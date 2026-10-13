UAE highlights its competitive industrial ecosystem and invites Chinese companies to explore investment and manufacturing partnerships
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Shanghai, China, 12 October 2026: A UAE delegation led by HE Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), attends the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2026 in Shanghai, taking place from 12 to 16 October. The visit aims to expand industrial and technology cooperation with China, explore new investment opportunities, and build partnerships in advanced manufacturing.
The delegation includes representatives from MoIAT and leading UAE entities, including EDGE Group, Emirates Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Emirates Global Aluminum, and Aldar.
The visit's agenda includes tours of the exhibition, meetings with leading Chinese manufacturers, and site visits focused on robotics, automation, and smart manufacturing. The delegation will explore opportunities for technology transfer and industrial partnerships while promoting the UAE's competitive investment environment as a base for manufacturing and regional expansion
The delegation includes representatives from MoIAT and leading UAE entities, including EDGE Group, Emirates Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Emirates Global Aluminum, and Aldar.
The visit's agenda includes tours of the exhibition, meetings with leading Chinese manufacturers, and site visits focused on robotics, automation, and smart manufacturing. The delegation will explore opportunities for technology transfer and industrial partnerships while promoting the UAE's competitive investment environment as a base for manufacturing and regional expansion
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