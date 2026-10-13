KEGOC Sets About $49M Dividend Payout For H1 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company) has announced the upcoming dividend payment on its ordinary shares for the first half of 2026 following the decision made at its extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 8, 2026.

According to the company's publication, the total amount of funds allocated for dividend payments to shareholders will reach 22.368 billion tenge ($49.56 million). The dividend per ordinary share has been set at 81.25 tenge ($0.18).

Dividend payouts are scheduled to commence on November 1, 2026.

“Dividends will be paid in cash within ninety (90) calendar days from the date of this decision by non-cash transfer to the bank accounts of shareholders through the payment agent, Central Securities Depository JSC”, KEGOC said.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan of 1 USD = KZT 451.31, as of October 13.

KEGOC is the national operator of Kazakhstan's unified power system and main electricity grids. In 2025, the company recorded a 3.8% increase in electricity consumption to 124.6 billion kWh, while electricity generation rose by 4.4% to 123.1 billion kWh. Peak consumption was recorded on December 18, reaching 17,724 MW, further highlighting the growing load on the power system. Peak generation amounted to 17,273 MW, up 7% year-on-year.