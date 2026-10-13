Global Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 3.1 Billion As Cancer Research Drives 8.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights reveal growth opportunities, new revenue streams, competitive strategies, and key trends, with North America leading the market.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 3.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by sustained demand across gene expression studies, protein production, therapeutic delivery, cancer research, and broader biomedical research applications.

North America led the global transfection reagents and equipment market in 2025, accounting for 38.2% of total revenue. The region's market position reflects its established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, extensive academic research infrastructure, and continued investment in advanced life sciences technologies. The report also evaluates market developments across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, providing regional and country-level revenue forecasts and trend analysis.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and assesses industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage is organized by product, method, application, end use, and region.

Product Outlook



Reagents Equipment

Method Outlook



Electroporation

Liposomes

Particle Bombardment

Microinjection

Adenoviral Vectors

Calcium Phosphate

DEAE-dextran

Magnetic Beads

Activated Dendrimers Laserfection

Application Outlook



Gene Expression Studies

Protein Production

Transgenic Models

Therapeutic Delivery

Cancer Research Biomedical Research

End Use Outlook



Academic And Research Institutes Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Regional Outlook

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive market intelligence for organizations evaluating opportunities in transfection reagents and equipment. It examines revenue performance across major segments and regions, highlights the market presence of key participants, and identifies trends expected to influence future growth. These insights can support investment planning, portfolio development, market entry assessment, and long-term business strategy.



Comprehensive market analysis: Detailed assessment of market performance across products, methods, applications, end users, regions, and countries.

Competitive landscape: Evaluation of key market participants, competitive positioning, and market share dynamics.

Growth outlook: Analysis of emerging opportunities, industry drivers, and developments shaping demand through 2033.

Revenue forecasts: Segment-level and regional projections designed to support market assessment and resource allocation.

Strategic recommendations: Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue streams and inform business decisions. Innovation tracking: Coverage of product developments that may affect competition and future market direction.

By combining historical analysis with forecasts through 2033, the report enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, investors, and other industry stakeholders to assess growth prospects and competitive conditions. Its structured analysis offers a clear view of the global transfection reagents and equipment market, including high-potential applications, evolving technology methods, regional opportunities, and factors influencing commercial strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product Segment

1.1.1.2. Method Segment

1.1.1.3. Application Segment

1.1.1.4. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objective

1.4.1. Objective 1

1.4.2. Objective 2

1.4.3. Objective 3

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The Internal Database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.10. List of Secondary Sources

1.11. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Ongoing R&D in Cancer Management

3.3.2. Developments in Transfection Technologies Such as Nucleofection and Magnetofection

3.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1. Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.5. Product Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Reagents

4.2.1. Reagents Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Equipment

4.3.1. Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Method Business Analysis

5.1. Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Method Movement Analysis

5.2. Electroporation

5.2.1. Electroporation Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Liposomes

5.3.1. Liposomes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Particle Bombardment

5.4.1. Particle Bombardment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Microinjection

5.5.1. Microinjection Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Adenoviral Vectors

5.6.1. Adenoviral Vectors Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Calcium Phosphate

5.7.1. Calcium Phosphate Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. DEAE-dextran

5.8.1. DEAE-dextran Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.9. Magnetic Beads

5.9.1. Magnetic Beads Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.10. Activated Dendrimers

5.10.1. Activated Dendrimers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.11. Laserfection

5.11.1. Laserfection Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2. Gene Expression Studies

6.2.1. Gene Expression Studies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Protein Production

6.3.1. Protein Production Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Transgenic Models

6.4.1. Transgenic Models Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Therapeutic Delivery

6.5.1. Therapeutic Delivery Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Cancer Research

6.6.1. Cancer Research Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. Biomedical Research

6.7.1. Biomedical Research Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis

7.1. Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.2. Academic and Research Institutes

7.2.1. Academic and Research Institutes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Share by Region, 2022 & 2033

8.2. North America

8.2.1. SWOT Analysis

8.2.2. North America Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.2.3. U.S.

8.2.3.1. U.S. Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.2.4. Canada

8.2.4.1. Canada Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.2.5. Mexico

8.2.5.1. Mexico Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. SWOT Analysis

8.3.2. Europe Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. UK

8.3.3.1. UK Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. Germany

8.3.4.1. Germany Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.5. France

8.3.5.1. France Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.6. Italy

8.3.6.1. Italy Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.7. Spain

8.3.7.1. Spain Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.8. Denmark

8.3.8.1. Denmark Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.9. Sweden

8.3.9.1. Sweden Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.10. Norway

8.3.10.1. Norway Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. SWOT Analysis

8.4.2. Asia Pacific Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.3.1. Japan Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.4. China

8.4.4.1. China Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.5. India

8.4.5.1. India Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.6. Australia

8.4.6.1. Australia Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.7. Thailand

8.4.7.1. Thailand Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.8. South Korea

8.4.8.1. South Korea Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. SWOT Analysis

8.5.2. Latin America Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.3. Brazil

8.5.3.1. Brazil Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.4. Argentina

8.5.4.1. Argentina Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. MEA

8.6.1. SWOT Analysis

8.6.2. MEA Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.3.1. South Africa Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.4. Saudi Arabia

8.6.4.1. Saudi Arabia Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.5. UAE

8.6.5.1. UAE Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.6. Kuwait

8.6.6.1. Kuwait Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

9.4.2. Promega Corporation

9.4.3. Lonza

9.4.4. QIAGEN

9.4.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.4.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

9.4.7. Merck KGaA

9.4.8. OriGene Technologies Inc

9.4.9. MaxCyte, Inc

9.4.10. POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION

9.4.11. Horizon Discovery Ltd.

9.4.12. PromoCell GmbH.

List of Tables [94]

List of Figures [68]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Lonza

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies Inc.

MaxCyte, Inc.

POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION

Horizon Discovery Ltd. PromoCell GmbH.

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