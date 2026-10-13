Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 3.35 Billion As Single-Use Ureteroscopes And Laser Lithotripsy Drive 5.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through single-use ureteroscopes, advanced laser systems, outpatient care and Asia-Pacific expansion, backed by partnerships and product innovation.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney stone management devices market is estimated at USD 1.93 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report evaluates market dynamics, technological advancements, competitive developments, and growth opportunities across product types, procedures, end users, and geographic regions.

Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence and recurrence of kidney stones, increasing incidence of metabolic disorders, changing dietary patterns, inadequate hydration, an expanding geriatric population, and higher investment in urology services. Growing clinical preference for minimally invasive kidney stone treatment is also increasing demand for ureteroscopes, lithotripsy systems, stone retrieval devices, ureteral stents, and supporting technologies.

Market Dynamics

Healthcare providers are adopting advanced kidney stone management devices to improve stone-free rates, reduce procedural complications, shorten recovery periods, and enhance patient outcomes. Ureteroscopy, laser lithotripsy, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy remain central to contemporary stone management, supported by the expansion of specialized urology centers and advanced surgical infrastructure.

Technology innovation continues to reshape the market. Digital flexible ureteroscopes, single-use ureteroscopes, holmium laser lithotripsy, thulium fiber laser systems, advanced visualization platforms, and improved retrieval devices are increasing procedural precision and fragmentation efficiency. Adoption of disposable endoscopic technologies is also growing because these products reduce reprocessing requirements, lower infection risks, and improve clinical workflow.

Market growth may be constrained by the capital investment required for lithotripsy systems, laser platforms, and digital endoscopic equipment. These costs can limit adoption among smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging economies. Additional challenges include maintenance expenses, regulatory requirements, the need for specialized urological expertise, and procedural risks such as infection, ureteral injury, bleeding, and incomplete stone clearance.

Strong opportunities are emerging from the expansion of outpatient urology procedures, wider use of single-use flexible ureteroscopes, adoption of thulium fiber laser systems, and improving access to specialized care in developing markets. Collaboration among medical device manufacturers, hospitals, urologists, and research institutions is expected to accelerate product development and commercialization.

Segment Analysis

By product type, the kidney stone management devices market includes ureteroscopes, lithotripsy devices, stone retrieval devices, ureteral stents, and other products. Ureteroscopes account for a significant market share due to their broad clinical use and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Flexible and digital systems are gaining traction because of their visualization capabilities and ability to support treatment in complex anatomical locations.

Lithotripsy devices represent another major segment, driven by demand for precise laser-based stone fragmentation. Holmium laser and thulium fiber laser platforms are expected to support continued product innovation and clinical adoption. Stone retrieval devices and ureteral stents will maintain steady demand because of their roles in stone extraction, urinary drainage, and post-procedural care.

By procedure type, the report assesses ureteroscopy, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), and other procedures. Ureteroscopy holds a prominent position due to high stone clearance rates, shorter recovery periods, and applicability across a broad range of urinary stones. ESWL remains an established non-invasive option for selected cases, while PCNL continues to be used for large and complex kidney stones requiring advanced intervention.

Hospitals and specialty clinics account for the largest end-user share because of their procedural volumes, specialized surgeons, operating rooms, imaging systems, and multidisciplinary care capabilities. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to record notable growth as kidney stone procedures increasingly shift toward outpatient settings offering shorter stays and cost-effective treatment models.

Regional Outlook

North America represents a significant share of the global kidney stone management devices market. Growth is supported by high disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement, widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers. Increased use of laser lithotripsy systems and digital and single-use ureteroscopes is further strengthening regional demand.

Europe is expected to maintain stable growth through established healthcare systems, specialized stone treatment centers, and strong clinical acceptance of advanced urological technologies. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, infrastructure development, greater access to urology services, medical tourism, physician training, and healthcare modernization.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer long-term opportunities as governments and private healthcare providers expand specialized urology services. Improving availability of minimally invasive treatment, rising investment in medical technology, and collaboration between hospitals and device manufacturers are expected to support regional market development.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by product innovation, regulatory approvals, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, clinical research, physician training, and geographic expansion. Manufacturers are investing in next-generation flexible ureteroscopes, single-use endoscopic systems, laser lithotripsy platforms, advanced retrieval devices, and smart surgical technologies designed to improve precision and clinical outcomes.

Key companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech GmbH, EDAP TMS S.A., Lumenis Be Ltd., EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., and Coloplast Corp.

Report Benefits



Provides global market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and emerging trends.

Identifies high-growth product, procedure, end-user, and regional segments.

Evaluates innovation and technology adoption across the kidney stone management devices market.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, strategy, regional presence, and competitive positioning.

Supports investment planning, market expansion, partnership evaluation, and product development. Delivers actionable intelligence for manufacturers, hospitals, urologists, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, investors, and consultants.

The report enables stakeholders to evaluate commercial opportunities, understand competitive pressures, prioritize high-growth markets, and develop informed strategies within the evolving kidney stone treatment landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.2. Top-down Approach

2.4. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Segmental Summary

3.3. Regional Summary

3.4. Competitive Snapshot

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Global Incidence of Kidney Stones Linked to Lifestyle and Dietary Changes

4.2.1.2. Rapid Clinical Shift toward Single-Use Flexible Ureteroscopes to Mitigate Infection Risks

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Capital Investment and Operational Costs for Advanced Lithotripsy Systems

4.2.2.2. Inherent Clinical Risks and Potential Complications Associated with Invasive Stone Procedures

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Increasing Clinical Adoption of Thulium Fiber Laser (TFL) for Superior Fragmentation

4.2.3.2. Significant Migration of Stone Procedures to Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

4.2.4. Trends

4.2.4.1. Integration of Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Stone Detection and Treatment Planning

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Outlook and Reimbursement Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, by Product Type

5.1. Ureteroscopes

5.2. Lithotripsy Devices

5.3. Stone Retrieval Baskets

5.4. Others

6. Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, by Procedure Type

6.1. Ureteroscopy (URS)

6.2. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

6.3. Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL)

6.4. Laser Lithotripsy

7. Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, by End User

7.1. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.3. Others

8. Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Mexico

8.4.4. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. UAE

8.5.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Players Strategies

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Strategic Developments

9.4. Competitive Benchmarking

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

10.2. Olympus Corporation

10.3. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

10.4. Richard Wolf GmbH

10.5. Cook Medical LLC

10.6. Dornier MedTech GmbH

10.7. EDAP TMS S.A.

10.8. Lumenis Be Ltd.

10.9. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

10.10. Teleflex Incorporated

10.11. Medtronic plc

10.12. Ambu A/S

10.13. Pusen Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

10.14. UroViu Corporation

10.15. DirexGroup

10.16. Storz Medical AG

10.17. Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

10.18. Laborie Medical Technologies

10.19. Rocamed

10.20. Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technical Development Co., Ltd.

11. Appendix

11.1. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900