Global Oncology Clinical Decision Support Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI And Precision Oncology Fuel 12.6% CAGR And A USD 2.33 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through AI/ML, cloud SaaS, genomic interpretation, EHR integration and strategic partnerships, while targeting high-potential Asia-Pacific adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Clinical Decision Support Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology clinical decision support market is estimated at USD 0.71 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The report examines market dynamics, technological developments, competitive strategies, adoption patterns, and growth opportunities across products & services, solution types, applications, end users, and major geographic regions.

Market expansion is being driven by the rising global cancer burden, increasing adoption of precision oncology, and growing use of biomarker-guided therapies, companion diagnostics, immunotherapies, and targeted treatments. As cancer care becomes more data-intensive, healthcare providers are implementing oncology clinical decision support solutions to analyze clinical records, genomic data, pathology results, imaging findings, biomarkers, and therapeutic evidence. These capabilities support treatment selection, clinical trial matching, medication management, risk assessment, and long-term care planning.

Market Dynamics

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning, predictive analytics, natural language processing (NLP), cloud computing, and multi-omics analytics are strengthening the capabilities of oncology decision support platforms. Integration with electronic health records (EHRs), laboratory information systems (LIS), pathology platforms, radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), molecular diagnostics platforms, and hospital information systems (HIS) is also improving workflow efficiency and multidisciplinary care coordination.

Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy technologies, molecular profiling, companion diagnostics, and biomarker testing are creating substantial demand for genomic interpretation and precision oncology software. Cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment is further supporting scalability, interoperability, remote access, and continuous clinical knowledge updates.

Market adoption may be affected by high implementation costs, legacy healthcare IT integration challenges, data privacy requirements, cybersecurity risks, regulatory complexity, limited interoperability, and concerns regarding algorithm transparency. Healthcare organizations must also address physician acceptance, alert fatigue, workflow alignment, and ongoing clinical validation.

Segment Outlook

By product & service, software represents the largest market segment, supported by growing demand for AI-powered treatment recommendation platforms, genomic interpretation tools, clinical pathway management systems, and precision oncology applications. Services are expected to record strong growth as hospitals and cancer centers seek implementation, integration, customization, consulting, training, maintenance, cloud migration, and technical support.

By solution type, knowledge-based systems retain a significant market share because of their established role in guideline-driven treatment recommendations and clinical protocol standardization. AI/ML-based solutions are projected to expand at the fastest rate as healthcare providers increase their use of predictive analytics, medical imaging analysis, genomic interpretation, real-world evidence, and automated clinical trial matching.

Treatment decision support is the largest application segment, reflecting the increasing complexity of cancer treatment and the need to combine molecular profiles, biomarkers, patient histories, and clinical guidelines. Precision oncology & genomic interpretation is expected to experience the fastest growth, supported by wider adoption of NGS, targeted therapies, companion diagnostics, and molecular testing.

Additional growth opportunities are emerging in clinical pathway management, clinical trial matching, and drug interaction & medication management. These applications help organizations standardize oncology workflows, identify eligible trial participants, optimize medication regimens, reduce adverse events, and improve patient safety.

Hospitals account for the largest end-user share due to investments in integrated cancer care, EHR infrastructure, multidisciplinary treatment planning, and precision medicine programs. Cancer centers and specialty oncology clinics are increasing adoption of advanced genomic testing and AI-powered clinical decision support platforms, while research institutes are using these technologies for biomarker discovery, translational research, and clinical trial development.

Regional Market Performance

North America leads the global market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread EHR adoption, strong genomic testing capabilities, favorable reimbursement conditions, and substantial investment in oncology research and artificial intelligence. The presence of major academic cancer centers and healthcare IT providers further reinforces regional leadership.

Europe is demonstrating sustained growth through digital healthcare investment, precision oncology initiatives, genomic medicine programs, and collaboration among hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth as cancer incidence rises and healthcare infrastructure, precision medicine adoption, genomic testing capacity, and government-supported digitalization expand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present developing opportunities as healthcare systems modernize, cancer screening programs expand, and investment in healthcare information technology increases.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by artificial intelligence capabilities, genomic interpretation expertise, clinical workflow integration, interoperability, cybersecurity, regulatory approvals, and geographic reach. Companies are investing in algorithm accuracy, clinical validation, explainability, scalability, product innovation, and research and development. Strategic collaborations involving hospitals, cancer centers, genomic testing providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, academic organizations, cloud technology companies, and healthcare IT vendors are accelerating commercialization.

Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Health, Elsevier B.V., IBM Corporation, Tempus AI, Inc., Illumina, Inc., ConcertAI, Inc., Flatiron Health, Inc. (Roche), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.).

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and technology trends.

Identifies high-growth products & services, solution types, applications, end users, and regions.

Evaluates AI adoption, precision oncology development, genomic medicine, and healthcare interoperability.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, technological capabilities, strategic initiatives, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, market entry, partnership evaluation, product development, and clinical workflow optimization.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for hospitals, cancer centers, oncology software developers, healthcare IT providers, pharmaceutical companies, genomic testing organizations, research institutions, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders participating in the precision oncology ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Product & Service

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Type

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by Application

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Complexity of Cancer Treatment Pathways and Personalized Medicine

4.2.1.2. Rapid Adoption of EHR/EMR Systems and Foundational Digital Health Infrastructure

4.2.1.3. Government Initiatives and Funding for Precision Oncology and Health IT

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Implementation Costs and Technical Complexity for Smaller Practices

4.2.2.2. Data Privacy and Security Concerns Regarding Sensitive Genomic Information

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Integration of Multi-Omics Data for Superior Clinical Decision Support

4.2.3.2. Expansion of AI-Driven Tools into Rapidly Modernizing Emerging Markets

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Overcoming Physician Skepticism and 'Alert Fatigue' in Clinical Workflows

4.2.4.2. Navigating Complex and Evolving Global Regulatory Landscapes for Medical Software

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Shift Toward Cloud-Based SaaS Models for Scalability and Interoperability

4.2.5.2. Increasing Use of AI to Identify 'Super-Responders' and Predict Adverse Events

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Oncology Clinical Decision Support Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Overview

5.2. Software

5.2.1. On-premise Software

5.2.2. Cloud-based Software (SaaS)

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Consulting & Implementation

5.3.2. Training & Maintenance

6. Global Oncology Clinical Decision Support Market, by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Knowledge-Based CDSS

6.3. Non-Knowledge Based CDSS (AI/ML)

7. Global Oncology Clinical Decision Support Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Diagnosis & Screening Support

7.3. Treatment Planning

7.4. Drug Dosing & Management

7.5. Clinical Trial Matching

7.6. Others

8. Global Oncology Clinical Decision Support Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

8.3. Research Institutes & Academic Centers

8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

9. Global Oncology Clinical Decision Support Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S. (Stats: ~48% Global Market Share)

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany (Stats: Strong Focus on Digital Health and Cancer Research)

9.3.2. U.K. (Stats: NHS Investment in AI for Oncology Care)

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Netherlands

9.3.5. Italy

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China (Stats: Fastest Growth Due to Heavy Investment in AI Healthcare)

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.4. Vendor Market Positioning

10.5. Market Share Analysis, 2025

11. Company Profiles

11.1. IBM Corporation (Merative)

11.2. Oracle Corporation (Cerner)

11.3. Flatiron Health (Roche)

11.4. Tempus

11.5. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

11.6. Siemens Healthineers AG (Varian)

11.7. Philips Healthcare

11.8. Elekta AB

11.9. Epic Systems Corporation

11.10. McKesson Corporation

11.11. Wolters Kluwer Health

11.12. Elsevier (ClinicalKey)

11.13. ZS Associates

11.14. SOPHiA GENETICS

11.15. Syapse

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900