MTPA cement grinding facility with an investment of AED 115 million in UAE
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Shree Cement Limited, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers and among the country’s most sustainable cement companies has announced the successful commissioning of a 3 MTPA cement grinding facility at Union Cement Company (UCC), a subsidiary of Shree Cement Limited, in, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with an investment of AED 115 million. The new facility marks a milestone in the Company’s international expansion, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and presence in the UAE.
The facility is equipped with the Gebr. Pfeiffer MVR 6000 Vertical Roller Mill (VRM), featuring an integrated grinding and separation system, modern material handling infrastructure and advanced dust collection systems. The technology is designed to improve grinding efficiency, enhance operational reliability and support energy-efficient cement production.
The new facility builds on UCC’s existing focus on energy efficiency and sustainable manufacturing. UCC operates a Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) system with 31.50 MW of green power generation capacity, supporting energy efficiency across its operations. The advanced grinding technology at the new facility further complements these efforts by supporting optimised production processes and efficient energy use.
Commenting on the commissioning, Mr. H. M. Bangur, Chairman, Shree Cement Limited, said, “The commissioning 3 MTPA facilities is an important milestone in Shree Cement’s global growth journey and strengthens our presence in the UAE. With this addition, our cement manufacturing capacity in the UAE has now reached to 7 MTPA from 4 MTPA, taking our overall capacity across to 76.3 MTPA. At Shree Cement, we have consistently focused on expanding our manufacturing footprint, investing in advanced technology and improving operational efficiency.”
Mr. Bangur further added, “As we continue to grow across markets, our priority remains to strengthen our operations, leverage technology and build a resilient business for the long term. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our teams and partners who have worked towards the successful commissioning of this facility.”
The facility was inaugurated by Mr. H. M. Bangur, Chairman, Shree Cement Limited, while Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement Limited, felicitated the project teams in recognition of their dedication and contribution to its successful commissioning.
The commissioning of the new facility expands Shree Cement’s cement manufacturing capacity in the UAE and strengthens UCC’s production capabilities. The investment reflects the Company’s continued focus on capacity expansion, technology adoption and operational efficiency, while supporting its growing manufacturing footprint across India and the UAE.
Meanwhile, Shree Cement continues to strengthen its focus on cleaner energy, with an installed green power capacity of 634.5 MW. Renewable energy accounted for 66% of the Company’s total energy mix in Q1 FY27. The Company has also initiated small-scale deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at select locations to evaluate their potential for wider application. Its manufacturing operations maintain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), with wastewater treated and reused within facilities, while the adoption of dry-process cement manufacturing supports water conservation.
Shree Cement Limited
One of the leading cement groups in India, Shree Cement Limited (‘SCL’) (BSE: 500387/ NSE: SHREECEM) is known for its industry leading green credentials, cutting edge innovative practices and cost leadership. It follows ‘highest standards of Corporate Governance and has a long history of enjoying stakeholders’ trust. Shree Cement is known for its high-quality products which are manufactured at advance manufacturing facilities across India and UAE. It is determined to deliver the most sustainable building material solutions to its consumers.
The facility is equipped with the Gebr. Pfeiffer MVR 6000 Vertical Roller Mill (VRM), featuring an integrated grinding and separation system, modern material handling infrastructure and advanced dust collection systems. The technology is designed to improve grinding efficiency, enhance operational reliability and support energy-efficient cement production.
The new facility builds on UCC’s existing focus on energy efficiency and sustainable manufacturing. UCC operates a Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) system with 31.50 MW of green power generation capacity, supporting energy efficiency across its operations. The advanced grinding technology at the new facility further complements these efforts by supporting optimised production processes and efficient energy use.
Commenting on the commissioning, Mr. H. M. Bangur, Chairman, Shree Cement Limited, said, “The commissioning 3 MTPA facilities is an important milestone in Shree Cement’s global growth journey and strengthens our presence in the UAE. With this addition, our cement manufacturing capacity in the UAE has now reached to 7 MTPA from 4 MTPA, taking our overall capacity across to 76.3 MTPA. At Shree Cement, we have consistently focused on expanding our manufacturing footprint, investing in advanced technology and improving operational efficiency.”
Mr. Bangur further added, “As we continue to grow across markets, our priority remains to strengthen our operations, leverage technology and build a resilient business for the long term. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our teams and partners who have worked towards the successful commissioning of this facility.”
The facility was inaugurated by Mr. H. M. Bangur, Chairman, Shree Cement Limited, while Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement Limited, felicitated the project teams in recognition of their dedication and contribution to its successful commissioning.
The commissioning of the new facility expands Shree Cement’s cement manufacturing capacity in the UAE and strengthens UCC’s production capabilities. The investment reflects the Company’s continued focus on capacity expansion, technology adoption and operational efficiency, while supporting its growing manufacturing footprint across India and the UAE.
Meanwhile, Shree Cement continues to strengthen its focus on cleaner energy, with an installed green power capacity of 634.5 MW. Renewable energy accounted for 66% of the Company’s total energy mix in Q1 FY27. The Company has also initiated small-scale deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at select locations to evaluate their potential for wider application. Its manufacturing operations maintain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), with wastewater treated and reused within facilities, while the adoption of dry-process cement manufacturing supports water conservation.
Shree Cement Limited
One of the leading cement groups in India, Shree Cement Limited (‘SCL’) (BSE: 500387/ NSE: SHREECEM) is known for its industry leading green credentials, cutting edge innovative practices and cost leadership. It follows ‘highest standards of Corporate Governance and has a long history of enjoying stakeholders’ trust. Shree Cement is known for its high-quality products which are manufactured at advance manufacturing facilities across India and UAE. It is determined to deliver the most sustainable building material solutions to its consumers.
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