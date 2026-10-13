Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach $3.25 Billion As Minimally Invasive And Outpatient Care Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting minimally invasive BPH devices, outpatient care and Asia-Pacific expansion while investing in innovation, physician training and strategic partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market is projected to grow from USD 1.45 billion in 2026 to USD 3.25 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by an aging male population, the increasing prevalence of BPH, greater awareness of prostate health, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures.

Advances in minimally invasive surgical therapy (MIST), laser-based treatment systems, prostatic urethral lift technologies, water vapor thermal therapy, robotic-assisted interventions, and image-guided procedures are reshaping the BPH treatment landscape. These technologies can improve procedural precision, reduce perioperative risks, shorten catheterization and recovery times, and preserve urinary and sexual function. Favorable clinical evidence and the expansion of specialized urology services are also encouraging healthcare providers to adopt advanced BPH treatment devices.

Market Growth Factors

Technological innovation remains a central driver of the benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market. Medical device manufacturers are investing in laser therapy systems, prostatic urethral lift implants, water vapor thermal therapy platforms, bipolar resection systems, and robotic-assisted surgical technologies. Continued research and development is expected to expand access to next-generation treatment options and improve clinical outcomes across a wider range of patients.

Growth is also being supported by increasing healthcare expenditure, the shift toward outpatient urological procedures, and the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers. Patient preference is moving toward treatments that minimize complications, reduce hospitalization, and enable a faster return to daily activities. Strategic collaborations among manufacturers, hospitals, urology clinics, research institutions, and physician training organizations are helping accelerate commercialization and clinical adoption.

However, high equipment costs, reimbursement variability, stringent regulatory approval requirements, and limited access to urologists trained in newer treatment modalities may restrict adoption. Healthcare providers must also manage capital investment, physician education, patient selection, and the integration of emerging technologies into routine clinical practice. Manufacturers will need to demonstrate safety, procedural efficiency, durable outcomes, and measurable improvements in quality of life while responding to competitive pricing pressures and evolving clinical guidelines.

Product and Procedure Insights

The report evaluates minimally invasive surgical therapy (MIST) devices, laser therapy devices, resection devices, prostatic stents, and other BPH treatment technologies. MIST devices represent a significant market segment because of their ability to relieve symptoms while limiting surgical trauma and reducing hospital stays. Laser therapy devices are gaining adoption due to strong clinical efficacy, lower bleeding risk, and faster postoperative recovery. Resection devices retain an important market position because transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) remains widely used for moderate to severe BPH. Prostatic stents and emerging technologies offer additional opportunities, particularly for high-risk and medically complex patients.

Procedure analysis covers TURP, laser procedures, prostatic urethral lift (PUL), water vapor thermal therapy, prostatic artery embolization (PAE), and other interventions. TURP continues to account for a substantial portion of the market due to its established clinical acceptance. Prostatic urethral lift and water vapor thermal therapy are expected to achieve particularly strong growth as demand increases for procedures that preserve sexual function, limit catheterization, and support faster recovery. Laser procedures are also positioned for sustained adoption as improvements in precision and efficiency broaden their clinical application.

End-user and Regional Outlook

Hospitals hold the largest market share because of their advanced surgical infrastructure, experienced urologists, and high procedural volumes. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to record significant growth as healthcare systems move suitable BPH procedures into lower-cost outpatient settings. Specialty urology clinics will also contribute to market expansion as access to minimally invasive technologies improves.

North America represents a significant share of the global BPH devices market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers. Expanding outpatient surgical services and ongoing technological innovation are expected to reinforce the region's position.

Europe is projected to maintain stable growth as specialized urological care expands and healthcare systems invest in modernization. Adoption of laser-based therapies and minimally invasive surgical technologies will support regional demand, alongside greater emphasis on patient quality of life.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Key factors include a rapidly aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving physician expertise, expanding urology services, and rising adoption of advanced medical technologies in developing economies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer long-term potential as healthcare infrastructure improves, diagnosis rates increase, and collaborations between providers and manufacturers expand access to innovative treatments.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by product innovation, research and development investment, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and physician education programs. Companies are prioritizing treatment systems designed to improve precision, reduce complications, preserve patient function, and deliver durable clinical outcomes.

Key companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medifocus Inc., ProArc Medical Ltd., Urologix, LLC, and Zenflow, Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulatory developments, and reimbursement conditions.

Identifies high-growth product, procedure, end-user, and regional segments.

Examines technology adoption, investment patterns, and commercialization strategies.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, innovation capabilities, regional presence, and strategic initiatives. Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, and geographic expansion.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors, investors, consultants, and other industry stakeholders seeking to evaluate opportunities in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.2. Top-down Approach

2.4. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Segmental Summary

3.3. Regional Summary

3.4. Competitive Snapshot

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rapid Expansion of the Global Geriatric Male Population and Incident BPH Cases

4.2.1.2. Strong Patient and Physician Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical Therapies (MIST)

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Capital Investment and Maintenance Costs for Advanced Robotic and Laser Systems

4.2.2.2. Inconsistent Global Reimbursement Policies and Variable Payer Coverage for New Technologies

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Significant Migration of BPH Treatments to Office-Based and Outpatient Settings

4.2.3.2. Increasing Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Systems for Precise and Heat-Free Tissue Ablation

4.2.4. Trends

4.2.4.1. Increasing Clinical Emphasis on the Preservation of Sexual and Ejaculatory Function

4.2.4.2. Integration of AI-Driven Surgical Planning and Real-Time Ultrasound Guidance

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Outlook and Reimbursement Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global BPH Devices Market, by Product Type

5.1. Minimally Invasive Surgical Therapies (MIST)

5.2. Robotic-Assisted Waterjet Ablation Systems

5.3. Laser Systems

5.4. Others

6. Global BPH Devices Market, by Procedure Type

6.1. Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

6.2. Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL)

6.3. Water Vapor Thermal Therapy

6.4. Laser-Based Procedures (HoLEP, ThuLEP, GreenLight)

6.5. Others

7. Global BPH Devices Market, by End User

7.1. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.3. Others

8. Global BPH Devices Market, by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Mexico

8.4.4. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. UAE

8.5.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Players Strategies

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Strategic Developments

9.4. Competitive Benchmarking

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

10.2. Teleflex Incorporated

10.3. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

10.4. Olympus Corporation

10.5. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

10.6. Richard Wolf GmbH

10.7. Lumenis Be Ltd.

10.8. Dornier MedTech GmbH

10.9. Quanta System S.p.A.

10.10. Cook Medical LLC

10.11. Medtronic plc

10.12. Coloplast A/S

10.13. Urotronic, Inc.

10.14. Francis Medical

10.15. Zenflow, Inc.

10.16. Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

10.17. JenaSurgical GmbH

10.18. OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.

10.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

10.20. Stryker Corporation

11. Appendix

11.1. Disclaimer

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