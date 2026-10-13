Bank NXT extends collaboration with Network International to modernize payments infrastructure
(MENAFN- APO Group) CAIRO, Egypt, October 12, 2026/ -- Bank NXT, a leading provider of integrated retail and corporate banking solutions in Egypt, announced the extension of its collaboration with Network International ( (Network), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, to accelerate the digitalization of its payment services and further modernize its payments infrastructure.
As part of the collaboration, Bank NXT will migrate its ATM and debit card portfolio to Network’s end-to-end processing platform, enabling more streamlined operations, strengthening security controls, and enhanced customer experience.
The agreement underscores Bank NXT’s strategic commitment to advancing its payments infrastructure in partnership with Network. Migration supports the Bank’s expansion agenda by building trust among existing and new customers.
The partnership comes at a significant time, as Egypt’s banking sector is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, driven by the Central Bank of Egypt to foster a thriving digital economy.
Tamer Seif El-Din, CEO and Managing Director of Bank NXT, said: “Our collaboration with Network International is a cornerstone of Bank NXT’s strategy to modernize our payments infrastructure and better serve our customers. Migrating our debit card and ATM portfolio to Network’s robust processing platform will enable us to achieve greater operational efficiency, introduce innovative services faster, and ultimately, provide a seamless, secure, and digitally advanced banking experience. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive our strategic expansion and meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian market, contributing significantly to the nation's digital transformation.”
Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa & Growth Markets at Network International, commented: “We are excited to work alongside Bank NXT, especially as the nation continues its digital transformation journey. This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding our geographic footprint and supporting the digital evolution of banks across the MEA region. By providing our expertise and end-to-end processing capabilities, we are enabling Bank NXT to scale their services effectively, while contributing to Egypt's strategic financial goals. This is a testament to our leadership and value proposition in payments modernisation and our dedication to fostering growth for our partners.
Through this partnership, Bank NXT continues to strengthen its infrastructure and enhance its capacity to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready financial services
As part of the collaboration, Bank NXT will migrate its ATM and debit card portfolio to Network’s end-to-end processing platform, enabling more streamlined operations, strengthening security controls, and enhanced customer experience.
The agreement underscores Bank NXT’s strategic commitment to advancing its payments infrastructure in partnership with Network. Migration supports the Bank’s expansion agenda by building trust among existing and new customers.
The partnership comes at a significant time, as Egypt’s banking sector is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, driven by the Central Bank of Egypt to foster a thriving digital economy.
Tamer Seif El-Din, CEO and Managing Director of Bank NXT, said: “Our collaboration with Network International is a cornerstone of Bank NXT’s strategy to modernize our payments infrastructure and better serve our customers. Migrating our debit card and ATM portfolio to Network’s robust processing platform will enable us to achieve greater operational efficiency, introduce innovative services faster, and ultimately, provide a seamless, secure, and digitally advanced banking experience. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive our strategic expansion and meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian market, contributing significantly to the nation's digital transformation.”
Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa & Growth Markets at Network International, commented: “We are excited to work alongside Bank NXT, especially as the nation continues its digital transformation journey. This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding our geographic footprint and supporting the digital evolution of banks across the MEA region. By providing our expertise and end-to-end processing capabilities, we are enabling Bank NXT to scale their services effectively, while contributing to Egypt's strategic financial goals. This is a testament to our leadership and value proposition in payments modernisation and our dedication to fostering growth for our partners.
Through this partnership, Bank NXT continues to strengthen its infrastructure and enhance its capacity to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready financial services
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