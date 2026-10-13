I Am Witnessing Azerbaijan's Development - President Thongloun Sisoulith
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. I was in Baku 44 years ago, and today I am here once again. I am witnessing the rapid development of Baku and the progress Azerbaijan has made as a nation, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said in a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's correspondent reports.
Referring to the changes in Azerbaijan, Thongloun Sisoulith added:“I could barely recognize the Azerbaijan I visited 44 years ago.”
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