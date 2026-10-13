Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Rasha Kelej Highlights the Importance of Changing Community Expectations to Empower Girls Through Education

(MENAFN- APO Group) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, October 12, 2026/ -- As part of her virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, “Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact,” Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (, has shared a new leadership article titled “Before a Girl Can Reach Her Potential, Her Family and Community Must Believe She Has One-Leadership Beyond the Obvious.” Through the article, Dr. Kelej highlights the importance of family and community support in helping girls pursue their education, develop their abilities and realize their full potential.

To read the full article and access the platform, visit:



In her article, Dr. Kelej emphasizes on why educating girls requires both opportunity and a change in the expectations surrounding them.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation shared, “Providing girls with access to education is essential, but it is equally important to create an environment where their abilities are recognized, their ambitions are encouraged and their futures are supported. Family expectations, community attitudes and social norms can significantly influence a girl's educational journey and the opportunities available to her.”

Dr. Kelej highlights that a girl's potential may be limited not by her abilities, but by the expectations placed upon her. “When girls are encouraged to learn, given time and resources to study, and supported in overcoming challenges, they are better positioned to develop their confidence, pursue their ambitions and build a brighter future” Dr. Rasha adds.

She further emphasizes that scholarships and educational opportunities must be accompanied by a supportive environment at home, in schools and within communities. Parents, teachers and community leaders all have an important role in ensuring that girls' education is valued and that girls are encouraged to continue learning and pursue their aspirations. “We should communicate: “You can learn. You can improve. We will help you keep going,” explains Dr. Kelej.

Through their Educating Linda program, Merck Foundation is committed to supporting academically promising girls from underprivileged backgrounds by providing scholarships that help them continue their education. The program reflects the Foundation's belief that financial circumstances should not prevent talented girls from accessing education and developing their potential.

“Through our Educating Linda program, our commitment to education carries a wider message: believe in a girl’s potential, give her the opportunity to develop it and support her throughout that journey.” Dr. Kelej said.

Dr. Rasha Kelej highlights the important role of African First Ladies in encouraging families and communities to prioritize girls' education. Through their leadership, advocacy and community engagement, First Ladies can help challenge gender stereotypes, promote positive attitudes towards girls' learning and inspire parents and educators to support girls in pursuing their ambitions.

The article also emphasizes the importance of practical and sustained support. Encouraging a girl to dream is only the beginning; she must also have access to educational resources, a safe learning environment and the support needed to continue her studies when she encounters difficulties. By addressing both financial barriers and social expectations, families and communities can help girls make the most of their educational opportunities.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej’s Mentorship and Leadership Platform, “Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact,” through Substack, which has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej’s Mentorship and Leadership Platform:



The articles can be accessed through Dr. Rasha Kelej’s website:



The links to the articles can also be accessed on the Merck Foundation website:



The links can also be accessed on the social media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through her Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej’s journey, visit her Social Media Handles

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