Azerbaijan Ratifies Alliance Pact And $200M Fund Deal With Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified several documents signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, which were submitted for consideration at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Draft law on the approval of the "Agreement on Alliance Relations between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic"

The "Agreement on Alliance Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" was signed on July 31, 2026, in Cholpon-Ata by the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The purpose of the agreement is to elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level based on the principles of mutual respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the parties.

The agreement consists of 21 articles.

Under the agreement, the parties reaffirm their commitments not to participate in any blocs directed against each other and to refrain from activities that could harm their strategic partnership and alliance relations.

The parties will cooperate in the field of foreign policy and hold consultations on international issues of mutual interest.

The agreement stipulates that the parties will deepen cooperation in military and military-technical fields, including the training and development of personnel and specialists, taking into account their international obligations and national legislation, in order to ensure security, peace and stability.

The sides will also promote deeper parliamentary cooperation through friendship groups and within international inter-parliamentary organizations of which they are members.

The agreement also covers cooperation in areas such as energy, renewable energy, transport, logistics, high technologies, digital development, agriculture, tourism, trade, economy, investment, science, education, culture, sports and arts.

Expressing concern over international terrorism, extremism, separatism and other security threats, the parties agreed to further develop cooperation in combating these challenges.

Amendments and additions to the agreement may be introduced by mutual consent of the parties and formalized through separate protocols, which will constitute an integral part of the agreement.

Any disagreements arising during the implementation of the agreement will be resolved through negotiations and consultations.

The agreement will enter into force on the date of receipt of the final written notification from the parties regarding its ratification through diplomatic channels.

Draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on International Road Transport"

The "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on International Road Transport" was signed in Cholpon-Ata on July 31, 2026.

The agreement aims to further develop road transport links between the parties, facilitate transit through their territories and simplify transportation procedures. It regulates relations related to the transportation of passengers and cargo.

The document consists of 24 articles. Under the agreement, regular and irregular road transportation of passengers and cargo may be carried out both within the territories of the two states and in transit through them, using vehicles registered in either country and operating on roads open to international traffic.

Regular passenger bus services will be organized based on prior coordination between the competent authorities of the parties. Proposals submitted to the other side must include information on the carrier, route, schedule, tariffs, stops, and the planned duration and frequency of services. Permits issued by the competent authorities are required for irregular passenger bus transportation.

Cargo transportation between the parties, in transit through their territories or to third countries, will be carried out using registered freight vehicles based on permits issued by the competent authorities. Special permits will be required for the transportation of hazardous, heavy and oversized cargo. However, permits will not be required for certain types of shipments, including postal items, human remains and ashes, and theatrical scenery.

Under the agreement, border, customs, veterinary, phytosanitary and sanitary controls will be carried out on a priority basis for the transportation of seriously ill patients, regular passenger bus services, animals and perishable goods.

The provisions of the agreement do not prevent the introduction of restrictions on transit transportation that may pose a threat to the national security of either party.

The parties agreed to establish a Joint Commission to oversee the implementation of the agreement and resolve issues arising in the field of international road transport.

Any disagreements regarding the interpretation or implementation of the agreement will be resolved through negotiations and consultations.

Amendments and additions to the agreement may be introduced by mutual consent of the parties and formalized through separate protocols, which will constitute an integral part of the document.

Draft law on the approval of the "Second Supplementary Agreement to the Agreement dated October 11, 2022, between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund"

The "Second Supplementary Agreement on Amendments to the Agreement dated October 11, 2022, between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund" was signed in Cholpon-Ata on July 31, 2026.

The agreement aims to increase the authorized capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund in order to expand investment cooperation between the two states and finance joint investment projects.

Under the amendment, the authorized capital of the fund, previously set at $100 million under Article 4 of the agreement and Clause 2 of Article 6 of the fund's charter, has been increased to $200 million.

The supplementary agreement forms an integral part of the original agreement and will cease to be effective on the date the agreement is terminated.

Following discussions, all three draft laws were put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.