Resonia Commissions Two Transmission Projects in Rajasthan, Creating 9 GW of Power Evacuation Capacity
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 October 2026: Resonia Ltd., a leading power transmission infrastructure company, has commissioned two transmission projects in Rajasthan through its Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Limited (F3BTL) and Beawar Transmission Limited (BTL). Together, the projects create 9 GW of power evacuation capacity, supporting the transmission and integration of renewable energy generated across Rajasthan into the national grid.
The projects form part of the transmission infrastructure being developed to support Rajasthan’s growing renewable energy capacity and facilitate reliable power transfer across the state and to the wider grid.
Commenting on the development, Prashant Sinha, CEO, Resonia, said, “Rajasthan is emerging as a major renewable energy generation hub, and transmission capacity is critical to enabling the efficient evacuation of this power. With the commissioning of these projects, Resonia has added 9 GW of evacuation capacity across the Fatehgarh-Beawar corridor. These projects also reflect our focus on technology-led execution and efficient project delivery across challenging terrains.”
Project Details:
Beawar Transmission Limited (BTL)
BTL has been commissioned on 23 rd Sept 2025 with a 4.5 GW power evacuation capacity and comprises transmission and grid-balancing infrastructure connecting the Fatehgarh renewable energy complex with Beawar and the wider national grid. Designed to manage renewable variability while maintaining grid stability, BTL also leveraged mechanisation to accelerate execution and reduce risk.
Key project details include:
•765 kV double-circuit Fatehgarh-Beawar transmission line
•838 cKM of transmission corridor
•3,000 MVA, 765/400 kV AIS substation at Beawar
•Two LILO (Line-In-Line-Out) connections to improve network flexibility
•±600 MVAR STATCOM at Fatehgarh III for real-time voltage control and grid stability
•Corridor passing through Jaisalmer, Barmer, Balotra, Jodhpur Gramin, Pali and Beawar
Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Limited (F3BTL)
F3BTL was commissioned in March 2026 and provides 4.5 GW of power evacuation capacity.
Key details include:
•765 kV double-circuit Fatehgarh-3 to Beawar transmission line
•Two 765 kV line bays at Fatehgarh
•635 cKM transmission corridor
•Corridor passing through Jaisalmer, Barmer, Balotra, Jodhpur Gramin, Pali, Beawar and Ajmer
Both projects were executed across Rajasthan’s desert terrain, with Resonia deploying technology-led construction practices including drone-based conductor stringing using Infravision technology, crane-assisted tower erection and route optimisation to improve execution efficiency and reduce environmental disruption.
With these projects, Resonia continues to support the development of transmission infrastructure required to connect Rajasthan’s renewable energy generation capacity with the national grid.
The projects form part of the transmission infrastructure being developed to support Rajasthan’s growing renewable energy capacity and facilitate reliable power transfer across the state and to the wider grid.
Commenting on the development, Prashant Sinha, CEO, Resonia, said, “Rajasthan is emerging as a major renewable energy generation hub, and transmission capacity is critical to enabling the efficient evacuation of this power. With the commissioning of these projects, Resonia has added 9 GW of evacuation capacity across the Fatehgarh-Beawar corridor. These projects also reflect our focus on technology-led execution and efficient project delivery across challenging terrains.”
Project Details:
Beawar Transmission Limited (BTL)
BTL has been commissioned on 23 rd Sept 2025 with a 4.5 GW power evacuation capacity and comprises transmission and grid-balancing infrastructure connecting the Fatehgarh renewable energy complex with Beawar and the wider national grid. Designed to manage renewable variability while maintaining grid stability, BTL also leveraged mechanisation to accelerate execution and reduce risk.
Key project details include:
•765 kV double-circuit Fatehgarh-Beawar transmission line
•838 cKM of transmission corridor
•3,000 MVA, 765/400 kV AIS substation at Beawar
•Two LILO (Line-In-Line-Out) connections to improve network flexibility
•±600 MVAR STATCOM at Fatehgarh III for real-time voltage control and grid stability
•Corridor passing through Jaisalmer, Barmer, Balotra, Jodhpur Gramin, Pali and Beawar
Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Limited (F3BTL)
F3BTL was commissioned in March 2026 and provides 4.5 GW of power evacuation capacity.
Key details include:
•765 kV double-circuit Fatehgarh-3 to Beawar transmission line
•Two 765 kV line bays at Fatehgarh
•635 cKM transmission corridor
•Corridor passing through Jaisalmer, Barmer, Balotra, Jodhpur Gramin, Pali, Beawar and Ajmer
Both projects were executed across Rajasthan’s desert terrain, with Resonia deploying technology-led construction practices including drone-based conductor stringing using Infravision technology, crane-assisted tower erection and route optimisation to improve execution efficiency and reduce environmental disruption.
With these projects, Resonia continues to support the development of transmission infrastructure required to connect Rajasthan’s renewable energy generation capacity with the national grid.
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