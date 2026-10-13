Make every moment memorable with Sony India’s special offers this festive season
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th October 2026: From bringing a more immersive viewing experience home to finding the right audio companion or upgrading camera gear, Sony India is extending festive offers across its BRAVIA televisions, personal audio and digital imaging range. Consumers can explore savings on select headphones and earbuds, benefits on BRAVIA televisions, and special prices and bundled offers on select cameras and lenses.
The offers span different ways consumers use technology every day, whether they are setting up their home entertainment space, listening to music on the go or pursuing photography and content creation. These limited-period offers are available through Sony's online and offline channels, which are subject to applicable terms and conditions and while stocks last.
Commenting on the festive offers, Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director at Sony India, said, ““We are expecting a strong festive season this year, with overall value growth of around 15 to 20%. We see good momentum across our key categories, supported by our premium portfolio, new launches and strong consumer propositions. In television, we expect healthy value growth, led by our BRAVIA True RGB premium line-up and continued consumer interest in super larger screen sizes such as the 115” BRAVIA 9 II, along with the 100” BRAVIA 3 II. Imaging is looking particularly strong, and we expect more than 30% growth overall.
Our strong full-frame line-up, G Master lenses and Cinema Line products continue to see good demand, and attractive consumer offers during the festive period will further support the category. In Audio category, we expect strong growth, particularly in headphones, soundbars and party speakers. We have a strong new line-up, and the upcoming launch of our new ULT series by mid-October will further strengthen the category going into the festive season. We are also supporting consumers with attractive propositions such as home theatre combo offers and finance options to make the purchase convenient. Overall, we are entering the festive season with a strong portfolio across categories, backed by new technology, premium products and attractive consumer value.”
Offers on BRAVIA Televisions
With Sony’s “Cinema is Coming Home” philosophy, BRAVIA brings the cinematic experience into the living rooms through exceptional picture quality, immersive sound and a connected home entertainment ecosystem. This festive season, consumers can upgrade their movie nights and festive gatherings with attractive offers on select BRAVIA televisions.
With a range of screen sizes and advanced technologies designed for an immersive viewing experience, BRAVIA is designed to
bring the magic of cinema to your drawing rooms. Consumers can avail the following festive benefits:
DIWALI Offers on Select Sony BRAVIA TVs
•3-Year Warranty on select Sony BRAVIA televisions
•Instant Cashback of up to ₹50,000 on select purchases
•1 EMI Free on eligible models and select payment options
•EMIs starting from ₹2,995 on eligible purchases
•TV + Soundbar Combo Offers with savings of up to ₹94,990 on select combinations
Offer starts 1st October 2026 till 16th November 2026. Offer applicable across India Except Kerela.
Festive Offers on Sony Audio Products
From music-filled gatherings and energetic house parties to memorable movie nights with family and friends, Sony’s premium audio range brings more excitement to every Diwali celebration. This Diwali, enjoy exclusive festive offers on select Sony Soundbars, Party Speakers, Headphones, Truly Wireless Headphones, and INZONE products, and make every celebration more immersive, powerful, and unforgettable with Sony.
Offers on Soundbars
•Up to ₹15,000 off on select TV + Soundbar combinations
•Instant Cashback of up to ₹15,000 on selected models
•Free SA-RS8 Rear Speaker with the purchase of the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 + Subwoofers
CategoryModelOffer Price (in Rs)Cashback (if any) in Rs
SoundbarHT-S20R 14,990 /- -
SoundbarHT-S40R 23,990 /- 2,000 /-
SoundbarHT-S60 47,990 /- 2,000 /-
SoundbarHT-B600 36,990 /- 2,000 /-
SoundbarHT-A8000 84,990 /- 8,000 /-
SoundbarHT-A9000 115,990 /- 10,000
SoundbarHT-A9M2 174,990 /- 10,000/-
SoundbarHT-S500RF 32,990 /- -
SoundbarHT-B500 27,990 /- 2,790/-
SoundbarHT-A7100+SW8+RS8 99,980 /- 6,000/-
SoundbarHT-A8 164,990 /- 15,000/-
SoundbarHT-S100F 8,990 /- 500/-
Offers on Party Speakers & BT Speakers
This Diwali, turn up the festive vibes with powerful music and electrifying beats. Enjoy exciting Diwali offers on the purchase of Sony Party Speakers and make every celebration more energetic, vibrant and unforgettable.
•Free Wireless Dual Mic with the purchase of the ULT900/ULT900AC Party Speaker
CategoryModelOffer Price (in Rs)Cashback (if any in Rs)
Party SpeakerSRS-XV800 35,990/- 3,599/-
Party SpeakerSRS-XV500 24,990 /- 2,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT900/CE12 78,990/- 5,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT9000 AC 63,990 /- 5,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT1000 74,990 /- 6,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT700 49,990 /- 4,990 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT500 34,990 /- 3,000 /-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT10 7,990 /- 500 /-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT30 12,990 /- 1,290 /-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT50 21,990 /- 2,190/-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT70 32,990 /- 3,000 /-
Festive Offers on Sony Personal Audio Product
Sony India is also offering festive savings across select personal audio products, including headphones and truly wireless earbuds, giving consumers more ways to enjoy music, entertainment and everyday listening. Offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions and while stocks last.
CategoryModelOffer Price (in Rs.)Cashback (if any in Rs)
HeadphonesWH-1000XX54,990/--
HeadphonesWH-1000XM635,990/-1,000/-
HeadphonesWH-1000XM522,990/--
HeadphonesWH-CH720N6,990/-1,000/-
HeadphonesWH-CH5202,990/-1,000/-
HeadphonesWI-OE6109,990/--
TWSWF-1000XM626,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-1000XM514,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-LS910N13,990/-2,000/-
TWSWF-LC90015,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-C710N6,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-C710NSA6,990/-1,500/-
TWSWF-C5103,990/-1,000/-
GamingWH-G910N22,990/--
GamingWH-G50011,990/--
GamingMDR-G3004,490/-1,000/-
GamingMDR-G600₹15,590₹2,000
GamingWF-G700N₹15,990₹3,000
GamingIER-G900₹9,990₹1,000
GamingKBD-G90022,990/--
GamingMSE-G50011,990/--
GamingMPD-D7002,990/--
GamingMPD-F9005,990/-
ProMDR-MV124,990/--
ProC-8039,990/--
Festive Offers on Sony Lenses
This festive season, Sony India is also offering exciting offers across camera products which includes its ILC, Cinema Pro line, Lens and DSC products, giving photographers and content enthusiasts an opportunity to upgrade their creative gears during this festive season.
Sony India’s festive offers are currently live and will last till 31st of October 2026. Consumers can now avail special prices across select Sony cameras, along with attractive bundled benefits on some of the brand’s popular camera models. The offers are designed to make advanced imaging technology more accessible while enabling consumers to capture and create memorable moments with their loved ones, this festive season.
CategoryModelMRP (in Rs)Offer Price (in Rs)Discount on MRP price (in Rs)
ILCILCE-7SM3₹348,4902,98,990/-49,500/-
ILCILCE-7RM4A₹297,9902,09,990/-88,000/-
ILCILCE-7RM3A₹204,9901,54,990/-50,000/-
ILCZV-E1L₹253,4901,98,990/-54,500/-
ILCZV-E1₹223,4901,79,990/-43,500/-
ILCILCE-7M4M₹225,4901,83,990/-41,500/-
ILCILCE-7M4₹210,9901,70,990/-40,000/-
ILCILCE-7CM2L₹253,4902,06,990/-46,500/-
ILCILCE-7C M2₹223,4901,79,990/-43,500/-
ILCILCE-7M3M₹161,4901,31,490/-30,000/-
ILCILCE-7M3₹146,4901,17,490/-29,500/-
LensSEL100400GM₹233,9901,97,490/-36,500/-
LensSEL50F12GM₹233,4901,97,490/-36,000/-
LensSEL70200GM₹208,9901,66,490/-42,500/-
LensSEL1635GM₹196,9901,55,490/-41,500/-
LensSEL35F14GM₹168,4901,25,490/-43,000/-
LensSEL2470GM₹167,490₹116,990₹50,500
LensSEL14F18GM₹165,990137,990/-28,000/-
LensSEL50F14GM₹152,9901,21,490/-31,500/-
LensSEL24F14GM₹140,4901,15,490/-25,000/-
LensSEL85F14GM₹131,99093,490/-38,500
LensSEL200600G₹181,4901,44,490/-37,000/-
LensSEL1625G₹127,4901,04,490/-23,000/-
LensSEL2450G₹119,49097,490/-22,000/-
LensSEL35F14Z₹90,99074,990/-16,000/-
LensSEL20F18G₹91,49072,990/-18,500/-
LensSEL70350G₹82,49064,990/-17,500/-
LensSEL55F18Z₹70,49054,490/-16,000/-
LensSEL90M28G₹67,99052,990/-15,000/-
LensSEL35F18F₹60,99045,990/-15,000/-
LensSEL85F18₹56,99042,490/-14,500/-
LensSEL11F18₹50,99037,990/-13,000/-
LensSELP18105G₹48,49036,990/-11,500/-
LensSEL35F18₹42,49031,990/-10,500/-
CproILME-FX3A₹405,990349,990/-46,000/-
CproILME-FX2₹309,9902,69,990/-40,000/-
CproILME-FX30B₹181,9901,61,990/-20,000/-
CproILME-FX30₹201,9901,81,990/-20,000/-
DSCZV-1M2₹88,99077,990/-11,000/-
DSCZV-1F₹51,99043,990/-8,000/-
Special Bundle Consumer Offers on Select Sony Cameras
Sony India is also offering exclusive festive bundle benefits on select cameras, enabling creators and professionals to get more value with every purchase.
•Consumers can get Sony products worth Rs. 43,780/- on purchase of ILCE-7SM3/ILCE-7RM5/ILME-FX3A, including an additional CFexpress Type A Memory Card CEA-G240T worth Rs. 37,490/- and an additional Battery NP-FZ100 worth Rs. 6,290/-
•Consumers can get Sony products worth Rs. 10,490/- on purchase of ILCE-7RM6, including an additional Battery NP-SA100 worth Rs. 10,490/-
•Consumers can get Sony products worth Rs. 6,290/- on purchase of all variants of ILCE-1M2 / ILCE-7M5M / ILCE-7M5 / ILCE-7M4M / ILCE-7M4 / ILCE-7M3M / ILCE-7M3 / ILME-FX30 / FX30B, including an additional Battery NP-FZ100 worth Rs. 6,290/-
The offers span different ways consumers use technology every day, whether they are setting up their home entertainment space, listening to music on the go or pursuing photography and content creation. These limited-period offers are available through Sony's online and offline channels, which are subject to applicable terms and conditions and while stocks last.
Commenting on the festive offers, Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director at Sony India, said, ““We are expecting a strong festive season this year, with overall value growth of around 15 to 20%. We see good momentum across our key categories, supported by our premium portfolio, new launches and strong consumer propositions. In television, we expect healthy value growth, led by our BRAVIA True RGB premium line-up and continued consumer interest in super larger screen sizes such as the 115” BRAVIA 9 II, along with the 100” BRAVIA 3 II. Imaging is looking particularly strong, and we expect more than 30% growth overall.
Our strong full-frame line-up, G Master lenses and Cinema Line products continue to see good demand, and attractive consumer offers during the festive period will further support the category. In Audio category, we expect strong growth, particularly in headphones, soundbars and party speakers. We have a strong new line-up, and the upcoming launch of our new ULT series by mid-October will further strengthen the category going into the festive season. We are also supporting consumers with attractive propositions such as home theatre combo offers and finance options to make the purchase convenient. Overall, we are entering the festive season with a strong portfolio across categories, backed by new technology, premium products and attractive consumer value.”
Offers on BRAVIA Televisions
With Sony’s “Cinema is Coming Home” philosophy, BRAVIA brings the cinematic experience into the living rooms through exceptional picture quality, immersive sound and a connected home entertainment ecosystem. This festive season, consumers can upgrade their movie nights and festive gatherings with attractive offers on select BRAVIA televisions.
With a range of screen sizes and advanced technologies designed for an immersive viewing experience, BRAVIA is designed to
bring the magic of cinema to your drawing rooms. Consumers can avail the following festive benefits:
DIWALI Offers on Select Sony BRAVIA TVs
•3-Year Warranty on select Sony BRAVIA televisions
•Instant Cashback of up to ₹50,000 on select purchases
•1 EMI Free on eligible models and select payment options
•EMIs starting from ₹2,995 on eligible purchases
•TV + Soundbar Combo Offers with savings of up to ₹94,990 on select combinations
Offer starts 1st October 2026 till 16th November 2026. Offer applicable across India Except Kerela.
Festive Offers on Sony Audio Products
From music-filled gatherings and energetic house parties to memorable movie nights with family and friends, Sony’s premium audio range brings more excitement to every Diwali celebration. This Diwali, enjoy exclusive festive offers on select Sony Soundbars, Party Speakers, Headphones, Truly Wireless Headphones, and INZONE products, and make every celebration more immersive, powerful, and unforgettable with Sony.
Offers on Soundbars
•Up to ₹15,000 off on select TV + Soundbar combinations
•Instant Cashback of up to ₹15,000 on selected models
•Free SA-RS8 Rear Speaker with the purchase of the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 + Subwoofers
CategoryModelOffer Price (in Rs)Cashback (if any) in Rs
SoundbarHT-S20R 14,990 /- -
SoundbarHT-S40R 23,990 /- 2,000 /-
SoundbarHT-S60 47,990 /- 2,000 /-
SoundbarHT-B600 36,990 /- 2,000 /-
SoundbarHT-A8000 84,990 /- 8,000 /-
SoundbarHT-A9000 115,990 /- 10,000
SoundbarHT-A9M2 174,990 /- 10,000/-
SoundbarHT-S500RF 32,990 /- -
SoundbarHT-B500 27,990 /- 2,790/-
SoundbarHT-A7100+SW8+RS8 99,980 /- 6,000/-
SoundbarHT-A8 164,990 /- 15,000/-
SoundbarHT-S100F 8,990 /- 500/-
Offers on Party Speakers & BT Speakers
This Diwali, turn up the festive vibes with powerful music and electrifying beats. Enjoy exciting Diwali offers on the purchase of Sony Party Speakers and make every celebration more energetic, vibrant and unforgettable.
•Free Wireless Dual Mic with the purchase of the ULT900/ULT900AC Party Speaker
CategoryModelOffer Price (in Rs)Cashback (if any in Rs)
Party SpeakerSRS-XV800 35,990/- 3,599/-
Party SpeakerSRS-XV500 24,990 /- 2,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT900/CE12 78,990/- 5,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT9000 AC 63,990 /- 5,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT1000 74,990 /- 6,000 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT700 49,990 /- 4,990 /-
Party SpeakerSRS-ULT500 34,990 /- 3,000 /-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT10 7,990 /- 500 /-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT30 12,990 /- 1,290 /-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT50 21,990 /- 2,190/-
BT SpeakerSRS-ULT70 32,990 /- 3,000 /-
Festive Offers on Sony Personal Audio Product
Sony India is also offering festive savings across select personal audio products, including headphones and truly wireless earbuds, giving consumers more ways to enjoy music, entertainment and everyday listening. Offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions and while stocks last.
CategoryModelOffer Price (in Rs.)Cashback (if any in Rs)
HeadphonesWH-1000XX54,990/--
HeadphonesWH-1000XM635,990/-1,000/-
HeadphonesWH-1000XM522,990/--
HeadphonesWH-CH720N6,990/-1,000/-
HeadphonesWH-CH5202,990/-1,000/-
HeadphonesWI-OE6109,990/--
TWSWF-1000XM626,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-1000XM514,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-LS910N13,990/-2,000/-
TWSWF-LC90015,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-C710N6,990/-1,000/-
TWSWF-C710NSA6,990/-1,500/-
TWSWF-C5103,990/-1,000/-
GamingWH-G910N22,990/--
GamingWH-G50011,990/--
GamingMDR-G3004,490/-1,000/-
GamingMDR-G600₹15,590₹2,000
GamingWF-G700N₹15,990₹3,000
GamingIER-G900₹9,990₹1,000
GamingKBD-G90022,990/--
GamingMSE-G50011,990/--
GamingMPD-D7002,990/--
GamingMPD-F9005,990/-
ProMDR-MV124,990/--
ProC-8039,990/--
Festive Offers on Sony Lenses
This festive season, Sony India is also offering exciting offers across camera products which includes its ILC, Cinema Pro line, Lens and DSC products, giving photographers and content enthusiasts an opportunity to upgrade their creative gears during this festive season.
Sony India’s festive offers are currently live and will last till 31st of October 2026. Consumers can now avail special prices across select Sony cameras, along with attractive bundled benefits on some of the brand’s popular camera models. The offers are designed to make advanced imaging technology more accessible while enabling consumers to capture and create memorable moments with their loved ones, this festive season.
CategoryModelMRP (in Rs)Offer Price (in Rs)Discount on MRP price (in Rs)
ILCILCE-7SM3₹348,4902,98,990/-49,500/-
ILCILCE-7RM4A₹297,9902,09,990/-88,000/-
ILCILCE-7RM3A₹204,9901,54,990/-50,000/-
ILCZV-E1L₹253,4901,98,990/-54,500/-
ILCZV-E1₹223,4901,79,990/-43,500/-
ILCILCE-7M4M₹225,4901,83,990/-41,500/-
ILCILCE-7M4₹210,9901,70,990/-40,000/-
ILCILCE-7CM2L₹253,4902,06,990/-46,500/-
ILCILCE-7C M2₹223,4901,79,990/-43,500/-
ILCILCE-7M3M₹161,4901,31,490/-30,000/-
ILCILCE-7M3₹146,4901,17,490/-29,500/-
LensSEL100400GM₹233,9901,97,490/-36,500/-
LensSEL50F12GM₹233,4901,97,490/-36,000/-
LensSEL70200GM₹208,9901,66,490/-42,500/-
LensSEL1635GM₹196,9901,55,490/-41,500/-
LensSEL35F14GM₹168,4901,25,490/-43,000/-
LensSEL2470GM₹167,490₹116,990₹50,500
LensSEL14F18GM₹165,990137,990/-28,000/-
LensSEL50F14GM₹152,9901,21,490/-31,500/-
LensSEL24F14GM₹140,4901,15,490/-25,000/-
LensSEL85F14GM₹131,99093,490/-38,500
LensSEL200600G₹181,4901,44,490/-37,000/-
LensSEL1625G₹127,4901,04,490/-23,000/-
LensSEL2450G₹119,49097,490/-22,000/-
LensSEL35F14Z₹90,99074,990/-16,000/-
LensSEL20F18G₹91,49072,990/-18,500/-
LensSEL70350G₹82,49064,990/-17,500/-
LensSEL55F18Z₹70,49054,490/-16,000/-
LensSEL90M28G₹67,99052,990/-15,000/-
LensSEL35F18F₹60,99045,990/-15,000/-
LensSEL85F18₹56,99042,490/-14,500/-
LensSEL11F18₹50,99037,990/-13,000/-
LensSELP18105G₹48,49036,990/-11,500/-
LensSEL35F18₹42,49031,990/-10,500/-
CproILME-FX3A₹405,990349,990/-46,000/-
CproILME-FX2₹309,9902,69,990/-40,000/-
CproILME-FX30B₹181,9901,61,990/-20,000/-
CproILME-FX30₹201,9901,81,990/-20,000/-
DSCZV-1M2₹88,99077,990/-11,000/-
DSCZV-1F₹51,99043,990/-8,000/-
Special Bundle Consumer Offers on Select Sony Cameras
Sony India is also offering exclusive festive bundle benefits on select cameras, enabling creators and professionals to get more value with every purchase.
•Consumers can get Sony products worth Rs. 43,780/- on purchase of ILCE-7SM3/ILCE-7RM5/ILME-FX3A, including an additional CFexpress Type A Memory Card CEA-G240T worth Rs. 37,490/- and an additional Battery NP-FZ100 worth Rs. 6,290/-
•Consumers can get Sony products worth Rs. 10,490/- on purchase of ILCE-7RM6, including an additional Battery NP-SA100 worth Rs. 10,490/-
•Consumers can get Sony products worth Rs. 6,290/- on purchase of all variants of ILCE-1M2 / ILCE-7M5M / ILCE-7M5 / ILCE-7M4M / ILCE-7M4 / ILCE-7M3M / ILCE-7M3 / ILME-FX30 / FX30B, including an additional Battery NP-FZ100 worth Rs. 6,290/-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment