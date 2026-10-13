Azerbaijan Parliament Ratifies Non-Aligned Youth Body Host Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the Host Country Agreement regarding the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO), which was submitted for consideration at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

During the session, it was noted that the purpose of the agreement, signed in Baku on September 10, 2026, is to create conditions for the NAMYO Secretariat to effectively perform its functions and duties in Azerbaijan, define its legal status, privileges and immunities, and regulate relations between the Government of Azerbaijan and the organization.

The agreement consists of a preamble and 12 articles. The preamble refers to the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Network, the creation of the Youth Organization based on the Shusha Declaration adopted in 2022, and the provisions of its Statute, which stipulate that its headquarters be located in Baku.

The document establishes the Secretariat's status as a legal entity, granting it the right to conclude contracts, acquire and dispose of movable and immovable property (excluding land), and initiate legal proceedings. It also defines the inviolability of the Secretariat's premises, property, archives and documents, as well as the privileges and immunities of its staff members in relation to the performance of their official duties. These privileges and immunities are granted to staff members to enable them to perform their functions and not for their personal benefit.

The agreement provides for the Secretariat's exemption from taxes, customs duties and related charges on goods imported or exported for official use. It also grants the Secretariat the right to hold currency, maintain foreign currency accounts, transfer funds and convert currencies. Certain privileges do not apply to staff members who are citizens of Azerbaijan or permanent residents of the country.

The Government of Azerbaijan undertakes to provide the Secretariat with suitable premises, extend the necessary financial support for its operations and ensure appropriate living conditions for its staff members. The annual financial contribution allocated from the state budget is capped at 877,114 manat ($515,950). The Secretariat submits its projected annual budget to the Government, and the allocated financial contribution is transferred to its bank account no later than March 1 of each year. Responsibility for maintaining the premises and covering utility expenses rests with the Secretariat.

The document also establishes procedures for issuing visas free of charge to staff members and their family members entering Azerbaijan for official purposes, providing accreditation cards to relevant individuals, and notifying the Government of changes in personnel.

The agreement enters into force on the date the organization receives official notification from the Government confirming the completion of internal procedures required for its implementation. Amendments to the agreement may be made through separate protocols upon mutual consent of the parties. Any disputes arising from its interpretation or application will be resolved through negotiations between the parties.

The draft law on the approval of the "Host Country Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization regarding the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization" was adopted in a single reading following discussions.