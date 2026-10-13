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I Hope Azerbaijani Investors Will Invest More In Our Country In The Future - President Of Laos


Date: 2026-10-13 05:01:39

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. I hope that Azerbaijani investors will make more investments in Laos in the future, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said in a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He expressed hope that trade would expand, more tourists would visit, and cultural exchanges would take place.

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Trend News Agency

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