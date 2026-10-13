Aequs Announces Long-Term Supply Agreements with Safran for Aerospace Applications

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 12th, 2026: Aequs, a leading India-based precision manufacturing company, today announced the signing of long-term supply agreements with Safran, a global leader in the aerospace industry for critical components.

These agreements reflect the commitment of both companies to strengthen their collaboration and highlight Safran's dedication to working with trusted, high-quality industrial partners. The contracts will support Safran's supply chain and ongoing production programs, while also contributing to the growth and development of Aequs within the aerospace sector.

This milestone represents a significant opportunity for Aequs to further expand its activities alongside one of the world's leading aerospace companies.

The agreements build on Aequs’ longstanding engagement with Safran Landing Systems and extend the relationship to Safran Aerosystems, broadening the scope of collaboration. The awards cover the machining of superalloys parts, along with the supply of complex machining coating, and assembly of landing gear components for the Airbus A320, A330, A350 and Boeing 787 programs.

Aequs will leverage its integrated aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and end-to-end capabilities across forging, precision machining, special processes, surface treatment, and assembly to manufacture these products. The agreements further strengthen the role of Aequs’ Belagavi Aerospace Cluster as an integrated manufacturing base serving global aerospace supply chains. This capability base will be further expanded with the upcoming Aequs Engine Components Ecosystem (AECE) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, where the manufacture of as all medium and large parts will be taken up.

Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman & CEO, Aequs, said: “These agreements reflect what Aequs was built for: long-horizon partnerships anchored in capability, reliability, and scale. The components Aequs will manufacture for Safran are among the most demanding flight-critical products to industrialize. Being entrusted with these products is a strong proof of the trust we have built with our customers over the years, and of the capabilities we have developed across our manufacturing ecosystems. These landmark awards further demonstrate the depth of aerospace manufacturing capability now available in India and the strength of the ecosystem we have created.”

Today’s announcement comes close on the heels of the agreement signed between Aequs and Safran Landing Systems in July 2026 for the supply of fully assembled A320 family aircraft wheels. The wheels agreement is Aequs’ first serial production agreement extending beyond 15 years, through 2042, and will see complete aircraft wheels manufactured entirely in India – from Indian-sourced aluminum to final assembly and testing, creating 100% in-country manufacturing value addition.

The latest agreements build further on a relationship between Aequs and Safran that spans more than a decade and extends across multiple Safran businesses. Together, the agreements reflect the growing depth of Aequs’ aerospace manufacturing capabilities and its expanding role in supporting global aerospace supply chains from India.

About Aequs Limited:

Aequs Limited is the only engineering-led, vertically integrated precision manufacturer operating within a single SEZ in India, with operations across the aerospace and consumer segments. The Company operates a unique ecosystem with co-located capabilities spanning forging, precision machining, surface treatment, and assembly, enabling end-to-end manufacturing of complex, high-precision components.

In aerospace, Aequs is among India’s largest precision component manufacturers, with a portfolio of parts across engine systems, structures, actuation systems, landing systems, and assemblies. The Company is a Tier-1 supplier to leading global aerospace OEMs and system integrators, including Airbus, Boeing, Safran, and Collins Aerospace, and maintains long-standing relationships with global customers.

Alongside aerospace, Aequs operates a diversified consumer manufacturing ecosystem spanning consumer electronics, plastics, and durables, leveraging its advanced engineering, tooling, and large-scale manufacturing capabilities to serve leading global brands. It operates within integrated manufacturing clusters in Belagavi, Hubballi, and Koppal (Karnataka), supported by international operations in the United States and France, providing proximity to key global customers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements relating to Aequs’ (“Company”) business prospects, plans, strategies, goals, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions of the management of the Company regarding the industry, market conditions, and other factors affecting the Company and, as such, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

These statements should not be considered as guarantees of future performance and should not be regarded as a representation or assurance by the Company regarding future results or achievements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws and regulations.

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